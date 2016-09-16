+++ Der Blick aufs Fundamentale. In der Sendung "Euer Egmond" geben BNP Paribas und Egmond Haidt heute um 18 Uhr 30 Minuten den etwas anderen Marktausblick +++
Air Liquide Wins a Major Engineering and Construction Contract with Yankuang Group, a Large Energy Company in China

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI):

Air Liquide Engineering & Construction has recently signed a major contract amounting around 100 million to design and built three Air Separation Units (ASUs) for Yankuang Group, one of the largest energy and chemical companies in China.

Air Liquide Engineering & Construction will design and build for Yankuang Group, three new Air Separation Units, each of them with a production capacity of 3,200 tonnes per day of oxygen, plus nitrogen for the production of methanol-based chemicals, an additive widely used in the energy industry to increase combustion efficiency of hydrocarbon. As part of Yankuangs major technological upgrading program, two units will be delivered to Rongxin site in Inner Mongolia and the third unit will be delivered to Yulin site in Shaanxi province in China.

The new ASUs will be built by using Air Liquides latest innovative technologies expertise and best in class standards to ensure a safe, optimized and reliable operation of the plants. All three ASUs will start operation in the second half of 2019.

Founded in 1966, Yankuang Group is listed among Chinas Top 500 Enterprises. Air Liquide Engineering & Construction has a long term partnership with Yankuang Group. Two ASUs have been delivered since 2003 and are currently fully operational.

François Venet, member of the Air Liquide groups Executive Committee supervising Engineering & Construction, said: "We are pleased to continue our partnership with Yankuang Group and support their business development. This milestone illustrates our expertise in oxygen production technologies notably, with the highest safety and low energy consumption solutions.

Air Liquide Engineering & Construction

Air Liquide Engineering & Construction builds Air Liquide Group production units (mainly air gas separation and hydrogen production units) and provides external customers with efficient, sustainable, customized technology and process solutions. Air Liquide Engineering & Constructions core expertise in industrial gases, energy conversion and gas purification, enables customers to optimize natural resources.
This business unit covers the entire project life-cycle: license engineering services / proprietary equipment, high-end engineering & design capabilities, project management & execution services. As a technology partner, customers benefit from our research and development to contribute to energy transition. In 2016, revenues were 474 million.

-----

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquides scientific territory and have been at the core of the companys activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquides ambition is to lead its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The companys customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquides revenue amounted to 18.1 billion in 2016 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
