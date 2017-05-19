Adocia to Hold Its Annual Shareholders Meeting on June 27, 2017 in Paris

ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 - ADOC) will hold its
annual shareholders meeting ("AGM) on June 27, 2017, at 10 am at Hôtel
de Talleyrand, at Jones Day offices, 2 rue Saint-Florentin, in Paris
(75001).
The notice of this shareholders meeting serving as convening notice
published today, in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales
Obligatoires ("BALO) includes the agenda, the proposed resolutions
as well as instructions to participate and vote for this meeting.
This
notice is also available on the companys website:
http://www.adocia.fr/WP/investors-welcome/shareholders-meeting.
All documentation regarding this AGM will be made available to
shareholders in accordance with existing regulations and will be
available on the companys website from June 09, 2017
Precisions regarding the AGM:
Only shareholders having registered their shares at least two business
days prior to the date of the AGM, by midnight Paris time, will be able
to participate in the AGM.
Shareholders holding bearer shares ("actions au porteur) will need to
obtain a certificate of shareholding ("attestation de participation)
from their brokers. This "attestation de participation must be attached
to the proxy form or to the appropriate voting form if shareholders wish
to designate a proxy or vote by post.
The "attestation de
participation may replace the admission card for shareholders wishing
to attend the AGM in person.
Each shareholder may submit a question in writing to the Board of
Directors, this question being treated during the shareholders meeting.
Questions should be sent by registered mail with return receipt to the
following address: ADOCIA, 115 avenue Lacassagne - 69003 Lyon or
electronic communication to the following address: ag2017@adocia.com.
The written question must be sent no later than the fourth business day
preceding the date of the general meeting and must imperatively be
accompanied by a certificate of attendance in order to be treated.
Shareholders may obtain the legal documentation in preparation of the
AGM as described in the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code
by sending a request:
-
By regular mail to: Adocia - Service Relations Investisseurs 115
avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, or
-
By e-mail to: ag2017@adocia.com.
About ADOCIA
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the
development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic
proteins. Adocias portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes,
featuring four clinical-stage products and six preclinical products, is
among the largest and most differentiated of the industry.
The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is
designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic
proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes
BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address
specific patient needs.
Adocias clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for
the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin
analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation
of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin
glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is
also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone
Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s
(BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine
Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic
prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone
Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human
insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.
Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.
To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com
