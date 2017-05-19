Jetzt dauerhaft sparen! Handeln Sie bei finanzen.net Brokerage ab sofort für nur 5 € Orderprovision* pro Trade – Hier informieren!
19.05.2017
Adocia to Hold Its Annual Shareholders Meeting on June 27, 2017 in Paris

ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 - ADOC) will hold its annual shareholders meeting ("AGM) on June 27, 2017, at 10 am at Hôtel de Talleyrand, at Jones Day offices, 2 rue Saint-Florentin, in Paris (75001).

The notice of this shareholders meeting serving as convening notice published today, in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO) includes the agenda, the proposed resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote for this meeting.
This notice is also available on the companys website:
http://www.adocia.fr/WP/investors-welcome/shareholders-meeting.

All documentation regarding this AGM will be made available to shareholders in accordance with existing regulations and will be available on the companys website from June 09, 2017

Precisions regarding the AGM:

Only shareholders having registered their shares at least two business days prior to the date of the AGM, by midnight Paris time, will be able to participate in the AGM.

Shareholders holding bearer shares ("actions au porteur) will need to obtain a certificate of shareholding ("attestation de participation) from their brokers. This "attestation de participation must be attached to the proxy form or to the appropriate voting form if shareholders wish to designate a proxy or vote by post.
The "attestation de participation may replace the admission card for shareholders wishing to attend the AGM in person.

Each shareholder may submit a question in writing to the Board of Directors, this question being treated during the shareholders meeting. Questions should be sent by registered mail with return receipt to the following address: ADOCIA, 115 avenue Lacassagne - 69003 Lyon or electronic communication to the following address: ag2017@adocia.com.

The written question must be sent no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the general meeting and must imperatively be accompanied by a certificate of attendance in order to be treated.

Shareholders may obtain the legal documentation in preparation of the AGM as described in the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code by sending a request:

  • By regular mail to: Adocia - Service Relations Investisseurs  115 avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, or
  • By e-mail to: ag2017@adocia.com.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocias portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes, featuring four clinical-stage products and six preclinical products, is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocias clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

