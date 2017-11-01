01.11.2017 22:30
Akros Pharma Inc. and Medidata Commemorate 10-year Partnership with Platform Expansion Agreement

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, announced today that Akros Pharma Inc. ("Akros) has entered into an additional multi-year platform agreement, further expanding their 10-year old partnership to improve the efficiency and efficacy of their clinical trials.

Akros has been able to increase the quality of its clinical research efforts by more accurately evaluating clinical data, streamlining workflows, and ultimately, optimizing trial results. The company has achieved 99 percent self-sufficiency in their use of Medidata Rave®, Coder®, Targeted Source Document Verification (TSDV) and Insights. This has allowed Akros to configure and deploy these advanced capabilities within shortened timelines, gaining even further efficiency- all without additional support.

"We are extremely excited to mark a decade of great partnership with this agreement, said Michael Pray, executive vice president of global sales. "Akros has served as an excellent example of how smaller sized sponsors are leveraging the industrys most advanced platform in a manner that fits their unique needs, drives the innovation that is the core of their business and mission, and delivers new therapies to the market.

Akros is a small, dynamic company dedicated to the development of new pharmaceutical products for the US and global market. It is the US-arm of JT pharmaceuticals, a company known in the pharmaceutical industry for innovative drug discovery and development.

About Medidata

Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including over 850 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations.

The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developersfrom study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.

26.10.17
Ausblick: Medidata Solutions legt Quartalsergebnis vor

