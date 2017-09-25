ABB and Northvolt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a
wide-ranging supply and technology partnership, including products and
services for Northvolts state-of-the-art lithium-ion battery factory
and close collaboration on development of battery solutions and R&D
activities. ABB Technology Ventures (ATV) will support the initial phase
of this project through an early investment.
Northvolt is going to build Europes largest and most advanced
lithium-ion battery factory in Sweden. Supported by ABBs industrial
automation expertise, integrating robotics, machine and factory
automation, electrification and ABB AbilityTM, ABBs unified,
cross-industry digital offering, into one overall solution, the factory
will supply European customers in the automotive and key industries with
high quality and customizable battery solutions. The factory is expected
to start production in 2020. A demonstration-line will be ready by 2019
and will allow Northvolt to continuously optimize products and processes.
"We are excited to support Northvolts project to build the battery
factory of the future here in one of our home countries, said ABB CEO
Ulrich Spiesshofer. "This uniquely integrated factory would be a true
showcase for ABBs leadership in industrial automation and smart
electrification and would help to meet the ever-increasing demand for
smarter, greener storage solutions.
The Energy Revolution has spurred the use of renewable energy sources
and lowered the reliance on fossil fuels. Electrification and storage
are the keys to a carbon neutral society. The shift to e-mobility alone
will drive the need for batteries to new heights. The ability to store
energy is also crucial to free the worlds energy generation and
distribution from fossil fuels in a phased manner.
"The world is moving quickly towards electrification. We want to enable
this transition by building the largest, cutting-edge lithium-ion
battery factory on the European continent and producing the worlds
greenest batteries. ABB is at the forefront of the electrification, and
we are delighted to have them on-board as strategic partner, key
supplier and investor, said Peter Carlsson, CEO of Northvolt.
The products and services that ABB intend to supply include a fully
integrated robotics, automation and electrification solution including
ABBs industry-leading distributed control system ABB AbilityTM
System 800xA as well as advanced digital solutions such as ABB AbilityTM
Manufacturing Operations Management, making this factory a true showcase
for Industry 4.0.
Both partners have agreed on a technology collaboration to drive
innovation in battery technology in areas such as production platform,
cell and module design, and battery performance. The companies intend to
have a close collaboration on development of battery solutions for
mobile and stationary applications, including the potential sourcing of
batteries.
"We see great potential in partnering with Northvolt to develop
environmental friendly solutions for utilities, industry as well as
infrastructure & transportation. This is a true milestone for us and our
customers in our aim for a fossil fuel free society, especially here in
Sweden, says Johan Söderström, MD ABB Sweden.
About ABB
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in
electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and
power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport &
infrastructure globally. Continuing more than a 125-year history of
innovation, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization
and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB operates
in more than 100 countries with about 136,000 employees.
About Northvolt
Electrification and renewable energy storage are the keys to a carbon
neutral society. Batteries will enable the transition. The auto industry
alone will need batteries in huge numbers to replace fossil fuels with
electricity. The ability to store energy is also crucial to free the
worlds energy generation and distribution from coal, oil and natural
gas. Northvolt accelerates this transition by building Europes largest
battery factory.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170926005761/en/