Acxiom and Amex Advance? Launch New Data-Driven Offering to Predict Consumer Purchase Intent

Acxiom®
(Nasdaq: ACXM), the data foundation for the world's best marketers, and
Amex Advance, a personalization services business within American
Express, today announced the launch of a joint data-driven offering to
predict purchase intent across the broad U.S. consumer population.
Acxioms Predictive Intent Segments, powered by Amex Advance, uses
advanced machine learning to predict when consumers will be in-market
for a purchase by combining spending insights from American Express
network with Acxioms InfoBase® data and first-party customer data.
Audiences created through the partnership help marketers increase
effectiveness by engaging consumers with relevant offers when they are
most ready to buy.
"Marketers fight a constant battle for consumer attention, and
Predictive Intent Segments, powered by Amex Advance, helps them cut
through the noise and win, commented Rick Erwin, president and general
manager of Acxioms Audience Solutions. "Through our application of
proprietary data insights, omnichannel audience delivery and commitment
to ethical data use, this partnership empowers marketers to engage
consumers respectfully at the most opportune times, enhancing the
relevance of consumers interactions and experience with brands.
When marketers are unable to identify and reach consumers before they
take action, campaigns can be inefficient and wasteful. In teaming up
with Amex Advance, Acxiom is able to increase marketing effectiveness by
developing audiences based on valuable, predictive insights that go
beyond the standardized lists that are commonly available today.
Amex Advance analyzes the vast majority of the $1 trillion in annual
spend on the American Express network data that has been anonymized
and aggregated to develop predictive insights. These insights are
applied to Acxioms InfoBase data, the richest, most ethically sourced
third-party data asset available, to create customized audience segments
predicted to have the highest intent to spend. Audiences developed from
the joint offering can be activated across channels and devices at
national scale by Acxiom, using processes that respect and protect
consumer privacy. To ensure American Express® Card Member privacy, Amex
Advance never shares personal data with Acxiom Audience Solutions or its
clientsonly anonymized scores and insights.
"Partnering with Acxiom reflects how important innovative solutions are
for marketers to exceed customer expectations, and underscores how
valuable big data analytics and predictive data science are in changing
customer experience for the better, stated Marc Ginsberg, vice
president and general manager of Amex Advance at American Express.
"Were excited to work with Acxiom to power data insights that
positively impact how brands understand and react to their customers
needs.
About Acxiom
Acxiom provides the data foundation for the worlds best marketers. We
enable people-based marketing everywhere through a simple, open approach
to connecting systems and data that drives seamless customer experiences
and higher ROI. A leader in identity and ethical
data use for more than 48 years, Acxiom helps thousands of clients
and partners around the globe work together to create a world where all
marketing is relevant. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom
Corporation. For more information, visit Acxiom.com.
About Amex Advance
Amex Advance is a data-driven business that partners with companies
across the advertising, travel and service industries to deliver curated
personalization services optimized for their customers. Leveraging
best-in-class predictive machine learning, deep consumer insights,
connectivity capabilities and an integrated platform, Amex Advance
transforms its deterministic data insights into customized solutions to
solve partners key business challenges.
