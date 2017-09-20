+++ Heute live: Born Akademie - Geballtes Charttechnik-Wissen mit Rüdiger Born, präsentiert von BNP Paribas. Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 Uhr. +++
20.09.2017 18:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

ABIVAX First-Half 2017 Financial Results and Update

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

ABIVAX (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284  ABVX) (Paris:ABVX), an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral diseases, today announced its 2017 half-year financial results, as of June 30, 2017, and provides an update on its progress during the first half of 2017. The financial statements for the first half of 2017, approved by the companys board of directors on Sept. 18, 2017, have been audited and the certification report is being prepared by the Companys external auditors.

"We are very pleased with ABIVAXs progress in the first half 2017, said Professor Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., chief executive officer of ABIVAX. "ABX464, our most advanced product candidate, which could become a key component for achieving a sustained viral remission or functional cure in patients with HIV, demonstrated positive Phase 2a results with the first-ever treatment-induced reduction in HIV reservoirs. We are eager to report data from the ongoing additional study with ABX464 in HIV patients, which are expected during the first week of October (Cohort 1) and in Q2 2018 (Cohort 2).

"Separately, in Q4 2017 we will begin enrolling the first clinical proof-of-concept study of ABX464 in ulcerative colitis patients in order to explore the anti-inflammatory properties of this exciting drug-candidate in patients with ulcerative colitis, continued Professor Ehrlich. "Our antiviral platform continues to show significant progress in identifying novel drug candidates against additional viruses, with positive hits on RSV, influenza and Dengue viruses. Finally, our immune enhancer candidate, ABX196, has shown positive preclinical data in animal models of hepatocellular carcinoma and bladder cancer.

FIRST HALF 2017 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

ABX464 clinical development progress in HIV and discovery of potential new indications

  • First ever treatment induced reduction in HIV reservoirs observed in ABX464-004 Phase IIa trial

In the ABX464-004 trial, 30 HIV patients received either ABX464 or matching placebo in addition to their current antiretroviral treatment over 28 days. The viral load at the start of the study was well controlled with boosted darunavir. After the 28-day treatment period, a reduction in viral DNA copies in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) was observed in 8/15 treated and evaluable patients and no responders were observed in the placebo group. Safety was the primary endpoint in the trial and ABX464 was well tolerated and there were no severe adverse events in the treatment group.

  • A second Phase IIa (ABX464-005) study exploring the effect of ABX464 on the HIV reservoirs in gut tissue and PBMCs was initiated in March 2017, with top-line data expected during the first week of October

ABX464-005 is a 28-day (1. Cohort) and 84-day (2. Cohort) compartmental pharmacokinetics (PK) study where HIV infected patients are being treated with ABX464 in addition to their antiretroviral treatment. Rectal biopsies are being collected at different intervals, allowing the quantification of HIV-DNA and the level of inflammation in the reservoirs over time. This study, being conducted at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital Badalona (Barcelona, Spain), will further evaluate the long-term HIV-DNA reduction in immune cells and the anti-inflammatory effects observed in preclinical models with ABX464. Top-line data from the one-month treatment cohort are expected in the first week of October, and from the three-month treatment cohort in Q2 2018.

  • ABX464 will initiate clinical (ABX464-101) testing in a new indication, ulcerative colitis

ABIVAX researchers published in Nature Scientific Reports that ABX464 has anti-inflammatory effects in preclinical models1. As a result, the company has planned ABX464-101, a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of ABX464 in 30 patients with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis who have failed or are intolerant to immunomodulators, anti-TNFa, vedolizumab and/or corticosteroids. Patients will be randomized to receive either ABX464 50mg or placebo given once daily for eight weeks. Exploratory objectives include assessing the clinical remission and healing of the ulcerative colitis lesions as well as the level of inflammation around the intestine. This clinical study will be conducted in seven European countries: France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Spain. Regulatory and ethics committee approvals are being sought in all these countries. France already has granted regulatory approval.

  • ABX196  clinical stage immune enhancer for oncology based on iNKT regulation

ABX196 is a synthetic agonist (glycolipid) of iNKT (invariant Natural Killer T) cells, in a liposomal formulation, that has successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in volunteers. Preclinical development of ABX196 has shown its capacity to turn tumors that are non-responsive to checkpoint inhibitors into responsive tumors. ABIVAX does not intend to play a role in the immune-oncology field, and is therefore seeking an external partner to develop this molecule. However, ABIVAX is determined to bring ABX196 into a proof-of-concept clinical study in hepatocellular cancer to increase the value of the asset. This product is largely derived from technology and exclusive patent rights transferred to ABIVAX from the Scripps Research Institute (La Jolla, CA), the University of Chicago (Chicago, IL) and the Brigham Young University (Salt Lake City, UT).

Novel antiviral molecules with potential to treat RSV, Influenza and Dengue discovered

ABIVAX screenings of its targeted library of small antiviral molecules have generated positive hits with potential for RSV, Influenza and Dengue indications. The Company recently signed long-term agreements with CNRS and Evotec, allowing access to unparalleled scientific expertise and resources for ABIVAX to scale up its antiviral platform. Development of ABX311 (Chikungunya) has been de-prioritized due to decreased viral epidemics.

