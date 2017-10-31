AIG Names Chris Townsend as Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that
Chris Townsend will join the company as Chief Executive Officer,
International General Insurance. In this newly created role, Mr.
Townsend will lead the International operations of AIGs General
Insurance business, with responsibility for executing its growth
strategy and building on the companys extensive international footprint
to support a profitable, client focused organization. He will report to
Peter Zaffino, Chief Executive Officer, General Insurance, as a member
of the General Insurance Executive Leadership Team and is expected to
join the company in the first quarter of 2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030006385/en/
Chris Townsend (Photo: Business Wire)
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Chris back to AIG, said Mr.
Zaffino. "He is a highly experienced leader in the insurance industry
who knows our company well. He brings deep international expertise to
our team, as well as a proven track record of delivering strong
financial and operating results. I look forward to partnering with Chris
as we strategically position General Insurance for the future.
Mr. Townsend said: "I started my career at AIG, and it feels great to be
returning and to be part of the next era in the companys long history.
I look forward to working with Peter and his talented team to build on
AIGs strong global footprint and contribute to a growing, successful
future.
Mr. Townsend has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry.
He previously served as president of MetLife's Asia region, with
responsibility for all businesses and operations across 11 markets in
Asia, and as a member of the company's Executive Group. He joined
MetLife from AIG, where he held senior roles with increasing
responsibility based out of London, New York, Singapore, Sydney and Hong
Kong. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Townsend was Chief Executive Officer of
AIGs Asia Pacific region, with oversight of 15 countries, and helped
drive capital optimization, cost efficiency and above average returns on
equity. He serves on the Board of the Japan Society and holds a number
of advisory positions, including as Advisor to the Asia Society, Vice
Chairman of the U.S.-Korea Business Council, and a member of the
international advisory council to the Guangdong Government. He is a
Chartered Insurer.
# # #
Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking
statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead
represent only AIGs belief regarding future events, many of which, by
their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside AIGs control. It is
possible that actual results will differ, possibly materially, from the
anticipated results contemplated by these statements. Factors that could
cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those in the
forward-looking statements are discussed throughout AIGs periodic
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance
organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide
range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement
products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80
countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products
and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets,
manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com
| YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig
| Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig.
These references with additional information about AIG have been
provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such
websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.
AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and
retirement, and general insurance operations of American International
Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com.
All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or
affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services
may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual
policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by
independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be
provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not
generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are
therefore not protected by such funds.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030006385/en/