31.10.2017 00:00
AIG Names Chris Townsend as Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Chris Townsend will join the company as Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance. In this newly created role, Mr. Townsend will lead the International operations of AIGs General Insurance business, with responsibility for executing its growth strategy and building on the companys extensive international footprint to support a profitable, client focused organization. He will report to Peter Zaffino, Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance, as a member of the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team and is expected to join the company in the first quarter of 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030006385/en/

Chris Townsend (Photo: Business Wire)

Chris Townsend (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Chris back to AIG, said Mr. Zaffino. "He is a highly experienced leader in the insurance industry who knows our company well. He brings deep international expertise to our team, as well as a proven track record of delivering strong financial and operating results. I look forward to partnering with Chris as we strategically position General Insurance for the future.

Mr. Townsend said: "I started my career at AIG, and it feels great to be returning and to be part of the next era in the companys long history. I look forward to working with Peter and his talented team to build on AIGs strong global footprint and contribute to a growing, successful future.

Mr. Townsend has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry. He previously served as president of MetLife's Asia region, with responsibility for all businesses and operations across 11 markets in Asia, and as a member of the company's Executive Group. He joined MetLife from AIG, where he held senior roles with increasing responsibility based out of London, New York, Singapore, Sydney and Hong Kong. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Townsend was Chief Executive Officer of AIGs Asia Pacific region, with oversight of 15 countries, and helped drive capital optimization, cost efficiency and above average returns on equity. He serves on the Board of the Japan Society and holds a number of advisory positions, including as Advisor to the Asia Society, Vice Chairman of the U.S.-Korea Business Council, and a member of the international advisory council to the Guangdong Government. He is a Chartered Insurer.

# # #

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results contemplated by these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

