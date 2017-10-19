Air Liquide Strengthens Its Relationship with Sinopec in China

Regulatory News:
Air Liquide (Paris:AI) recently entered into a new joint venture with
Sinopec (China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.) in Beijing, for the take-over
and optimization of three existing ASUs (Air Separation Units) and the
building of a new nitrogen production unit, for a total investment of 40
million euros. In the third quarter 2017, Air Liquide also commissioned
a new state-of-the art ASU for the supply of oxygen and nitrogen to
Sinopec in South China.
The new joint venture, Air Liquide-BYPC Gases, is located in
Beijing and will supply oxygen and nitrogen
to Sinopec Beijing
Yanshan Co. with a total capacity of 340 tonnes of oxygen and 1,110
tonnes of nitrogen per day.
In South China, located in Maoming City of Guangdong Province,
the newly commissioned ASU1 supports the new ethylene oxide
plant of Sinopecs subsidiary, Maoming Petrochemical (MPCC), by
supplying oxygen (850 tonnes per day) and nitrogen (840
tonnes per day).
Sinopec is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies
in China. Cooperation between Air Liquide and Sinopec dates back to
2007. The two parties have established three joint ventures so far.
François Abrial, member of the Air Liquide Groups Executive
Committee supervising Asia Pacific, said: "The continuous
expansion of our partnership with Sinopec showcases their confidence in
Air Liquides ability to provide state-of-the-art technologies and
competitive solutions. We are proud to provide our expertise to Sinopec,
in support of their expansion in China.
Air Liquide in China
operates
nearly 90 plants and employs more than 4,000 employees today. With a
strong presence in the key coastal industrial areas, Air Liquide China
is now expanding into the center, south and west. Its main business
activities include industrial and medical gas operations, Engineering &
Construction (designing, manufacturing and installing air separation
units/hydrogen facilities), as well as innovation activities.
The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and
Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000
employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients. Oxygen,
nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and
energy. They embody Air Liquides scientific territory and have been at
the core of the companys activities since its creation in 1902.
Air Liquides ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term
performance and contribute to sustainability. The companys
customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over
the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective
investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by
the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its
people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes
in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its
stakeholders.
Air Liquides revenue amounted to 18.1 billion in 2016 and its
solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than
40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange
(compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good
indexes.
1 Investment decided by Air Liquide in 2016.
www.airliquide.com
