AeroVironment, Inc. Issues Statement

AeroVironment,
Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) today issued the following statement:
"Our strong and profitable core business maintains a leading position in
domestic and international markets, which have been growing over the
past several years. As a result of strategic investments we have been
making, our growth portfolio includes multiple pioneering initiatives
advancing toward very large markets, with the potential to significantly
expand our business -- including through new adoption opportunities
within our core United States Department of Defense small unmanned
aircraft systems business.
Given the Companys strong performance, along with increased visibility,
on our August 29 earnings call we announced our expectation that we
would generate revenue of between $280 million and $300 million in
fiscal year 2018, with additional opportunities to drive significant
value creation in the years ahead. We are committed to executing a
proven strategy and making continued progress on our long term growth
initiatives to deliver results and create value for shareholders,
customers and employees.
About AeroVironment
Aerovironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides customers with more actionable
intelligence so they can proceed with certainty. Based in California,
AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems, tactical
missile systems and electric vehicle charging and test systems, and
serves militaries, government agencies, businesses and consumers. For
more information visit www.avinc.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward looking statements" as that term is
defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward
looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may
predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or
achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "anticipate,"
"expect," "estimate," "intend," "project," "plan," or words or phrases
with similar meaning. Forward looking statements are based on current
expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and
uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive,
governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may
cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from
the forward looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from the forward looking statements include, but
are not limited to, reliance on sales to the U.S. government;
availability of U.S. government funding for defense procurement and R&D
programs; changes in the timing and/or amount of government spending;
risks related to our international business, including compliance with
export control laws; potential need for changes in our long term
strategy in response to future developments; unexpected technical and
marketing difficulties inherent in major research and product
development efforts; the impact of potential security and cyber threats;
changes in the supply and/or demand and/or prices for our products and
services; the activities of competitors and increased competition;
failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; uncertainty in the
customer adoption rate of commercial use unmanned aircraft systems and
electric vehicles; failure to remain a market innovator and create new
market opportunities; changes in significant operating expenses,
including components and raw materials; failure to develop new products;
the extensive regulatory requirements governing our contracts with the
U.S. government; product liability, infringement and other claims;
changes in the regulatory environment; and general economic and business
conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a
further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the
reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not
intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
