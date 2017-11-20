Adocia Reports Topline Results of BioChaperone® Glucagon Phase 1 Study

Regulatory News:
today announced top-line results of a Phase 1 study of BioChaperone®
Glucagon, its aqueous formulation of human glucagon. The proprietary
BioChaperone technology enables solubilization and stabilization of
human glucagon at neutral pH. A liquid formulation of human glucagon may
hold potential as a ready-to-inject treatment for severe hypoglycemia
emergency rescue and as a companion agent to insulin in a dual hormone
artificial pancreas.
The main objective of this study was to assess the safety and
tolerability of subcutaneous single fixed doses of BioChaperone Glucagon
and of GlucaGen® HypoKit® (Novo Nordisk
lyophilized powder reconstituted immediately prior to injection) in
subjects with type 1 diabetes. Secondary objectives included the
comparison of the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles of
BioChaperone Glucagon to those of GlucaGen HypoKit.
"We are very pleased to report positive topline results for the first
clinical trial of BioChaperone Glucagon, the only stable aqueous
formulation of human glucagon in development. Together with positive
stability data, this first set of clinical data supports its further
development as a ready-to-inject treatment for severe hypoglycemia. said
Dr. Stanislav Glezer, Adocias Chief Medical Officer. "We are
currently selecting an easy-to-use, state-of-the-art injection device
for BioChaperone Glucagon, which aims to provide fast and reliable
relief to patients living with diabetes and their caregivers in a
situation of hypoglycemic emergency.
Olivier Soula, Adocias Deputy General Manager R&D Director added, "BioChaperone
Glucagon shows that BioChaperone formulation technology enables
ready-to-inject products out of unstable proteins that required to be
lyophilized, while preserving clinical efficacy. We intend to leverage
this unique property of BioChaperone to other potential candidates
across multiple therapeutic areas.
In this study of BioChaperone Glucagon, people with type 1 diabetes
received continuous intravenous insulin infusion under medically
supervised conditions to induce plasma glucose level in the range 56 to
60 mg/dL (hypoglycemic state).
Following a single subcutaneous injection of a 1 mg dose, BioChaperone
Glucagon was found to have an acceptable safety and tolerability
profile. In both groups, the most frequent adverse event was nausea,
with 8 observed events in 25 patients for BioChaperone Glucagon vs. 5
events in 24 patients with Glucagen HypoKit.
Median time to reach a clinically safe blood glucose level of 70 mg/dL
was 11 min for BioChaperone Glucagon and approximately 7 min for the
commercial Glucagen® drug product, with all subjects
achieving resolution of hypoglycemia at the 35 minutes timepoint.
Detailed results of this clinical trial are intended to be submitted for
publication at a major diabetes conference at a future date, upon
availability.
About Severe Hypoglycemia
Severe hypoglycemia is a potentially life-threatening side effect of
insulin overdose for people living with diabetes. Currently,
hypoglycemia rescue treatments are only available as a lyophilized
powder, which requires reconstitution prior to use. The complex
multi-step process takes several minutes, requires prior training of the
user and may result in dosing errors, especially when administered by an
acquaintance1. Hence, there is a strong medical need for a
ready-to-inject formulation that would enable immediate and reliable
injection in an emergency situation.
About Adocia
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the
development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic
proteins. Adocias portfolio of therapeutic proteins for the treatment
of diabetes, featuring four clinical-stage products and six
preclinical-stage products, is among the largest and most differentiated
in the industry.
The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is
designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic
proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes
BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address
specific patient needs.
Adocias clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for
the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin
analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation
of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin
glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is
also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone
Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s
(BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine
Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic
prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone
Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human
insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.
Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.
To
learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com
1 In a study with 16 instructed caregivers and 15
non-instructed acquaintances, only 13% of caregivers and 0% of
acquaintances were able to inject the full dose when using a commercial
Glucagon® kit (Eli Lilly). The average time for correct or
partial dose administration was 1 min 53 seconds for caregivers and 2
min 24 seconds for acquaintances. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2017 Jul 1;
19(7): 423432.
