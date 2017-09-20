ABIVAX First-Half 2017 Financial Results and Update

Regulatory News:
ABIVAX (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) (Paris:ABVX), an innovative
biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral
diseases, today announced its 2017 half-year financial results, as of
June 30, 2017, and provides an update on its progress during the first
half of 2017. The financial statements for the first half of 2017,
approved by the companys board of directors on Sept. 18, 2017, have
been audited and the certification report is being prepared by the
Companys external auditors.
"We are very pleased with ABIVAXs progress in the first half 2017, said
Professor Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., chief executive officer of ABIVAX.
"ABX464, our most advanced product candidate, which could become a key
component for achieving a sustained viral remission or functional cure
in patients with HIV, demonstrated positive Phase 2a results with the
first-ever treatment-induced reduction in HIV reservoirs. We are eager
to report data from the ongoing additional study with ABX464 in HIV
patients, which are expected during the first week of October (Cohort 1)
and in Q2 2018 (Cohort 2).
"Separately, in Q4 2017 we will begin enrolling the first clinical
proof-of-concept study of ABX464 in ulcerative colitis patients in order
to explore the anti-inflammatory properties of this exciting
drug-candidate in patients with ulcerative colitis, continued
Professor Ehrlich. "Our antiviral platform continues to show
significant progress in identifying novel drug candidates against
additional viruses, with positive hits on RSV, influenza and Dengue
viruses. Finally, our immune enhancer candidate, ABX196, has shown
positive preclinical data in animal models of hepatocellular carcinoma
and bladder cancer.
FIRST HALF 2017 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
ABX464 clinical development progress in HIV and discovery of
potential new indications
-
First ever treatment induced reduction in HIV reservoirs observed
in ABX464-004 Phase IIa trial
In the ABX464-004 trial, 30 HIV patients received either ABX464 or
matching placebo in addition to their current antiretroviral treatment
over 28 days. The viral load at the start of the study was well
controlled with boosted darunavir. After the 28-day treatment period, a
reduction in viral DNA copies in peripheral blood mononuclear cells
(PBMCs) was observed in 8/15 treated and evaluable patients and no
responders were observed in the placebo group. Safety was the primary
endpoint in the trial and ABX464 was well tolerated and there were no
severe adverse events in the treatment group.
-
A second Phase IIa (ABX464-005) study exploring the effect of
ABX464 on the HIV reservoirs in gut tissue and PBMCs was initiated in
March 2017, with top-line data expected during the first week of
October
ABX464-005 is a 28-day (1. Cohort) and 84-day (2. Cohort) compartmental
pharmacokinetics (PK) study where HIV infected patients are being
treated with ABX464 in addition to their antiretroviral treatment.
Rectal biopsies are being collected at different intervals, allowing the
quantification of HIV-DNA and the level of inflammation in the
reservoirs over time. This study, being conducted at the Germans
Trias i Pujol University Hospital Badalona (Barcelona, Spain), will
further evaluate the long-term HIV-DNA reduction in immune cells and the
anti-inflammatory effects observed in preclinical models with ABX464.
Top-line data from the one-month treatment cohort are expected in the
first week of October, and from the three-month treatment cohort in Q2
2018.
-
ABX464 will initiate clinical (ABX464-101) testing in a new
indication, ulcerative colitis
ABIVAX researchers published in Nature Scientific Reports that
ABX464 has anti-inflammatory effects in preclinical models1.
As a result, the company has planned ABX464-101, a Phase 2a
proof-of-concept study aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of
ABX464 in 30 patients with moderate to severe active ulcerative colitis
who have failed or are intolerant to immunomodulators, anti-TNFa,
vedolizumab and/or corticosteroids. Patients will be randomized to
receive either ABX464 50mg or placebo given once daily for eight weeks.
Exploratory objectives include assessing the clinical remission and
healing of the ulcerative colitis lesions as well as the level of
inflammation around the intestine. This clinical study will be conducted
in seven European countries: France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Hungary,
Czech Republic and Spain. Regulatory and ethics committee approvals are
being sought in all these countries. France already has granted
regulatory approval.
-
ABX196 clinical stage immune enhancer for oncology based on iNKT
regulation
ABX196 is a synthetic agonist (glycolipid) of iNKT (invariant Natural
Killer T) cells, in a liposomal formulation, that has successfully
completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in volunteers. Preclinical
development of ABX196 has shown its capacity to turn tumors that are
non-responsive to checkpoint inhibitors into responsive tumors. ABIVAX
does not intend to play a role in the immune-oncology field, and is
therefore seeking an external partner to develop this molecule. However,
ABIVAX is determined to bring ABX196 into a proof-of-concept clinical
study in hepatocellular cancer to increase the value of the asset. This
product is largely derived from technology and exclusive patent rights
transferred to ABIVAX from the Scripps Research Institute (La Jolla,
CA), the University of Chicago (Chicago, IL) and the Brigham Young
University (Salt Lake City, UT).
Novel antiviral molecules with potential to treat RSV, Influenza and
Dengue discovered
ABIVAX screenings of its targeted library of small antiviral molecules
have generated positive hits with potential for RSV, Influenza and
Dengue indications. The Company recently signed long-term agreements
with CNRS and Evotec, allowing access to unparalleled scientific
expertise and resources for ABIVAX to scale up its antiviral platform.
