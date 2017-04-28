28.04.2017 17:00
ABIVAX Confirms Trading Suspension

ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284  ABVX), an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral diseases, confirms the suspension of trading on Euronext Paris effective as of April 28, 2017 at 11:29am CEST.

This suspension was requested upon observation of unusual and significant variations on the stock exchange. Given this context, the company has decided, in agreement with the AMF (French Market Authority), to suspend trading.

Trading will resume on May 2nd, 2017 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange. ABIVAX also confirms that the results of ABX464-004, the 2nd Phase IIa clinical trial of ABX464, its lead drug candidate in the treatment of HIV, will be disclosed on May 2nd before market opening, as initially planned.

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the immune system to eliminate viral disease. To do this ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: antiviral, immune enhancing and polyclonal antibodies. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase II clinical trials to test its ability to enable a functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small antiviral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and, separately, also has a strong anti-inflammatory effect. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune enhancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (i.e. Chikungunya, Ebola, Dengue); several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284  Mnémo: ABVX).
More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_

