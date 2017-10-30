Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Quarterly Financial and Operating Results; Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution 1.0% to $0.505 Per Unit; and Confirms Guidance

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today reported financial
and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 (the
"2017 Quarter"). Total revenues were $453.2 million in the 2017 Quarter
compared to $552.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 (the
"2016 Quarter"), as coal sales revenues declined due to reduced coal
sales volumes and prices. Primarily as a result of lower revenues, net
income attributable to ARLP for the 2017 Quarter declined to $61.3
million, or $0.52 per basic and diluted limited partner unit, compared
to $89.8 million, or $0.91 per basic and diluted limited partner unit,
for the 2016 Quarter. EBITDA in the 2017 Quarter of $142.2 million was
also lower compared to $199.3 million in the 2016 Quarter. (For a
definition of EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable GAAP
financial measures and actual and pro forma earnings per basic and
diluted limited partner unit reflecting the exchange transaction
announced in our July 28, 2017 press release as if it had occurred on
January 1, 2016, please see the end of this release.)
As previously announced on October 27, 2017, the Board of Directors of
ARLPs general partner (the "Board") increased the cash distribution to
unitholders for the 2017 Quarter to $0.505 per unit (an annualized rate
of $2.02 per unit), payable on November 14, 2017 to all unitholders of
record as of the close of trading on November 7, 2017. The announced
distribution represents a 15.4% increase over the cash distribution of
$0.4375 per unit for the 2016 Quarter and a 1.0% increase over the cash
distribution of $0.50 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 (the
"Sequential Quarter").
"Coal sales volume and revenue in the 2017 Quarter came in above
expectations, reducing our inventories 1.1 million tons from the
Sequential Quarter. ARLPs overall results fell short of our
expectations, however, due to adverse geological conditions encountered
at the Hamilton mine following a longwall move midway through the
quarter" said Joseph W. Craft III, President and Chief Executive
Officer. "With the Hamilton mine recently returning to planned
production levels, our solid year-to-date performance and expectations
for a heavy shipping schedule over the balance of the year, we believe
ARLPs 2017 annual results will finish in line with our previous
guidance ranges. Considering our performance to date, conservative
balance sheet and current expectations for attractive cash flows in the
future, ARLP is positioned to continue increasing distributions to our
unitholders on a quarterly basis."
Consolidated Financial Results
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Compared to Three Months Ended
September 30, 2016
Reduced coal sales volumes and prices led coal sales revenues lower in
the 2017 Quarter to $435.2 million compared to $533.8 million for the
2016 Quarter. Lower comparative sales volumes in the 2017 Quarter
reflect significantly higher sales from coal inventory in the 2016
Quarter. As anticipated, ARLPs coal sales prices were also lower in the
2017 Quarter, falling to $45.12 per ton sold, a 9.1% decrease compared
to $49.63 per ton sold in the 2016 Quarter. Total production in the 2017
Quarter was comparable to the 2016 Quarter.
Compared to the 2016 Quarter, operating expenses decreased 9.6% to
$295.4 million, primarily as a result of decreased coal sales volumes in
the 2017 Quarter and the continuing benefits of our initiatives to shift
production to ARLPs lower-cost operations. These benefits were
partially offset by the impact of adverse geological conditions at our
Hamilton mine in the 2017 Quarter which led to Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Expense per ton of $30.55, slightly higher than the 2016 Quarter. (For a
definition of Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton and related
reconciliation to comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the end
of this release.)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization decreased $31.5 million to
$70.0 million in the 2017 Quarter, primarily due to the closure of the
Pattiki mine in the fourth quarter of 2016 and reduced sales volumes at
other Illinois Basin mines. General and administrative expenses fell
$3.1 million in the 2017 Quarter, primarily due to lower incentive
compensation expenses.
Increased earnings from our investments in oil and gas mineral interests
led equity in earnings of affiliates higher by $2.7 million to $3.8
million in the 2017 Quarter compared to the 2016 Quarter. Distributions
of additional preferred interests received from our recent investment in
compression services contributed $2.8 million of investment income to
the 2017 Quarter.
