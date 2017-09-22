Alba Morganti joins X-FAB as CFO

X-FAB Silicon Foundries, one of the worlds leading specialty foundry
groups, appoints Alba Morganti as Chief Financial Officer effective
November 1st, 2017. She will be succeeding the companys
current CFO, Chris Förster, who will leave X-FAB at the end of this year.
Alba Morganti started her career at Sanpaolo IMI bank as Credit & Large
Corporate Manager. In 2001, she joined Duferco Group as Structured
Finance Director for the European Industrial Group companies. After the
takeover of the European assets by NLMK Group, Alba Morganti served as
Corporate Finance Director for all European subsidiaries. In 2014, she
became group CFO and Executive Board Member of SMT Group, a distributor
of Volvo trucks, bus and equipment. Alba Morganti is specialized in
commercial management and marketing and holds a master degree in
financial and commercial sciences.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group
manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer,
medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the
highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative
solutions by using X-FABs modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging
from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime
processes. X-FABs analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal
ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are
manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia
and the U.S. X-FAB employs more than 3,800 people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.
