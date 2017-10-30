Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Reports Quarterly Financial Results and Increases Quarterly Distribution by 0.7% to $0.735 Per Unit

Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 (the "2017 Quarter"). As previously announced, the Board of Directors of its general partner (the "Board") approved a distribution to unitholders of $0.735 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.94 per unit) for the 2017 Quarter, payable on November 17, 2017 to AHGP unitholders of record as of the close of trading on November 9, 2017. The announced distribution represents a 33.6% increase over the cash distribution of $0.55 for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 and a 0.7% increase over the cash distribution of $0.73 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

AHGP's principal sources of cash flow are its ownership interests in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP). The declared distribution is based on the distribution AHGP will receive from its ownership interests in ARLP, which previously announced a quarterly distribution for the 2017 Quarter of $0.505 per unit, or $2.02 per unit on an annualized basis, payable on November 14, 2017 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on November 7, 2017. (See ARLP Press Release dated October 27, 2017.) Based on ARLP's current declared distribution, AHGP expects to receive quarterly cash distributions from ARLP of $44.7 million, or $178.8 million on an annualized basis. AHGP's primary cash requirements are for working capital, distributions to its unitholders and, for the 2017 full year, an estimated $1.9 million in general and administrative expenses.

Operating results for AHGP reflect those of the operating subsidiaries of ARLP and, as a result, AHGP reports its financial results on a consolidated basis with the financial results of ARLP. The consolidated net income of AHGP includes earnings and losses attributable to both AHGP and noncontrolling interests.

A joint conference call regarding AHGP and ARLPs 2017 Quarter financial results is scheduled for today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. To participate in the conference call, dial (888) 317-6016 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. earnings conference call. Canadian callers should dial (855) 669-9657 and all other International callers should dial (412) 317-6016 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the "investor information" section of ARLP's website at http://www.arlp.com or AHGP's website at http://www.ahgp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial US Toll Free (877) 344-7529; International Toll (412) 317-0088; Canada Toll Free (855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code 10113071.

About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.

AHGP is a limited partnership formed to own and control ARLP's general partner through which it holds a non-economic general partner interest and an approximate one percent general partner interest in ARLP's operating subsidiary, Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P. In addition, AHGP owns 87,188,338 common units of ARLP.

News, unit prices and additional information about AHGP including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ahgp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of AHGP at (918) 295-1415 or via e-mail at investorrelations@ahgp.com.

The statements and projections used throughout this release are based on current expectations. These statements and projections are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. These statements do not include the potential impact of any mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations that may occur after the date of this release. At the end of this release, we have included more information regarding business risks that could affect our results.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: With the exception of historical matters, any matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in competition in coal markets and the ability of ARLP and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "ARLP Partnership) to respond to such changes; changes in coal prices, which could affect the ARLP Partnership's operating results and cash flows; risks associated with the expansion of the ARLP Partnership's operations and properties; legislation, regulations, and court decisions and interpretations thereof, including those relating to the environment and the release of greenhouse gases, mining, miner health and safety and health care; deregulation of the electric utility industry or the effects of any adverse change in the coal industry, electric utility industry, or general economic conditions; dependence on significant customer contracts, including renewing existing contracts upon expiration; changing global economic conditions or in industries in which the ARLP Partnership's customers operate; liquidity constraints, including those resulting from any future unavailability of financing; customer bankruptcies, cancellations or breaches to existing contracts, or other failures to perform; customer delays, failure to take coal under contracts or defaults in making payments; adjustments made in price, volume or terms to existing coal supply agreements; fluctuations in coal demand, prices and availability; continuation or worsening of depressed oil and gas prices adversely affecting the ARLP Partnerships investments in oil and gas mineral interests and midstream services; the ARLP Partnership's productivity levels and margins earned on its coal sales; changes in raw material costs; changes in the availability of skilled labor; the ARLP Partnership's ability to maintain satisfactory relations with its employees; increases in labor costs, including costs of health insurance and taxes resulting from the Affordable Care Act, adverse changes in work rules, or cash payments or projections associated with post-mine reclamation and workers' compensation claims; increases in transportation costs and risk of transportation delays or interruptions; operational interruptions due to geologic, permitting, labor, weather-related or other factors; risks associated with major mine-related accidents, such as mine fires, or interruptions; results of litigation, including claims not yet asserted; difficulty maintaining the ARLP Partnership's surety bonds for mine reclamation as well as workers' compensation and black lung benefits; difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding post-mine reclamation as well as pension, black lung benefits and other post-retirement benefit liabilities; the coal industry's share of electricity generation, including as a result of environmental concerns related to coal mining and combustion and the cost and perceived benefits of other sources of electricity, such as natural gas, nuclear energy and renewable fuels; uncertainties in estimating and replacing the ARLP Partnership's coal reserves; a loss or reduction of benefits from certain tax deductions and credits; difficulty obtaining commercial property insurance, and risks associated with the ARLP Partnership's participation (excluding any applicable deductible) in the commercial insurance property program; and difficulty in making accurate assumptions and projections regarding future revenues and costs associated with investments in companies the ARLP Partnership does not control.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in AHGP's public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including AHGP's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, filed on February 24, 2017 and AHGP's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017, filed on May 8, 2017 and August 4, 2017, respectively, with the SEC. Except as required by applicable securities laws, AHGP does not intend to update its forward-looking statements.

ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OPERATING DATA (In thousands, except unit and per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES: Coal sales $ 435,162 $ 533,817 $ 1,256,168 $ 1,357,578 Transportation revenues 8,009 7,692 24,933 19,732 Other sales and operating revenues 9,916 10,457 31,610 26,422 Total revenues 453,087 551,966 1,312,711 1,403,732 EXPENSES: Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and amortization) 295,385 326,891 796,845 842,417 Transportation expenses 8,009 7,692 24,933 19,732 Outside coal purchases  1,514  1,514 General and administrative 15,389 18,987 47,160 55,175 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 69,962 101,432 194,109 245,736 Total operating expenses 388,745 456,516 1,063,047 1,164,574 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 64,342 95,450 249,664 239,158 Interest expense, net (10,773 ) (8,001 ) (28,904 ) (23,386 ) Interest income 6 3 87 11 Equity in income of affiliates 3,798 1,105 10,414 1,041 Cost investment income 2,800  2,800  Debt extinguishment loss   (8,148 )  Other income 774 293 2,461 545 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 60,947 88,850 228,374 217,369 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 4 6 (3 ) 4 NET INCOME 60,943 88,844 228,377 217,365 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (21,821 ) (40,337 ) (91,661 ) (92,643 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. ("NET INCOME OF AHGP") $ 39,122 $ 48,507 $ 136,716 $ 124,722 BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF AHGP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $ 0.65 $ 0.81 $ 2.28 $ 2.08 DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $ 0.73 $ 0.55 $ 1.83 $ 2.06 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS OUTSTANDING  BASIC AND DILUTED 59,863,000 59,863,000 59,863,000 59,863,000

ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,571 $ 44,525 Trade receivables 129,031 152,032 Other receivables 709 279 Due from affiliates 27 37 Inventories, net 87,667 61,051 Advance royalties, net 1,207 1,207 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,488 22,128 Total current assets 251,700 281,259 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT: Property, plant and equipment, at cost 2,938,362 2,920,988 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (1,436,470 ) (1,335,145 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 1,501,892 1,585,843 OTHER ASSETS: Advance royalties, net 40,578 29,372 Equity investments in affiliates 144,349 138,817 Cost Investments 102,800  Goodwill 136,399 136,399 Other long-term assets 33,041 25,997 Total other assets 457,167 330,585 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,210,759 $ 2,197,687 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 74,289 $ 64,460 Due to affiliates 759 906 Accrued taxes other than income taxes 20,578 18,288 Accrued payroll and related expenses 41,124 41,576 Accrued interest 13,083 316 Workers' compensation and pneumoconiosis benefits 9,732 9,897 Current capital lease obligations 28,220 27,196 Other current liabilities 16,697 14,778 Current maturities, long-term debt, net 100,000 149,874 Total current liabilities 304,482 327,291 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net 385,449 399,446 Pneumoconiosis benefits 64,197 62,822 Accrued pension benefit 39,497 42,070 Workers' compensation 52,477 40,400 Asset retirement obligations 125,146 125,266 Long-term capital lease obligations 64,358 85,540 Other liabilities 16,248 17,203 Total long-term liabilities 747,372 772,747 Total liabilities 1,051,854 1,100,038 PARTNERS CAPITAL: Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. ("AHGP") Partners' Capital: Limited Partners  Common Unitholders 59,863,000 units outstanding 623,614 598,077 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,270 ) (16,550 ) Total AHGP Partners' Capital 598,344 581,527 Noncontrolling interests 560,561 516,122 Total Partners Capital 1,158,905 1,097,649 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS CAPITAL $ 2,210,759 $ 2,197,687

ALLIANCE HOLDINGS GP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: $ 454,818 $ 491,960 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property, plant and equipment: Capital expenditures (105,455 ) (70,267 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,182 (7,965 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,488 756 Contributions to equity investments in affiliates (16,487 ) (65,367 ) Purchase of cost investment (100,000 )  Distributions received from investments in excess of cumulative earnings 10,880 2,167 Payment for acquisition of business  (1,011 ) Payment for acquisition of customer contracts  (23,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (205,392 ) (164,687 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under securitization facility 100,000 44,600 Payments under securitization facility (100,000 ) (27,700 ) Payments on term loan (50,000 ) (106,250 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 165,000 140,000 Payments under revolving credit facilities (420,000 ) (215,000 ) Borrowings under long-term debt 400,000  Payment on long-term debt (145,000 )  Proceeds on capital lease transactions  33,881 Payments on capital lease obligations (20,186 ) (17,769 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (16,221 )  Payment for debt extinguishment (8,148 )  Contributions to consolidated company from affiliate noncontrolling interest 251 2,557 Net settlement of employee withholding taxes on vesting of ARLP Long-Term Incentive Plan (2,988 ) (1,336 ) Contribution by limited partner - affiliate 800  Distributions paid by consolidated partnership to noncontrolling interests (62,143 ) (69,680 ) Distributions paid to Partners (109,548 ) (123,318 ) Other (3,197 ) (60 ) Net cash used in financing activities (271,380 ) (340,075 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (21,954 ) (12,802 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 44,525 38,678 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 22,571 $ 25,876

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005293/en/