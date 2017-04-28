ABIVAX Confirms Trading Suspension

Regulatory News:
ABIVAX (Paris:ABVX) (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), an innovative
biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral
diseases, confirms the suspension of trading on Euronext Paris effective
as of April 28, 2017 at 11:29am CEST.
This suspension was requested upon observation of unusual and
significant variations on the stock exchange. Given this context, the
company has decided, in agreement with the AMF (French Market
Authority), to suspend trading.
Trading will resume on May 2nd, 2017 before the opening of
the Paris stock exchange. ABIVAX also confirms that the results of
ABX464-004, the 2nd Phase IIa clinical trial of ABX464, its
lead drug candidate in the treatment of HIV, will be disclosed on May 2nd
before market opening, as initially planned.
About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)
ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the
immune system to eliminate viral disease. To do this ABIVAX leverages
three technology platforms for drug discovery: antiviral, immune
enhancing and polyclonal antibodies. ABX464, its most advanced compound,
is currently in Phase II clinical trials to test its ability to enable a
functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral
small antiviral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique
mechanism of action and, separately, also has a strong anti-inflammatory
effect. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune
enhancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional
viral targets (i.e. Chikungunya, Ebola, Dengue); several of these
compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18
months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284
Mnémo: ABVX).
