Akros Pharma Inc. and Medidata Commemorate 10-year Partnership with Platform Expansion Agreement

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, announced today that Akros Pharma Inc. ("Akros) has entered into an additional multi-year platform agreement, further expanding their 10-year old partnership to improve the efficiency and efficacy of their clinical trials.

Akros has been able to increase the quality of its clinical research efforts by more accurately evaluating clinical data, streamlining workflows, and ultimately, optimizing trial results. The company has achieved 99 percent self-sufficiency in their use of Medidata Rave®, Coder®, Targeted Source Document Verification (TSDV) and Insights. This has allowed Akros to configure and deploy these advanced capabilities within shortened timelines, gaining even further efficiency- all without additional support.

"We are extremely excited to mark a decade of great partnership with this agreement, said Michael Pray, executive vice president of global sales. "Akros has served as an excellent example of how smaller sized sponsors are leveraging the industrys most advanced platform in a manner that fits their unique needs, drives the innovation that is the core of their business and mission, and delivers new therapies to the market.

Akros is a small, dynamic company dedicated to the development of new pharmaceutical products for the US and global market. It is the US-arm of JT pharmaceuticals, a company known in the pharmaceutical industry for innovative drug discovery and development.