Development of ABX311 (Chikungunya) has been de-prioritized due to
decreased viral epidemics.
Bpifrance milestone payment of 2.1 million for RNP-Vir program
received in September
The milestone-based funding allows ABIVAX to increase the throughput and
further optimize its antiviral discovery platform. The first milestone
payment of 2.1 million was received in early September.
Under the program, called "Projets de R&D Structurants Pour la
Compétitivité (PSPC) of the "Invest in the Future Program (PIA),
ABIVAX is leading a consortium, including the CNRS and qualified
contract research organizations (CROs), with the goal to identify
molecules against additional viruses with high medical need. The total
funding provided by Bpifrance is 10.3 million, of which 8.4 million
are a mix of loans and subsidies for ABIVAX and 1.9 million for the
CNRS. This program is supervised by the General Commissariat of
Investment (Commissariat Général de lInvestissement) and operated by
Bpifrance.
FIRST HALF 2017 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
Items in the Income Statement
in thousands of euros
|
|
H1 2017
|
|
H1 2016
|
|
Change
|
Total operating income
|
|
4
|
|
137
|
|
(134)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
(7 410)
|
|
(10 755)
|
|
3 345
|
of which Research and Development costs
|
|
(5 729)
|
|
(9 205)
|
|
3 476
|
of which administrative costs and overheads
|
|
(1 681)
|
|
(1 550)
|
|
(131)
|
Operating result
|
|
(7 406)
|
|
(10 617)
|
|
3 211
|
Financial result
|
|
33
|
|
(229)
|
|
262
|
Ordinary result
|
|
(7 373)
|
|
(10 846)
|
|
3 473
|
Extraordinary result
|
|
173
|
|
486
|
|
(313)
|
Tax on income
|
|
1 651
|
|
2 086
|
|
(435)
|
Result for the period
|
|
(5 549)
|
|
(8 274)
|
|
2 725
-
Operating loss 5.5m (compared with 8.3m as of June 30, 2016)
reflects the stringent monitoring of costs, including putting ABX203
development on hold since H2 2016.
-
Total headcount at the end of June 2017 was flat at 24.
-
R&D expenses amounted to 5.7m, mainly due to ABX464 development (50%)
and the antiviral platform investment (30%).
-
G&A expenses were flat at 1.7m in H1 2017 compared to 1.6m in H1
2016.
-
Revenues, which were comprised mainly of a Research Tax Credit,
decreased to 1.9m in H1 2017, compared to 2.5m in H1 2016.
-
The Companys cash utilization rate during H1 2017 was 1.1m per month.
-
Cash at the end of June 2017 was 16.4m, compared to 23.0m at the end
of 2016.
-
Company is fully funded through Q3 2018, based on the assessment of
planned R&D needs.
|
Financial Items from the Balance Sheet
in thousands of euros
|
|
30/06/2017
|
|
31/12/2016
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net financial position
|
|
16 114
|
|
22 732
|
|
(6 617)
|
of which financial fixed assets*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which fixed-term deposits (maturing in > 1 year)
|
|
0
|
|
10 000
|
|
(10 000)
|
of which marketable securities
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
|
0
|
of which cash instruments
|
|
15 087
|
|
5 044
|
|
10 043
|
of which available cash flow
|
|
1 276
|
|
7 937
|
|
(6 661)
|
(of which financial debts)
|
|
(255)
|
|
(255)
|
|
0
|
Total assets
|
|
55 189
|
|
60 597
|
|
(5 408)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
51 169
|
|
56 718
|
|
(5 549)
|
of which equity capital
|
|
48 961
|
|
54 510
|
|
(5 549)
|
of which conditional advances
|
|
2 208
|
|
2 208
|
|
0
* Excluding items of the liquidity contract (liquidity and own shares)
and deposits & guarantees
Strategic business focus of ABIVAX: Leveraging multiple R&D
technologies to facilitate new products from its three immune-virology
platforms
ABIVAX develops antivirals and immunotherapies that originate from three
proprietary technological platforms:
-
"Antiviral, based on technologies jointly developed with CNRS
(Montpellier, France) and Institut Curie (Orsay, France). This
platform has generated a chemical library of more than one thousand
compounds that block viral replication due to a completely new mode of
action, i.e. the inhibition of mRNA biogenesis. In addition to ABX464,
which inhibits HIV replication, this platform has generated various
molecules targeting other viruses, such as ABX202 to treat Dengue
virus, which is currently in lead optimization.
-
"Immune enhancer, based on intellectual property licensed from
The Scripps Research Institute (La Jolla, United States). It focuses
on invariant natural killer T cells (or iNKT) agonists, which have
been shown to stimulate both humoral and cellular immune responses and
may have clinical applications in both infectious diseases and
oncology.
Positive preclinical results in animal models for
several cancers, including Hepato-Cellular Carcinoma (HCC) and bladder
cancer, with the immune enhancer ABX196 demonstrate its capacity to
turn tumors that are non-responsive to checkpoint inhibitors into
responsive tumors. ABIVAX does not intend to play a role in the
immune-oncology field, and is therefore seeking external partners in
order to out-license this molecule.
-
"Polyclonal antibodies, which may lead to the generation of
neutralizing antibodies for the prevention and treatment of Ebola
virus infections. ABX544 is in preclinical development, with data
expected Q4 2017.
