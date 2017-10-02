AerCap Names Brian Canniffe Group Treasurer

AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap) (NYSE:AER) has announced today that Brian Canniffe will become Group Treasurer effective January 1, 2018.

Group Treasurer Paul Rofe has informed us of his decision to retire at the end of this year after holding the position of Group Treasurer for 10 years. "Paul has played a key role in the success of AerCap, including the ILFC acquisition and the raising of over $50 billion of funding during his tenure from a wide range of financial institutions and investors. We thank him for his outstanding service and wish him well in the future, said Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap.

Brian joined AerCap in October 2016 as Head of Investor Relations, and has over 20 years of experience in banking, lending and the capital markets. Prior to joining AerCap, Brian served as Managing Director and Head of Global Markets Financing for Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong and Tokyo, where he led a division that was responsible for providing secured financing, trading, clearing, reporting and various treasury functions in the Asia Pacific region. "Brians extensive experience in the financial markets will be a great benefit to AerCap in his new role, said Mr. Kelly.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of June 30, 2017, 1,539 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171002005681/en/