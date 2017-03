Yapi Kredi Drives Improved Customer Service and Greater Operational Efficiency with NICE Analytics

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) today announced that Yapi Kredi, one of the largest banks in Turkey, reported rapid and measurable results from a customer insight initiative over the course of 2016. The financial institution credits NICE analytics and quality management solutions with driving this success, including doubling the effectiveness of interaction evaluations and improving customer satisfaction with Yapi Kredi’s contact center service.

Yapi Kredi has 936 branches, with 12.9 million active customers and one of the largest credit card programs in Europe. This customer base generates over 87 million call center interactions annually, handled by approximately 1,500 agents at three locations.

Yapi Kredi selected the NICE solutions to create closer alignment between their frontline activities and overall business goals. With the help of a highly experienced team from NICE’s local partner 3D, Yapi Kredi implemented NICE’s Omni-channel Recording, Quality Management and Interaction Analytics solutions, and has already achieved positive results, including:

An estimated 1 million fewer customer calls in 2016 alone

Improved operational efficiency across all teams and departments, using dashboards customized for each user type

Evaluations of more than twice as many customer interactions in any given period, as calls that need attention are automatically alerted to team leaders. This increased not only the speed of evaluations, but also their effectiveness

Regular monitoring of agents and processes, in order to continuously provide feedback to all call center teams. The analytics-driven insights focus and shape training, recruiting, monitoring, coaching and workforce management

Two targeted coaching sessions per month, instead of one, as a direct result of time-saving automated call analytics

Identification of best practices for the most common service scenarios and processes, improving the customer experience

Reduced customer attrition, by correctly identifying at-risk customers and immediately addressing their issues

Vedat Sencer Sözer, Vice President, Yapi Kredi commented: "The NICE solutions have quite simply transformed the way we do business. We are now focused more on agent development, with a much clearer picture of our customer interactions, giving us the insight we need to make informed decisions in our daily operations. This maximization of agent effectiveness translates directly into a great customer experience, as well as more effective guidance for our marketing and operation teams.”

John O’Hara, president, NICE EMEA, said: "We are very pleased to have been instrumental in Yapi Kredi’s success in reinventing their customer service in 2016. The bank has been very effective in leveraging the improved visibility, deeper insights and quality control provided by NICE solutions to drive process changes, improve agent performance, and increase customer satisfaction. We look forward to continued collaboration in 2017.”

About Yapi Kredi

As the first national private bank of Turkey, Yapi Kredi has set the standards for the Turkish banking sector, introducing innovative products and services since 1944. Koç Holding, one of Turkey’s biggest conglomerates, and UniCredit, the largest banking group in Europe, hold equal shares in Yapi Kredi, which is the fourth largest private bank in Turkey with more than 19,000 employees and 12.9 million active customers. One of the 10 most valuable brands in Turkey, Yapi Kredi is a strong franchise with an inherent culture of customer-centric banking, innovative banking technologies, and sustainable value generation. The Bank’s segment-based service model has earned it a leading position among financial service providers in Turkey, particularly in card payment systems, retail banking (including individual and SME banking), corporate and commercial banking, private banking and wealth management.

Yapi Kredi’s total assets reached 271.1 billion as of 2016. Yapi Kredi delivers its service through a network consisting of 936 branches and more than 4.300 ATMs in addition to its rich-content internet and telephone banking applications. Spearheading digital banking in Turkey, thanks to its wide service network and value added services to customers, Yapi Kredi maintains its pioneering position in the Turkish banking industry. www.yapikredi.com.tr

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE Ltd. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE’s marks, please see: www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

