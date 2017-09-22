22.09.2017 18:00
Alba Morganti joins X-FAB as CFO

X-FAB Silicon Foundries, one of the worlds leading specialty foundry groups, appoints Alba Morganti as Chief Financial Officer effective November 1st, 2017. She will be succeeding the companys current CFO, Chris Förster, who will leave X-FAB at the end of this year.

Alba Morganti started her career at Sanpaolo IMI bank as Credit & Large Corporate Manager. In 2001, she joined Duferco Group as Structured Finance Director for the European Industrial Group companies. After the takeover of the European assets by NLMK Group, Alba Morganti served as Corporate Finance Director for all European subsidiaries. In 2014, she became group CFO and Executive Board Member of SMT Group, a distributor of Volvo trucks, bus and equipment. Alba Morganti is specialized in commercial management and marketing and holds a master degree in financial and commercial sciences.

###

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FABs modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FABs analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs more than 3,800 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our managements current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FABs future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