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Compared to Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2016
For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 (the "2017 Period"),
increased coal sales and production volumes from the Hamilton, Gibson
South, River View, MC Mining and Tunnel Ridge mines drove coal sales
volumes up 5.9% to 27.7 million tons and production volumes higher by
9.5% to 28.2 million tons, both as compared to the nine months ended
September 30, 2016 (the "2016 Period"). Sales volumes benefited from
additional export shipments in the 2017 Period, which increased 4.1
million tons compared to the 2016 Period. Despite increased sales
volumes, coal sales revenues of $1.3 billion for the 2017 Period
decreased 7.5% compared to the 2016 Period as a result of the expiration
of higher-priced legacy contracts, which caused coal sales prices to
fall by 12.6% to $45.31 per ton sold.
Even though coal sales and production volumes increased for the 2017
Period, operating expenses of $796.8 million were 5.4% lower compared to
the 2016 Period, reflecting the continuing benefits of our initiatives
to shift production to ARLPs lower-cost operations. As a result of
these reduced operating expenses and lower selling expenses, Segment
Adjusted EBITDA Expense declined to $28.66 per ton sold in the 2017
Period, an improvement of 11.0% compared to the 2016 Period.
Depreciation, depletion and amortization decreased $51.6 million to
$194.1 million in the 2017 Period, primarily as a result of the
depletion of reserves at our Elk Creek mine in the 2016 first quarter,
closure of the Pattiki mine in the fourth quarter of 2016, volume
reductions at our Dotiki mine, the use at Warrior and River View of
surplus equipment from our idled mines and ongoing capital reduction
initiatives at all of our operations. General and administrative
expenses decreased $7.0 million to $46.0 million in the 2017 Period,
primarily as a result of lower incentive compensation expenses.
Equity in earnings of affiliates increased $9.4 million due to increased
earnings from our investments in oil and gas mineral interests in the
2017 Period. Comparative results between the 2017 and 2016 Periods were
also impacted by a debt extinguishment loss of $8.1 million related to
ARLPs early repayment of its Series B Senior Notes in May 2017
following our high-yield bond issuance in April 2017.
Regional Results and Analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017 Third
|
|
|
2016 Third
|
|
|
Quarter /
|
|
|
2017 Second
|
|
|
% Change
|
(in millions, except per ton data)
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
Quarter
|
|
|
Sequential
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Illinois Basin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tons sold
|
|
|
|
6.872
|
|
|
|
7.853
|
|
|
(12.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
6.098
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
Coal sales price per ton (1)
|
|
|
$
|
40.56
|
|
|
$
|
47.48
|
|
|
(14.6
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
39.92
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton (2)
|
|
|
$
|
28.01
|
|
|
$
|
28.97
|
|
|
(3.3
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
24.65
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
|
$
|
86.4
|
|
|
$
|
145.4
|
|
|
(40.6
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
93.3
|
|
|
(7.4
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appalachia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tons sold
|
|
|
|
2.773
|
|
|
|
2.855
|
|
|
(2.9
|
)%
|
|
|
|
2.368
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
Coal sales price per ton (1)
|
|
|
$
|
54.77
|
|
|
$
|
53.22
|
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
56.42
|
|
|
(2.9
|
)%
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton (2)
|
|
|
$
|
35.09
|
|
|
$
|
33.00
|
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
35.31
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
|
$
|
55.5
|
|
|
$
|
58.5
|
|
|
(5.1
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
50.7
|
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tons sold
|
|
|
|
9.645
|
|
|
|
10.757
|
|
|
(10.3
|
)%
|
|
|
|
8.466
|
|
|
13.9
|
%
|
Coal sales price per ton (1)
|
|
|
$
|
45.12
|
|
|
$
|
49.63
|
|
|
(9.1
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
45.15
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton (2)
|
|
|
$
|
30.55
|
|
|
$
|
30.50
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
28.15
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
|
|
$
|
157.2
|
|
|
$
|
217.4
|
|
|
(27.7
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
156.0
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
__________________________________
|
(1)
|
Sales price per ton is defined as total coal sales divided by total
tons sold.
|
(2)
|
For definitions of Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton and
Segment Adjusted EBITDA and related reconciliations to comparable
GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this release. Results
presented for Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton and Segment
Adjusted EBITDA for the 2016 Quarter have been recast to reflect a
reclass of depreciation and depletion capitalized into coal
inventory as adjustments to depreciation, depletion and amortization
rather than operating expenses.
