Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Renowned Drug Discovery Researcher Professor Jiandong Jiang

Agilent
Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) today announced that Professor Jiandong
Jiang has received an Agilent Thought Leader Award in support of his
studies on cancer stem cells differentiation induced by natural products.
"Cancer is a chronic disease generated by multiple factors. Our research
is focused on the treatment of cancers with new concepts or principles,
using cutting-edge techniques, said Professor Jiang.
Professor Jiang is director of the Institute of Materia Medica (IMM),
Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CAMS) and Peking Union Medical
College (PUMC) in Beijing, China. He is also the vice-chairman
of the China Pharmaceutical Innovation and Research Development
Association (PhIRDA). Professor Jiangs research focuses on
antimicrobial drugs, including viruses and bacteria, anticancer drugs,
and the development of treatments for metabolic syndrome.
The Agilent Thought Leader Award will enable Professor Jiangs team to
implement metabolite flux analyses, metabolism analyses, and integrated
biology approaches to characterize the anti-tumor activity of natural
products. In addition to Agilent mass spectrometry solutions, Professor
Jiangs lab will also make extensive use of Agilent Seahorse XF
technology, and Agilent MassHunter and VistaFlux software. The project
will also include a collaboration with Professor Wenbin Li from the
Beijing Shijitan Hospital, Capital Medical University to perform
clinical related research.
"Agilent is proud to continue its support of cancer research with the
use of our mass spectrometry systems, bioinformatics software, and
metabolic analysis tools to facilitate the identification and
characterization of cancer drugs, said Victor Chan, Agilent vice
president, and general manager of Laboratory Solutions for Agilent
Greater China. Chan is the executive sponsor of this award.
The IMM supports research and discovery of innovative drugs useful in
treating or preventing human diseases. This work is done via creative
multidisciplinary research based on Chinese herbal medicine and natural
product research, along with the adoption of modern medical, and
pharmaceutical theories and technologies.
The Agilent Thought Leader Award promotes fundamental scientific
advances by contributing financial support, products, and expertise to
the research of influential thought leaders in the life sciences,
diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Information about previous
award recipients is available on the Agilent Thought Leader Award webpage.
