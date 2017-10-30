Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Reports Quarterly Financial Results and Increases Quarterly Distribution by 0.7% to $0.735 Per Unit

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) today reported financial
results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 (the "2017 Quarter").
As previously announced, the Board of Directors of its general partner
(the "Board") approved a distribution to unitholders of $0.735 per unit
(an annualized rate of $2.94 per unit) for the 2017 Quarter, payable on
November 17, 2017 to AHGP unitholders of record as of the close of
trading on November 9, 2017. The announced distribution represents a
33.6% increase over the cash distribution of $0.55 for the quarter ended
September 30, 2016 and a 0.7% increase over the cash distribution of
$0.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
AHGP's principal sources of cash flow are its ownership interests in
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP). The declared
distribution is based on the distribution AHGP will receive from its
ownership interests in ARLP, which previously announced a quarterly
distribution for the 2017 Quarter of $0.505 per unit, or $2.02 per unit
on an annualized basis, payable on November 14, 2017 to all unitholders
of record as of the close of trading on November 7, 2017. (See ARLP
Press Release dated October 27, 2017.) Based on ARLP's current declared
distribution, AHGP expects to receive quarterly cash distributions from
ARLP of $44.7 million, or $178.8 million on an annualized basis. AHGP's
primary cash requirements are for working capital, distributions to its
unitholders and, for the 2017 full year, an estimated $1.9 million in
general and administrative expenses.
Operating results for AHGP reflect those of the operating subsidiaries
of ARLP and, as a result, AHGP reports its financial results on a
consolidated basis with the financial results of ARLP. The consolidated
net income of AHGP includes earnings and losses attributable to both
AHGP and noncontrolling interests.
A joint conference call regarding AHGP and ARLPs 2017 Quarter financial
results is scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. To participate in
the conference call, dial (888) 317-6016 and request to be connected to
the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.
earnings conference call. Canadian callers should dial (855) 669-9657
and all other International callers should dial (412) 317-6016 and
request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to
the call via the "investor information" section of ARLP's website at http://www.arlp.com
or AHGP's website at http://www.ahgp.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for
approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial US Toll Free
(877) 344-7529; International Toll (412) 317-0088; Canada Toll Free
(855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code
10113071.
About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.
AHGP is a limited partnership formed to own and control ARLP's general
partner through which it holds a non-economic general partner interest
and an approximate one percent general partner interest in ARLP's
operating subsidiary, Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P. In
addition, AHGP owns 87,188,338 common units of ARLP.
News, unit prices and additional information about AHGP including
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ahgp.com.
For more information, contact the investor relations department of AHGP
at (918) 295-1415 or via e-mail at investorrelations@ahgp.com.
The statements and projections used throughout this release are based on
current expectations. These statements and projections are
forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. These
statements do not include the potential impact of any mergers,
acquisitions or other business combinations that may occur after the
date of this release. At the end of this release, we have included more
information regarding business risks that could affect our results.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
With the exception of historical
matters, any matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking
statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from projected results.
These risks,
uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, the
following: changes in competition in coal markets and the ability of
ARLP and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "ARLP Partnership) to
respond to such changes; changes in coal prices, which could affect the
ARLP Partnership's operating results and cash flows; risks associated
with the expansion of the ARLP Partnership's operations and properties;
legislation, regulations, and court decisions and interpretations
thereof, including those relating to the environment and the release of
greenhouse gases, mining, miner health and safety and health care;
deregulation of the electric utility industry or the effects of any
adverse change in the coal industry, electric utility industry, or
general economic conditions; dependence on significant customer
contracts, including renewing existing contracts upon expiration;
changing global economic conditions or in industries in which the ARLP
Partnership's customers operate; liquidity constraints, including those
resulting from any future unavailability of financing; customer
bankruptcies, cancellations or breaches to existing contracts, or other
failures to perform; customer delays, failure to take coal under
contracts or defaults in making payments; adjustments made in price,
volume or terms to existing coal supply agreements; fluctuations in coal
demand, prices and availability; continuation or worsening of depressed
oil and gas prices adversely affecting the ARLP Partnerships
investments in oil and gas mineral interests and midstream services; the
ARLP Partnership's productivity levels and margins earned on its coal
sales; changes in raw material costs; changes in the availability of
skilled labor; the ARLP Partnership's ability to maintain satisfactory
relations with its employees; increases in labor costs, including costs
of health insurance and taxes resulting from the Affordable Care Act,
adverse changes in work rules, or cash payments or projections
associated with post-mine reclamation and workers' compensation claims;
increases in transportation costs and risk of transportation delays or
interruptions; operational interruptions due to geologic, permitting,
labor, weather-related or other factors; risks associated with major
mine-related accidents, such as mine fires, or interruptions; results of
litigation, including claims not yet asserted; difficulty maintaining
the ARLP Partnership's surety bonds for mine reclamation as well as
workers' compensation and black lung benefits; difficulty in making
accurate assumptions and projections regarding post-mine reclamation as
well as pension, black lung benefits and other post-retirement benefit
liabilities; the coal industry's share of electricity generation,
including as a result of environmental concerns related to coal mining
and combustion and the cost and perceived benefits of other sources of
electricity, such as natural gas, nuclear energy and renewable fuels;
uncertainties in estimating and replacing the ARLP Partnership's coal
reserves; a loss or reduction of benefits from certain tax deductions
and credits; difficulty obtaining commercial property insurance, and
risks associated with the ARLP Partnership's participation (excluding
any applicable deductible) in the commercial insurance property program;
and difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding
future revenues and costs associated with investments in companies the
ARLP Partnership does not control.
