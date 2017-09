Feintool International Holding AG / Ad-hoc release: Mubea sold shareholding in Feintool . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today Dr. Thomas Muhr and the Muhr und Bender KG (Mubea) notified us that they sold its complete shareholding of 616'500 registered shares (13.8 %) in Feintool International Holding AG. The free float of Feintool shares has therefore increased to 40.7 %.

Further information may be obtained from Stefan Diepenbrock, Media Spokesperson, at any time by calling +41 32 387 52 32 or Stefan.diepenbrock@feintool.com.

Feintool in brief

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking This technology is distinguished by cost-effectiveness, quality and productivity.

As an innovation driver, Feintool consistently pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and develops smart solutions for its customers' ideas with two possibilities: On the one hand, our fineblanking systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete production of precise fineblanking and formed components in high volumes for demanding industrial applications.

Feintool covers the entire process chain. The processes used by Feintool support the trends in the automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction, different module types, and alternative drive concepts, such as hybrid and electric.

The company founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has its own production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan so it is always near its customers. Around 2,400 employees and nearly 70 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool's customers.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8 - CH-3250 Lyss

Switzerland

www.feintool.com

Spokesperson

Stefan Diepenbrock

Phone +41 32 387 52 32

Mobile +41 79 342 73 08

stefan.diepenbrock@feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link: