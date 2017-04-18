Alcoa Corporation Consolidates Administrative Locations

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, today announced that it will consolidate administrative locations around the globe as it continues to streamline the Company and lower costs.

Alcoa will close its New York City office and move its global headquarters and principal executive office to its existing location in Pittsburgh as of September 1, 2017. In addition, within the next 18 months, another seven administrative locations across the U.S., Europe and Asia will also close and affected employees will relocate to remaining office locations or operating facilities or will telecommute. As a result of todays announcement, Alcoa expects annual savings of $5 million in corporate overhead once the changes are fully implemented.

"We are taking every opportunity to streamline Alcoa to reduce complexity, said Roy Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Alcoa. "Todays announcement is another step in our drive to be a more competitive, operator-centric Company, with smaller corporate overhead, focused on profitable and successful operations.

As part of its strategic priority to reduce complexity, earlier this year, Alcoa consolidated its business units. The Company combined the aluminum smelting, cast products and rolled products businesses, along with the majority of the energy segment assets, into a new Alcoa Aluminum business unit. The Companys three business units are Alcoa Bauxite, Alcoa Alumina and Alcoa Aluminum.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, with a strong portfolio of value-added cast and rolled products and substantial energy assets.

