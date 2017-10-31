31.10.2017 19:10
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Acquisition of a Portfolio of c. 200 Office Real Estate and Business Assets by Tikehau Capital from EDF Group

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) announces the acquisition  through a fund managed by its asset management subsidiary Tikehau Investment Management  a portfolio c. 200 office real estate and business assets from EDF Group. The portfolio owns assets located in Ile-de-France and others regions, covering floor space of approximately 400,000 square meters.

The acquisition has been completed by an asset sale, with an operational lease with the EDF Group, by the Tikehau Real Estate III OPCI, managed by Tikehau IM. Catella Asset Management, which assisted Tikehau Capital throughout the acquisition phase, will act as asset manager.

Following the signing announced in July 2017, closing of this transaction forms part of the implementation of EDFs disposal plan for the 2015-2020 period.

This acquisition by Tikehau Real Estate III, whose shareholders include Tikehau Capital, primarily through its dedicated Tikehau Real Estate Investment Company (TREIC), and leading institutional investors, concludes the 9th deal completed since the beginning of 2014 by the Tikehau IM real estate team which manages a portfolio of 1.9bn of real estate assets.

About EDF :

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.1 million customers, of which 26.2 million in France The Group generated consolidated sales of 71 billion in 2016. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

About Tikehau Capital :

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages 11.1bn of assets, with shareholders equity of 2.3bn. The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 175 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif News
RSS Feed
Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif News
Anzeige

Inside

Nächster Infoabend Termin: Essen, 8. November
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Morgen Abend LIVE
Wilde Berg- und Talfahrt - diese Aktie ist ein Traum für jeden Trader
DekaBank: Sechs neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Barrick Gold: Das ist der neue fundamentale Ausblick!
UBS: BASF: Verhaltener Blick in die Zukunft
DZ BANK  SAP: verbesserter Jahresausblick kompensiert schwächere Q3-Zahlen
Vontobel: Amazon Aktie explodiert nachbörslich nach überraschend guten Zahlen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Tikehau Capital SCA Act porteur et-ou nominatif Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Russland verliert eine westliche Bank nach der anderen
Nur in Irland haben Banken einen noch mieseren Ruf
Darauf achten Profis bei Edel-Mineralwasser
So gelingt die Flucht aus der teuren Krankenversicherung
Das ändert sich am 1. November

News von

DAX: Frisches Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Goldpreis: Profis treten erneut den Rückzug an
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit

News von

Es gibt eine Sache, die erfolgreiche Menschen von Träumern unterscheidet, sagte Steve Jobs vor 22 Jahren
Eine Unternehmerin erklärt, welche tägliche Angewohnheit für sie zum Karrierekick wurde
Ein Student fragte Elon Musk nach einem Erfolgstipp und bekam eine brutale Antwort
Self-Made-Milliardärin sagt, ihr sollt Kindern einen ungewöhnlichen Ratschlag fürs Leben geben
31-Jährige erklärt, wie sie sich in fünf Jahren drei Häuser leisten konnte

Heute im Fokus

Börse Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Bald Future auf Bitcoin -- Apple, Facebook, Alphabet im Fokus

Herber Rückschlag für Under Armour. Pfizer übertrifft Erwartungen. Apple stoppt iPhone-Talfahrt in China. Sony hebt Gewinnprognose an. Airbus verdient deutlich mehr. Neues von Facebook wegen Russen-Werbung. Hinweise auf russische Politanzeigen auch bei Google. Bank of Japan bestätigt geldpolitischen Kurs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
KW 43: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie für die Nachrüstung ihres Diesel-Fahrzeugs mitbezahlen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:10 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Bald Future auf Bitcoin -- Apple, Facebook, Alphabet im Fokus
Immobilien
19:00 Uhr
Studie zeigt: Viele Immobilien sind noch unterbewertet
Sonstiges
19:14 Uhr
BVB-Coach Bosz hat Hoffnung noch nicht aufgegeben
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
GeelyA0CACX
CommerzbankCBK100
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
EVOTEC AG566480
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100