Additional information concerning these and other factors can be
found in AHGP's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission ("SEC"), including AHGP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2016, filed on February 24, 2017 and AHGP's
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and
June 30, 2017, filed on May 8, 2017 and August 4, 2017, respectively,
with the SEC.
Except as required by applicable securities laws,
AHGP does not intend to update its forward-looking statements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OPERATING DATA
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal sales
|
|
|
$
|
435,162
|
|
|
|
$
|
533,817
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,256,168
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,357,578
|
|
Transportation revenues
|
|
|
|
8,009
|
|
|
|
|
7,692
|
|
|
|
|
24,933
|
|
|
|
|
19,732
|
|
Other sales and operating revenues
|
|
|
|
9,916
|
|
|
|
|
10,457
|
|
|
|
|
31,610
|
|
|
|
|
26,422
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
453,087
|
|
|
|
|
551,966
|
|
|
|
|
1,312,711
|
|
|
|
|
1,403,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and
amortization)
|
|
|
|
295,385
|
|
|
|
|
326,891
|
|
|
|
|
796,845
|
|
|
|
|
842,417
|
|
Transportation expenses
|
|
|
|
8,009
|
|
|
|
|
7,692
|
|
|
|
|
24,933
|
|
|
|
|
19,732
|
|
Outside coal purchases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
15,389
|
|
|
|
|
18,987
|
|
|
|
|
47,160
|
|
|
|
|
55,175
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
69,962
|
|
|
|
|
101,432
|
|
|
|
|
194,109
|
|
|
|
|
245,736
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
388,745
|
|
|
|
|
456,516
|
|
|
|
|
1,063,047
|
|
|
|
|
1,164,574
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
64,342
|
|
|
|
|
95,450
|
|
|
|
|
249,664
|
|
|
|
|
239,158
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(10,773
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,001
|
)
|
|
|
|
(28,904
|
)
|
|
|
|
(23,386
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
|
3,798
|
|
|
|
|
1,105
|
|
|
|
|
10,414
|
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
Cost investment income
|
|
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt extinguishment loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,148
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
|
2,461
|
|
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
|
60,947
|
|
|
|
|
88,850
|
|
|
|
|
228,374
|
|
|
|
|
217,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
|
60,943
|
|
|
|
|
88,844
|
|
|
|
|
228,377
|
|
|
|
|
217,365
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
|
|
|
(21,821
|
)
|
|
|
|
(40,337
|
)
|
|
|
|
(91,661
|
)
|
|
|
|
(92,643
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. ("NET
INCOME OF AHGP")
|
|
|
$
|
39,122
|
|
|
|
$
|
48,507
|
|
|
|
$
|
136,716
|
|
|
|
$
|
124,722
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF AHGP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT
|
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.28
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.83
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED
|
|
|
|
59,863,000
|
|
|
|
|
59,863,000
|
|
|
|
|
59,863,000
|
|
|
|
|
59,863,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except unit data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
22,571
|
|
|
|
$
|
44,525
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
129,031
|
|
|
|
|
152,032
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
|
709
|
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
Due from affiliates
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
87,667
|
|
|
|
|
61,051
|
|
Advance royalties, net
|
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
10,488
|
|
|
|
|
22,128
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
251,700
|
|
|
|
|
281,259
|
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
|
|
|
|
2,938,362
|
|
|
|
|
2,920,988
|
|
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
(1,436,470
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,335,145
|
)
|
Total property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
1,501,892
|
|
|
|
|
1,585,843
|
|
OTHER ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advance royalties, net
|
|
|
|
40,578
|
|
|
|
|
29,372
|
|
Equity investments in affiliates
|
|
|
|
144,349
|
|
|
|
|
138,817
|
|
Cost Investments
|
|
|
|
102,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
136,399
|
|
|
|
|
136,399
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
33,041
|
|
|
|
|
25,997
|
|
Total other assets
|
|
|
|
457,167
|
|
|
|
|
330,585
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$
|
2,210,759
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,197,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
74,289
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,460
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
|
759
|
|
|
|
|
906
|
|
Accrued taxes other than income taxes
|
|
|
|
20,578
|
|
|
|
|
18,288
|
|
Accrued payroll and related expenses
