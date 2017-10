Actuant Corporate Development Announcement

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) today announced that as part of a planned transition, Ted Wozniak, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development will be retiring as of the end of the calendar year.

Randy Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Actuant, stated "M&A and portfolio management are key strategic aspects to achieving our 2021 vision. The changes to our corporate development function represent another step in the streamlining and simplification of functional leadership at Actuant, while strengthening the execution and success of our inorganic growth strategies. I want to thank Ted for his many contributions during more than ten years of service to Actuant and wish him well.”

Going forward, the Company’s development activities will be collaboratively managed across the segment and corporate organizations. Among other items, this encompasses merger & acquisition and business development activities including strategy and inorganic growth initiatives, pipeline development, strategic evaluation, deal structure, valuation, due diligence and negotiation.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation is a diversified industrial company serving customers from operations in more than 30 countries. The Actuant businesses are leaders in a broad array of niche markets including branded hydraulic tools and solutions, specialized products and services for energy markets and highly engineered position and motion control systems. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Actuant trades on the NYSE under the symbol ATU. For further information on Actuant and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.actuant.com.

