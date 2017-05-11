ABIVAX Announces the Publication of Its 2016 Registration Document and Highlights the Development Stage of Its Portfolio

Regulatory News:
ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), an innovative
biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral
diseases, announced today the publication of its 2016 Registration
Document, filed with the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés
Financiers) on May 11th, 2017 under the registration number: R. 17-043.
The 2016 Annual Financial Report and the preliminary results of the
second Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating the effect of ABX464,
ABIVAXs drug candidate, in HIV-patients, are namely included in this
Registration Document.
Copies of this document are available to the public free of charge upon
request at ABIVAXs headquarters 5, rue de la Baume, 75008 Paris and
online on the Companys website (www.abivax.com)
and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
The company also highlights the development stage of its portfolio of
compounds generated from its 3 technology platforms (http://www.abivax.com/media/ABIVAX_portfolio.png)
About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)
ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the
immune system to eliminate viral disease. To do this ABIVAX leverages
three technology platforms for drug discovery: antiviral, immune
enhancing and polyclonal antibodies. ABX464, its most advanced compound,
is currently in Phase II clinical trials to test its ability to enable a
functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral
small antiviral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique
mechanism of action and, separately, also has a strong anti-inflammatory
effect. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune
enhancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional
viral targets (i.e. Chikungunya, Ebola, Dengue); several of these
compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18
months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284
Mnémo: ABVX).
More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com.
Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170511006241/en/