|
|
|
|
41,124
|
|
|
|
|
41,576
|
|
Accrued interest
|
|
|
|
13,083
|
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
Workers' compensation and pneumoconiosis benefits
|
|
|
|
9,732
|
|
|
|
|
9,897
|
|
Current capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
28,220
|
|
|
|
|
27,196
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
16,697
|
|
|
|
|
14,778
|
|
Current maturities, long-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
149,874
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
304,482
|
|
|
|
|
327,291
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net
|
|
|
|
385,449
|
|
|
|
|
399,446
|
|
Pneumoconiosis benefits
|
|
|
|
64,197
|
|
|
|
|
62,822
|
|
Accrued pension benefit
|
|
|
|
39,497
|
|
|
|
|
42,070
|
|
Workers' compensation
|
|
|
|
52,477
|
|
|
|
|
40,400
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
125,146
|
|
|
|
|
125,266
|
|
Long-term capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
64,358
|
|
|
|
|
85,540
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
16,248
|
|
|
|
|
17,203
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
747,372
|
|
|
|
|
772,747
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,051,854
|
|
|
|
|
1,100,038
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PARTNERS CAPITAL:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. ("AHGP") Partners' Capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited Partners Common Unitholders 59,863,000 units outstanding
|
|
|
|
623,614
|
|
|
|
|
598,077
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(25,270
|
)
|
|
|
|
(16,550
|
)
|
Total AHGP Partners' Capital
|
|
|
|
598,344
|
|
|
|
|
581,527
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
560,561
|
|
|
|
|
516,122
|
|
Total Partners Capital
|
|
|
|
1,158,905
|
|
|
|
|
1,097,649
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS CAPITAL
|
|
|
$
|
2,210,759
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,197,687
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
$
|
454,818
|
|
|
|
$
|
491,960
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(105,455
|
)
|
|
|
|
(70,267
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
4,182
|
|
|
|
|
(7,965
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
Contributions to equity investments in affiliates
|
|
|
|
(16,487
|
)
|
|
|
|
(65,367
|
)
|
Purchase of cost investment
|
|
|
|
(100,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions received from investments in excess of cumulative
earnings
|
|
|
|
10,880
|
|
|
|
|
2,167
|
|
Payment for acquisition of business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,011
|
)
|
Payment for acquisition of customer contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(23,000
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(205,392
|
)
|
|
|
|
(164,687
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under securitization facility
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
44,600
|
|
Payments under securitization facility
|
|
|
|
(100,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(27,700
|
)
|
Payments on term loan
|
|
|
|
(50,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(106,250
|
)
|
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
|
|
|
|
165,000
|
|
|
|
|
140,000
|
|
Payments under revolving credit facilities
|
|
|
|
(420,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(215,000
|
)
|
Borrowings under long-term debt
|
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(145,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds on capital lease transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,881
|
|
Payments on capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
(20,186
|
)
|
|
|
|
(17,769
|
)
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
(16,221
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment for debt extinguishment
|
|
|
|
(8,148
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributions to consolidated company from affiliate noncontrolling
interest
|
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
|
2,557
|
|
Net settlement of employee withholding taxes on vesting of ARLP
Long-Term Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
(2,988
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,336
|
)
|
Contribution by limited partner - affiliate
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions paid by consolidated partnership to noncontrolling
interests
|
|
|
|
(62,143
|
)
|
|
|
|
(69,680
|
)
|
Distributions paid to Partners
|
|
|
|
(109,548
|
)
|
|
|
|
(123,318
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
(3,197
|
)
|
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(271,380
|
)
|
|
|
|
(340,075
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
|
(21,954
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12,802
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
|
|
|
44,525
|
|
|
|
|
38,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
|
$
|
22,571
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
