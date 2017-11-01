Akros Pharma Inc. and Medidata Commemorate 10-year Partnership with Platform Expansion Agreement

Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and
data analytics for clinical research, announced today that Akros Pharma
Inc. ("Akros) has entered into an additional multi-year platform
agreement, further expanding their 10-year old partnership to improve
the efficiency and efficacy of their clinical trials.
Akros has been able to increase the quality of its clinical research
efforts by more accurately evaluating clinical data, streamlining
workflows, and ultimately, optimizing trial results. The company has
achieved 99 percent self-sufficiency in their use of Medidata Rave®,
Coder®,
Targeted
Source Document Verification (TSDV) and Insights.
This has allowed Akros to configure and deploy these advanced
capabilities within shortened timelines, gaining even further
efficiency- all without additional support.
"We are extremely excited to mark a decade of great partnership with
this agreement, said Michael Pray, executive vice president of global
sales. "Akros has served as an excellent example of how smaller sized
sponsors are leveraging the industrys most advanced platform in a
manner that fits their unique needs, drives the innovation that is the
core of their business and mission, and delivers new therapies to the
market.
Akros is a small, dynamic company dedicated to the development of new
pharmaceutical products for the US and global market. It is the US-arm
of JT pharmaceuticals, a company known in the pharmaceutical industry
for innovative drug discovery and development.
