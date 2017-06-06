Adocia Announces Positive Topline Results from a Meal-Test Clinical Study of BioChaperone® Combo in People with Type 2 Diabetes

Regulatory News:
ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241- ADOC), the clinical
biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative
formulations of approved proteins, announced today positive topline
results from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the post-meal effects
of BioChaperone® Combo in people with type 2 diabetes.
BioChaperone Combo is Adocias proprietary formulation combining
long-acting insulin analog glargine (Lantus®, Sanofi) and
fast-acting insulin analog lispro (Humalog®, Eli Lilly and
Company). BioChaperone® technology enables this combination
by solubilizing insulin glargine at neutral pH, at which it is
compatible with fast-acting insulin analogs.
"This clinical data for BioChaperone Combo demonstrates a
statistically significant improvement over current premix, even in a
limited number of people with type 2 diabetes, in terms of both the
postprandial glucose excursion and the number of hypoglycemic events, said
Dr. Steve Edelman, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University
of California San Diego. "This new combination of basal and prandial
insulins clearly addresses limitations characteristic of the current set
of premix insulin options, potentially enabling greater use in people
with type 2 diabetes.
The goal of the current study was to compare the effects of BioChaperone
Combo on post-meal glycemic control in participants with type 2
diabetes, to that of premixed insulin Humalog® Mix25TM
(Eli Lilly) and that of the separate injections of Lantus (Sanofi) and
Humalog (Eli Lilly), when each treatment was injected at mealtime.
People with type 2 diabetes who require basal insulin treatment
intensification are either using twice-daily premixed insulin, such as
Humalog Mix25TM, or multiple daily injections (MDI),
consisting of up to three mealtime injections of a prandial insulin on
top of their basal insulin. BioChaperone Combo is designed to offer a
simple and efficient alternative to these two options.
In this randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, three period cross-over
study, 39 subjects with type 2 diabetes received three consecutive daily
individualized doses of each treatment: BioChaperone Combo, Humalog Mix25TM
and the simultaneous separate injections of Lantus and Humalog. The
primary objective of this study was to compare the post-meal glycemic
control obtained on day 2 and day 3 with BioChaperone Combo vs.
Humalog Mix25TM when administered immediately before the
meal.
BioChaperone Combo resulted in a statistically significant glucose
excursion reduction of 18% in the first two hours compared to Humalog
Mix25TM (mean ?AUCBG0-2h: BC Combo 107 mg.h/dL vs. Humalog
Mix25TM 129 mg.h/dL; p<0.001). Blood glucose concentrations
at 1h were also statistically significantly reduced with BioChaperone
Combo compared to Humalog Mix25 (mean BG1h: BC Combo 177 mg/dL vs.
Humalog Mix25TM 192 mg/dL; p<0.001). In addition,
BioChaperone Combo was associated with a statistically lower number of
hypoglycemic events per subject (22 hypoglycemic events in 14 subjects
with BC Combo vs. 43 events in 20 subjects with Humalog Mix25TM,
p=0.003) and a significantly higher time in target range during meal
tests (blood glucose interval: 72 162 mg/dL, BC Combo 202 min vs.
Humalog Mix25TM 183 min; p=0.04) than the premix formulation
in these subjects with type 2 diabetes.
Compared to the separate simultaneous injections of Lantus and Humalog,
BioChaperone Combo also significantly reduced blood glucose excursion in
the first two hours by 10% (mean ?AUCBG0-2h: BC Combo 107 mg.h/dL vs.
separate injections 119 mg.h/dL; p=0.045) and blood glucose
concentrations at 1h (mean BG1h: BC Combo 177 mg/dL vs. separate
injections 187 mg/dL; p=0.02). No significant difference in the number
of hypoglycemic events per subject was observed between BioChaperone
Combo and the separate injections (22 hypoglycemic events in 14 subjects
with BC Combo vs. 28 events in 19 subjects with the separate injections,
p=0.2523).
All treatments were similarly well-tolerated. One serious adverse event
during treatment with BioChaperone Combo and one non-serious adverse
event during treatment with Humalog Mix25TM, both unlikely
related to treatment, led to subject discontinuations. No new or
unexpected safety findings were observed.
"We are extremely pleased with these results, which strengthen the
body of evidence supporting that BioChaperone Combo could be as simple
as a premix, but with better glycemic control and a lower risk of
hypoglycemia. To our knowledge, it is unprecedented for an insulins
combination product to show a level of control and safety similar to the
separate injections of basal and prandial insulins in people with type 2
diabetes. commented Olivier Soula, Deputy General Manager and
Director of R&D of Adocia. "This opens a new treatment dimension
for people with type 2 diabetes, offering them a truly efficient, safe
and easy-to-use 2-in-1 insulin combination. The next step will be to
document dose-response, which is a regulatory requirement to prepare for
Phase 3.
About ADOCIA
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the
development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic
proteins. Adocias portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes,
featuring four clinical-stage products and six preclinical products, is
among the largest and most differentiated of the industry.
The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is
designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic
proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes
BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address
specific patient needs.
Adocias clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for
the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin
analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation
of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin
glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is
also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone
Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s
(BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine
Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic
prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone
Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human
insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.
Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.
To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain
forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such
forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia
considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the
estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified,
which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set
forth in the "Risk Factors section of the Reference Document filed with
the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 11, 2017 (a copy of
which is available on www.adocia.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence
of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial
conditions, performance or achievements of Adocia to be materially
different from such forward-looking statements.
This press
release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer
to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia shares in any
jurisdiction.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170606006264/en/