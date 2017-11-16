AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $800 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes

AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap or the "Company) (NYSE: AER) announced
today that AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company and AerCap
Global Aviation Trust (together, the "Issuers), each a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company, priced their offering of senior notes,
consisting of $800 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Senior
Notes due 2025 (the "Notes). The Notes will be fully and
unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company
and certain other subsidiaries of the Company. The Issuers intend to use
the net proceeds from the Notes for general corporate purposes.
Barclays Capital Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, RBC Capital Markets,
LLC, and Santander Investment Securities Inc. are serving as joint book
running managers for the underwritten public offering.
The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus)
on Form F-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC)
for the underwritten offering to which this communication relates. The
registration statement automatically became effective upon filing on
June 22, 2015. Investors should read the accompanying prospectus dated
June 22, 2015, the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the
offering dated November 16, 2017 and other documents the Company has
filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and
this offering. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting
EDGAR on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.
The prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the
offering may be obtained from: Barclays Capital Inc., Attention:
Syndicate Registration, 745 Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019 or
by calling toll-free at 1-888-603-5847; Mizuho Securities USA LLC,
Attention: Debt Capital Markets, 320 Park Avenue, 12th Fl., New York,
New York 10022 or by calling toll-free at 1-866-271-7403; RBC Capital
Markets, LLC, Attention: USDCM Transaction Management, 200 Vesey Street,
New York, New York 10281 or by calling toll-free at 1-866-375-6829; or
Santander Investment Securities Inc., Attention: Debt Capital Markets,
45 East 53rd Street, New York, New York 10022 or by calling toll-free at
1-855-403-3636.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor
shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in
any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About AerCap
AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of September
30, 2017, 1,506 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio.
AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry.
AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries
with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York
Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in
Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Shanghai,
Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts
with respect to future performance and events. These statements,
estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases,
forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect,"
"plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict,"
"potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon
or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of
historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking
statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and
expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial
performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our
business. These statements are only predictions based on our current
expectations and projections about future events. There are important
factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity
performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level
of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the
forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the
forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to
be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and
assumptions, the future performance or events described in the
forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur.
Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a
prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for
the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements.
Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation
to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise.
For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email
distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com
and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116006458/en/