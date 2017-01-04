04.01.2017 17:45
Bewerten
 (0)

Yearly Median Technologies Liquidity Contract Statement Contracted with AUREL BGC Company

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES11,08 EUR 0,73%A1JCLB Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Nestlé: Neustart für den Dividenden-StarMit diesem Produkt könnte Apple 2017 alle überraschenBörsengänge: Neuer Geist kommt auf's Parkett

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMDT) to AUREL BGC, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as at December 31, 2016:

  •  123,128.68
  • 13,807 shares

For information, as at June 30, 2016, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

  •  72,165.89
  • 18,833 shares

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, LMS for lesion management and our imaging phenotyping system iBiopsy, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to bring new treatments to patients in need more precisely, quicker and with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Paris Alternext market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. More information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES NewsRSS Feed
MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
UBS: SIEMENS AG: Trendwende nach neuem 16-Jahres-Hoch
Vontobel: Attraktive Aktienanleihen
DZ BANK: DAX: Jahresanfangsdynamik schwächt sich ab
HSBC: EUR/USD (Monthly) - Boll. Bänder - Seismograph in Sachen Trendrichtung
ING Markets: DAX - Der Dienstag sendet Warnsignale
Commerzbank: DAX: Verschnaufpause  und jetzt?
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
Reich mit Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2017
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Hohe Dividendenrendite plus Kurspotenzial - mit diesen fünf Aktien geht beides
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
News von
Bewerbung beim Auswärtigen Amt: Wer schafft den härtesten Auswahltest Deutschlands?
Firma eines reichen Aktionärs entlässt 108 Mitarbeiter - diese Bilder wirken auf sie wie Hohn
Warum Kunden ab 2017 vielleicht weniger bei Amazon kaufen werden
Auswandern, aber wohin? In diesen Ländern leben die bestbezahlten Auswanderer
Das hat Warren Buffett zum Thema Neujahrsvorsätze zu sagen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt unverändert -- Bitcoin auf Rekordhoch zum Euro -- Mit diesem Produkt könnte Apple 2017 überraschen -- Infineon: Bereit zur Übernahme? -- Tesla, Faraday im Fokus

VW mit US-Absatzplus zum Jahresschluss. BMW will 40 autonome Fahrzeuge mit Intel und Mobileye testen. Merck übernimmt Lebensmitteltest-Anbieter BioControl. Ryanair verdrängt Lufthansa von Platz eins in Europa. Deutsche kaufen mehr Autos - aber keine VWs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Rohstoffe: Performer 2016
Welche Commodities entwickelten sich 2016 am stärksten?
Jetzt durchklicken
TecDAX-Unternehmen 2016
So lieferten die TecDAX-Riesen im vergangenen Jahr ab
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Zertifikatestruktur erscheint Ihnen in der gegenwärtigen Marktphase am interessantesten?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio