ABIVAX Announces the Publication of Its 2016 Registration Document and Highlights the Development Stage of Its Portfolio

Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284  ABVX), an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral diseases, announced today the publication of its 2016 Registration Document, filed with the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on May 11th, 2017 under the registration number: R. 17-043.

The 2016 Annual Financial Report and the preliminary results of the second Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating the effect of ABX464, ABIVAXs drug candidate, in HIV-patients, are namely included in this Registration Document.

Copies of this document are available to the public free of charge upon request at ABIVAXs headquarters  5, rue de la Baume, 75008 Paris  and online on the Companys website (www.abivax.com) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The company also highlights the development stage of its portfolio of compounds generated from its 3 technology platforms (http://www.abivax.com/media/ABIVAX_portfolio.png)

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the immune system to eliminate viral disease. To do this ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: antiviral, immune enhancing and polyclonal antibodies. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase II clinical trials to test its ability to enable a functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small antiviral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and, separately, also has a strong anti-inflammatory effect. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune enhancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (i.e. Chikungunya, Ebola, Dengue); several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284  Mnémo: ABVX).

More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006241/en/