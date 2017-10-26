26.10.2017 14:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Acxiom and Amex Advance? Launch New Data-Driven Offering to Predict Consumer Purchase Intent

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Acxiom® (Nasdaq: ACXM), the data foundation for the world's best marketers, and Amex Advance, a personalization services business within American Express, today announced the launch of a joint data-driven offering to predict purchase intent across the broad U.S. consumer population. Acxioms Predictive Intent Segments, powered by Amex Advance, uses advanced machine learning to predict when consumers will be in-market for a purchase by combining spending insights from American Express network with Acxioms InfoBase® data and first-party customer data. Audiences created through the partnership help marketers increase effectiveness by engaging consumers with relevant offers when they are most ready to buy.

"Marketers fight a constant battle for consumer attention, and Predictive Intent Segments, powered by Amex Advance, helps them cut through the noise and win, commented Rick Erwin, president and general manager of Acxioms Audience Solutions. "Through our application of proprietary data insights, omnichannel audience delivery and commitment to ethical data use, this partnership empowers marketers to engage consumers respectfully at the most opportune times, enhancing the relevance of consumers interactions and experience with brands.

When marketers are unable to identify and reach consumers before they take action, campaigns can be inefficient and wasteful. In teaming up with Amex Advance, Acxiom is able to increase marketing effectiveness by developing audiences based on valuable, predictive insights that go beyond the standardized lists that are commonly available today.

Amex Advance analyzes the vast majority of the $1 trillion in annual spend on the American Express network  data that has been anonymized and aggregated  to develop predictive insights. These insights are applied to Acxioms InfoBase data, the richest, most ethically sourced third-party data asset available, to create customized audience segments predicted to have the highest intent to spend. Audiences developed from the joint offering can be activated across channels and devices at national scale by Acxiom, using processes that respect and protect consumer privacy. To ensure American Express® Card Member privacy, Amex Advance never shares personal data with Acxiom Audience Solutions or its clientsonly anonymized scores and insights.

"Partnering with Acxiom reflects how important innovative solutions are for marketers to exceed customer expectations, and underscores how valuable big data analytics and predictive data science are in changing customer experience for the better, stated Marc Ginsberg, vice president and general manager of Amex Advance at American Express. "Were excited to work with Acxiom to power data insights that positively impact how brands understand and react to their customers needs.

About Acxiom

Acxiom provides the data foundation for the worlds best marketers. We enable people-based marketing everywhere through a simple, open approach to connecting systems and data that drives seamless customer experiences and higher ROI. A leader in identity and ethical data use for more than 48 years, Acxiom helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create a world where all marketing is relevant. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom Corporation. For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About Amex Advance

Amex Advance is a data-driven business that partners with companies across the advertising, travel and service industries to deliver curated personalization services optimized for their customers. Leveraging best-in-class predictive machine learning, deep consumer insights, connectivity capabilities and an integrated platform, Amex Advance transforms its deterministic data insights into customized solutions to solve partners key business challenges.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Acxiom Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
01.02.17
Mid-Day Market Update: Acxiom Rises On Earnings Beat; Galena Biopharma Shares Plummet (EN, Benzinga earnings)
30.11.16
Acxiom Stock Priced For Perfection But Business Performance Falls Short (Forbes)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Acxiom News
RSS Feed
Acxiom zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Acxiom Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.11.2016Acxiom Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
18.11.2016Acxiom BuyDougherty & Company LLC
15.09.2016Acxiom BuyCantor Fitzgerald
24.05.2016Acxiom BuyDougherty & Company LLC
12.07.2010Acxiom neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
18.11.2016Acxiom BuyDougherty & Company LLC
15.09.2016Acxiom BuyCantor Fitzgerald
24.05.2016Acxiom BuyDougherty & Company LLC
16.06.2006Update Acxiom Corp.: Market OutperformJMP Securities
24.03.2005Update Acxiom Corp.: OutperformBear Stearns
18.11.2016Acxiom Equal-WeightFirst Analysis Securities
12.07.2010Acxiom neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
18.05.2006Update Acxiom Corp.: NeutralRobert W. Baird
04.04.2006Update Acxiom Corp.: Peer PerformBear Stearns
12.05.2005Update Acxiom Corp.: Market PerformWilliam Blair
31.10.2006Update Acxiom Corp.: UnderperformCredit Suisse

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Acxiom Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Acxiom News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Acxiom News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Abwärtstrend bleibt trotz Erholung intakt
EZB-Sitzung im Fokus: Goldpreis im Schlepptau der US-Anleiherendite
Vontobel: SAP mit Umsatzplus und erhöhter Jahresprognose zum 3. Quartal
3 Gründe für die besten Dividenden-Aktien
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | EZB-Sitzung: Mario Draghis heikle Mission
Richtig für die Rente sparen.
HSBC: Beiersdorf (Weekly) - Chattechnischer Infekt
DZ BANK  DAX: Ehemaliges Allzeithoch auf dem Prüfstand
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Acxiom-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Acxiom Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Hin und her macht die Taschen des Anlegers leer
Verklagt mich doch, na los!
Diese Agraraktien versprechen hohe Renditen
Spekulanten wetten vor historischer EZB-Sitzung gegen Deutschland
So funktioniert der zwei-Billionen-Dollar-Staatsfond der Ölriesen

News von

Commerzbank-Aktie bricht nach oben aus: Welche Kurse mittelfristig drin sind
Total-Aktie, BMW und Co.: Die fünf besten Blue Chips fürs Depot
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
SAP-Aktie, Zooplus und Co.: Wo die Insider Aktien kaufen, wo sie verkaufen
Neue Besteuerung ab 2018: Was Fonds-Anleger wissen müssen

News von

Zwei 37-Jährige wurden über Nacht um 700 Millionen Dollar reicher, weil sie die richtige Entscheidung trafen
Einflussreicher Ökonom sagte Bitcoin 1999 vorher - und machte eine erstaunliche Prophezeiung für die Zukunft
Elon Musk steht kurz davor, Tesla auf eine neue Dimension zu heben
Apple-Mitgründer Wozniak erklärt, warum er das iPhone X nicht kaufen wird
Experten schlagen eine Maßnahme vor, durch die sich mehr Deutsche eine Immobilie leisten können

Heute im Fokus

DAX zieht an -- EZB lässt Leitzins unverändert -- Twitter-Aktie schießt hoch -- Deutsche Bank steigert Gewinn -- Beiersdorf hebt Umsatzprognose an -- Bayer bestätigt Prognose

Wirbelstürme zerfleddern Munich Re-Jahresgewinn. MTU-Aktie auf neuem Rekordhoch: MTU schraubt Gewinnziel herauf. Nokia-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Quartalsverlust ausgeweitet. AIXTRON in Gewinnzone. UBS: Bitcoin ist eine "spekulative Blase". Barclays kämpft mit schwierigen Märkten. Neue Partnerschaft für EVOTEC.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
KW 42: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:18 Uhr
DAX zieht an -- EZB lässt Leitzins unverändert -- Twitter-Aktie schießt hoch -- Deutsche Bank steigert Gewinn -- Beiersdorf hebt Umsatzprognose an -- Bayer bestätigt Prognose
Webinare
14:30 Uhr
Zukunftstrends erkennen und davon profitieren - am Beispiel des US-Biotechsektors
Nebenwerte
14:20 Uhr
Zahlungsabwickler Wirecard schraubt Ergebnisprognose weiter hoch
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Lufthansa AG823212
EVOTEC AG566480
GeelyA0CACX
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866