Feintool International Holding AG / Adhoc announcement: Feintool International Holding AG: Green light for the takeover of the forming plant in China . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On April 13 the Chinese authorities approved the purchase of the Chinese forming plant Schuler (Tianjin) Metal Forming Technology Center Co. Ltd. by the Feintool Group. As a result, the agreement that was signed on February 10, 2017, will become effective.

The ultra-modern plant with sophisticated transfer presses, which has existed in Tianjin since 2014, currently has around 30 employees producing rotationally symmetrical cold-formed precision components. These are used in the automobile industry for the high-volume manufacture of lightweight components for efficient transmissions. Feintool is taking on all the employees, as well as the infrastructure and existing customer orders. With additional investment and existing nominations, the plant should contribute around CHF 30 million per year to Feintool's turnover in the medium term.

Strategic gap closed in Asia

Feintool has been strategically supplementing its core competence of fineblanking with the associated process of forming since 2012. In addition to the acquisition of a prestigious forming operation with two plants in Germany, as well as significant investment in our own forming operation in the USA, with the latest takeover in China Feintool is fulfilling customer demand for a global presence and worldwide expertise.

Global trends benefit forming

To reduce CO2 emissions by minimizing fuel consumption, the automobile industry focuses on increased efficiency and reduced vehicle weight. This includes efficient drive trains, like the current automatic and dual clutch transmissions, which are increasingly composed of lightweight components with complex levels of deformation to replace heavy cast and forged parts. At the same time costs are to be reduced with high volumes in component production. With the combined expertise of fineblanking and chipless forming, in the coming years Feintool will be able to benefit greatly worldwide from both challenges.

Feintool in brief

Feintool is an internationally active technology and market leader in the field of fineblanking This technology is distinguished by cost-effectiveness, quality and productivity.

As an innovation driver, Feintool consistently pushes the boundaries of fineblanking and develops smart solutions for its customers' ideas with two possibilities: On the one hand, our fineblanking systems and innovative tools and, on the other hand, the complete production of precise fineblanking and formed components in high volumes for demanding industrial applications.

Feintool covers the entire process chain. The processes used by Feintool support the trends in the automobile industry. Thus, Feintool is a project and development partner in the field of lightweight construction, different module types, and alternative drive concepts, such as hybrid and electric.

The company founded in 1959 and headquartered in Lyss, Switzerland, has its own production plants and technology centers in Europe, the United States, China and Japan so it is always near its customers. Around 2,200 employees and nearly 70 trainees work worldwide on new solutions and create key advantages for Feintool's customers.