Bpifrance milestone payment of 2.1 million for RNP-Vir program received in September

The milestone-based funding allows ABIVAX to increase the throughput and further optimize its antiviral discovery platform. The first milestone payment of 2.1 million was received in early September.

Under the program, called "Projets de R&D Structurants Pour la Compétitivité (PSPC) of the "Invest in the Future Program (PIA), ABIVAX is leading a consortium, including the CNRS and qualified contract research organizations (CROs), with the goal to identify molecules against additional viruses with high medical need. The total funding provided by Bpifrance is 10.3 million, of which 8.4 million are a mix of loans and subsidies for ABIVAX and 1.9 million for the CNRS. This program is supervised by the General Commissariat of Investment (Commissariat Général de lInvestissement) and operated by Bpifrance.

FIRST HALF 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Items in the Income Statement
in thousands of euros 		  H1 2017   H1 2016   Change
Total operating income   4   137   (134)
Total operating expenses (7 410) (10 755) 3 345
of which Research and Development costs (5 729) (9 205) 3 476
of which administrative costs and overheads   (1 681)   (1 550)   (131)
Operating result   (7 406)   (10 617)   3 211
Financial result   33   (229)   262
Ordinary result   (7 373)   (10 846)   3 473
Extraordinary result 173 486 (313)
Tax on income   1 651   2 086   (435)
Result for the period   (5 549)   (8 274)   2 725
  • Operating loss 5.5m (compared with 8.3m as of June 30, 2016) reflects the stringent monitoring of costs, including putting ABX203 development on hold since H2 2016.
  • Total headcount at the end of June 2017 was flat at 24.
  • R&D expenses amounted to 5.7m, mainly due to ABX464 development (50%) and the antiviral platform investment (30%).
  • G&A expenses were flat at 1.7m in H1 2017 compared to 1.6m in H1 2016.
  • Revenues, which were comprised mainly of a Research Tax Credit, decreased to 1.9m in H1 2017, compared to 2.5m in H1 2016.
  • The Companys cash utilization rate during H1 2017 was 1.1m per month.
  • Cash at the end of June 2017 was 16.4m, compared to 23.0m at the end of 2016.
  • Company is fully funded through Q3 2018, based on the assessment of planned R&D needs.
Financial Items from the Balance Sheet

in thousands of euros

  30/06/2017   31/12/2016   Change
             
Net financial position   16 114   22 732   (6 617)
of which financial fixed assets*      
of which fixed-term deposits (maturing in > 1 year) 0 10 000 (10 000)
of which marketable securities 6 6 0
of which cash instruments 15 087 5 044 10 043
of which available cash flow 1 276 7 937 (6 661)
(of which financial debts)   (255)   (255)   0
Total assets   55 189   60 597   (5 408)
             
Total equity   51 169   56 718   (5 549)
of which equity capital 48 961 54 510 (5 549)
of which conditional advances   2 208   2 208   0

* Excluding items of the liquidity contract (liquidity and own shares) and deposits & guarantees

Click here to see ABIVAXs pipeline: http://www.abivax.com/images/pipeline.png

Strategic business focus of ABIVAX: Leveraging multiple R&D technologies to facilitate new products from its three immune-virology platforms

ABIVAX develops antivirals and immunotherapies that originate from three proprietary technological platforms:

  • "Antiviral, based on technologies jointly developed with CNRS (Montpellier, France) and Institut Curie (Orsay, France). This platform has generated a chemical library of more than one thousand compounds that block viral replication due to a completely new mode of action, i.e. the inhibition of mRNA biogenesis. In addition to ABX464, which inhibits HIV replication, this platform has generated various molecules targeting other viruses, such as ABX202 to treat Dengue virus, which is currently in lead optimization.
  • "Immune enhancer, based on intellectual property licensed from The Scripps Research Institute (La Jolla, United States). It focuses on invariant natural killer T cells (or iNKT) agonists, which have been shown to stimulate both humoral and cellular immune responses and may have clinical applications in both infectious diseases and oncology.

    Positive preclinical results in animal models for several cancers, including Hepato-Cellular Carcinoma (HCC) and bladder cancer, with the immune enhancer ABX196 demonstrate its capacity to turn tumors that are non-responsive to checkpoint inhibitors into responsive tumors. ABIVAX does not intend to play a role in the immune-oncology field, and is therefore seeking external partners in order to out-license this molecule.
  • "Polyclonal antibodies, which may lead to the generation of neutralizing antibodies for the prevention and treatment of Ebola virus infections. ABX544 is in preclinical development, with data expected Q4 2017.

Click here to see ABIVAXs technology platforms: http://www.abivax.com/images/graphique_plateforme_AN.JPG

FINANCIAL CALENDAR  UPCOMING EVENTS:

  • September 29th: 2017 first half year financial report published on www.abivax.com

About ABIVAX (www.abivax.com)

ABIVAX is an innovative biotechnology company focused on targeting the immune system to eliminate viral disease. ABIVAX leverages three technology platforms for drug discovery: an anti-viral, an immune enhancement, and a polyclonal antibody platform. ABX464, its most advanced compound, is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for providing a sustained viral remission or functional cure for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is a first-in-class oral small anti-viral molecule which blocks HIV replication through a unique mechanism of action and also has a strong anti-inflammatory effect. In addition, ABIVAX is advancing a clinical stage immune enhancer as well as multiple preclinical candidates against additional viral targets (e.g., Ebola, Dengue, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza), and several of these compounds are planned to enter clinical development within the next 18 months. ABIVAX is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284  Mnémo: ABVX).

More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com.

1 https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-04071-3

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Abivax SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Abivax SA News
RSS Feed
Abivax SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Abivax SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Abivax SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Abivax SA News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Heute Abend LIVE um 18:30 mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
HSBC: Technische Analyse zur 10-jährigen Rendite Deutschland und Südzucker  Zinsen  Ein dickes Brett zu bohren
DZ BANK  Sanofi: Seltene Erkrankungen und Impfstoffe kompensieren Diabetesgeschäft
OPEC lernt nicht aus ihren Fehlern
UBS: Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Die Rallye könnte sich weiter fortsetzen
SOCIETE GENERALE: Renditeschub für das Depot: Chance auf 34,6 Prozent mit K+S
DekaBank: Acht neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf deutsche Standardtitel
Vontobel: Neue Zeichnungsprodukte: Protect Multi Aktienanleihen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

The rise of Tiger and Dragon: Die besten Aktien aus China!

China ist das Bevölkerungsreichste Land der Erde. Mit einem zuletzt gemeldeten Wirtschaftswachstum von fast 7 % im 1. Halbjahr 2017 ist das Land auf bestem Wege, das eigene Wachstumsziel zu übertreffen. Erfahren Sie im neuen Anlegermagazin, bei welchen chinesischen Aktien vielversprechende Zukunftsaussichten bestehen und warum.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Abivax SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Abivax SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Spannender ist das, was nach der Wahl passiert
So wetten Sie als Anleger auf die Bundestagswahl
Heute beginnt am Finanzmarkt eine neue Ära
Guten Familienschutz gibt es bereits für relativ wenig Geld
Vermieter wittern schon das Ende der Mietpreisbremse

News von

Small und Mid Caps: 24 Nebenwerte, die Profis jetzt empfehlen
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Immobilien-Aktien: Das sind die Favoriten der Deutschen Bank
DAX: Das Rückfallrisiko bleibt hoch
Daimler-Aktie: Fertig machen für den Ausbruch

News von

Ein Punkt zeigt, warum das iPhone X so teuer ist
Vielsagende Bilder aufgetaucht: Tesla arbeitet schon seit Jahren an einer Technologie, die das Akku-Problem lösen soll
So viel Geld sollte man in jedem Alter gespart haben
adidas hat einen Durchbruch geschafft, der noch vor Jahren als unmöglich galt
"Das ist nicht okay": Elon Musks Reaktion auf einen unzufriedenen Tesla-Kunden sorgt für Diskussionen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt vor Fed-Entscheid kaum bewegt -- thyssenkrupp einigt sich mit Tata auf Stahlfusion -- Bitcoin oder Gold? -- HOCHTIEF, Uniper, E.ON, Apple im Fokus

Nach Rally: Analysten ändern ihre Meinung zum Britischen Pfund. Konsortium um Bain bekommt angeblich Toshibas Speicherchip-Sparte. Auf diese drei Aktien setzt sowohl Warren Buffett als auch George Soros. Zara-Mutter Inditex halten Neueröffnungen auf Wachstumskurs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 37: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Der CEO von Allianz, BMW oder doch Daimler?
Diese Manager lieben die Deutschen
Das sind 2017 bislang die größten Verlierer in Buffetts Depot
Welche Aktie enttäuschte bisher am meisten?
Bizarre Steuereinnahmen
Das sind die bizarrsten Steuereinnahmen der Welt
Nicht nur schön und talentiert
Diese Frauen haben in Hollywood am meisten verdient
Diese Banken wurden für die Finanzkrise am härtesten bestraft
Welche Bank zahlte am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Dieselskandal hat die Reputation der deutschen Wirtschaft beschädigt. Unterstützen Sie deshalb die Forderung der Anti-Korruptions-Organisation nach einem Unternehmensstrafrecht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:53 Uhr
DAX schließt vor Fed-Entscheid kaum bewegt -- thyssenkrupp einigt sich mit Tata auf Stahlfusion -- Bitcoin oder Gold? -- HOCHTIEF, Uniper, E.ON, Apple im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:46 Uhr
Fünf Gründe für Dividenden-Titel
Aktie im Fokus
17:58 Uhr
thyssen-Aktie kräftig im Plus: thyssenkrupp einigt sich mit Tata auf Stahlfusion
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Bitcoin Group SEA1TNV9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
thyssenkrupp AG750000
GeelyA0CACX
TeslaA1CX3T
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480