Air Liquide Wins a Major Engineering and Construction Contract with Yankuang Group, a Large Energy Company in China

Regulatory News:
Air Liquide (Paris:AI):
Air Liquide Engineering & Construction has recently signed a major
contract amounting around 100 million to design and built three Air
Separation Units (ASUs) for Yankuang Group, one of the largest energy
and chemical companies in China.
Air Liquide Engineering & Construction will design and build
for Yankuang Group, three new Air Separation Units,
each of
them with a production capacity of 3,200 tonnes per day of oxygen,
plus nitrogen for the production of methanol-based chemicals, an
additive widely used in the energy industry to increase combustion
efficiency of hydrocarbon. As part of Yankuangs major technological
upgrading program, two units will be delivered to Rongxin site in Inner
Mongolia and the third unit will be delivered to Yulin site in Shaanxi
province in China.
The new ASUs will be built by using Air Liquides latest innovative
technologies expertise and best in class standards to ensure a safe,
optimized and reliable operation of the plants. All three ASUs will
start operation in the second half of 2019.
Founded in 1966, Yankuang Group is listed among Chinas Top 500
Enterprises. Air Liquide Engineering & Construction has a long term
partnership with Yankuang Group. Two ASUs have been delivered since 2003
and are currently fully operational.
François Venet, member of the Air Liquide groups Executive
Committee supervising Engineering & Construction, said:
"We
are pleased to continue our partnership with Yankuang Group and support
their business development. This milestone illustrates our expertise in
oxygen production technologies notably, with the highest safety and low
energy consumption solutions.
Air Liquide Engineering & Construction
Air Liquide Engineering & Construction builds Air Liquide Group
production units (mainly air gas separation and hydrogen production
units) and provides external customers with efficient, sustainable,
customized technology and process solutions. Air Liquide Engineering &
Constructions core expertise in industrial gases, energy conversion and
gas purification, enables customers to optimize natural resources.
This
business unit covers the entire project life-cycle: license engineering
services / proprietary equipment, high-end engineering & design
capabilities, project management & execution services. As a technology
partner, customers benefit from our research and development to
contribute to energy transition. In 2016, revenues were 474 million.
-----
The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and
Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000
employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients. Oxygen,
nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and
energy. They embody Air Liquides scientific territory and have been at
the core of the companys activities since its creation in 1902.
Air Liquides ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term
performance and contribute to sustainability. The companys
customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over
the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective
investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by
the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its
people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes
in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its
stakeholders.
Air Liquides revenue amounted to 18.1 billion in 2016 and its
solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than
40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange
(compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good
indexes.
www.airliquide.com
Follow
us on Twitter @airliquidegroup