|
(3)
|
Total reflects consolidated results which include other and
corporate and eliminations in addition to the Illinois Basin and
Appalachia segments highlighted above.
|
|
Total tons sold in the 2017 Quarter decreased 10.3% compared to the 2016
Quarter, primarily due to lower Illinois Basin coal sales volumes as a
result of the closure of our Pattiki mine in the fourth quarter of 2016
and reduced sales volumes from our Dotiki and River View mines,
partially offset by increased volumes at our Hamilton mine. Total
production in the Illinois Basin for the 2017 Quarter was comparable to
the 2016 Quarter; however, the 2016 Quarter included a significant
reduction of coal inventory resulting in the unfavorable comparison of
sales volumes between the two quarters. Compared to the Sequential
Quarter, total tons sold increased 13.9% as a result of increased coal
sales volumes in both the Illinois Basin and Appalachian regions. In the
Illinois Basin, tons sold increased by 12.7% compared to the Sequential
Quarter primarily due to increased sales volumes at our Warrior and
River View mines, partially offset by a longwall move, reduced
recoveries and adverse geological conditions at our Hamilton mine in the
2017 Quarter. Strong sales performance at our Tunnel Ridge longwall mine
drove coal sales volumes higher in Appalachia by 17.1% compared to the
Sequential Quarter. ARLP ended the 2017 Quarter with total coal
inventory of 1.5 million tons, a reduction of approximately 0.5 million
tons and 1.1 million tons compared to the end of the 2016 and Sequential
Quarters, respectively.
As anticipated, ARLPs coal sales price realizations decreased 9.1% per
ton sold in the 2017 Quarter compared to the 2016 Quarter, primarily due
to the expiration of higher-priced legacy contracts offset in part by
higher price realizations in Appalachia as a result of sales from our
Mettiki mine into the metallurgic coal export market and improved prices
at our MC Mining mine.
In the Illinois Basin, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton decreased
by 3.3% compared to the 2016 Quarter primarily due to lower selling
expenses and a favorable production mix in the 2017 Quarter. Segment
Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton in Appalachia increased by 6.3% compared
to the 2016 Quarter reflecting higher selling expenses at the MC Mining
and Mettiki mines and lower recoveries across the region. Compared to
the Sequential Quarter, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton
increased 13.6% in the Illinois Basin as a result of reduced production
and adverse geological conditions at the Hamilton mine in the 2017
Quarter as discussed above.
Market Update and Outlook
"ARLP is fully priced and committed for essentially all of its planned
production for 2017 and we anticipate shipments should be strong through
year-end," said Mr. Craft. "Natural gas prices and solid export demand
for both thermal and metallurgical coal remain constructive in our
markets and declining utility stockpiles are now expected to end 2017
below five-year average levels. Lower stockpiles and significant open
positions have recently led utilities to consider securing tonnage,
primarily for the 2018 2019 timeframe. In keeping with recent
short-term buying patterns, however, utilities have contracted at levels
below their anticipated burn requirements resulting in our open position
over the next several years being higher than in years past. Based on
discussions with our customers, we anticipate demand in 2018 for eastern
U.S. coal production will be comparable to this year requiring utilities
to continue to contract tonnage to fulfill their remaining open
positions. With our strategically located, low-cost operations and
strong market presence ARLP is well positioned to secure commitments to
support slightly higher coal sales and production volumes in 2018. We
are confident our positioning will provide ARLP with opportunities to
create strong cash flows and deliver long-term value to our unitholders
going forward."
During the 2017 Quarter, ARLP continued to strengthen its coal sales
contract position by adding volume and price commitments for 3.9 million
tons for deliveries from 2017 through 2020. ARLP is essentially fully
priced and committed for estimated 2017 sales volumes and has secured
volume and price commitments for approximately 23.1 million tons, 11.0
million tons and 7.3 million tons in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
Based on strong year-to-date results and anticipated coal production of
9.4 to 10.0 million tons and shipments of 10.4 to 10.8 million tons in
the fourth quarter, ARLP continues to expect 2017 full-year results in
line with its previous estimates of $1.78 to $1.82 billion for revenues
(excluding transportation revenues), net income of $290.0 to $330.0
million and Adjusted EBITDA of $605.0 to $645.0 million. (For a
definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a related reconciliation to the most
comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the end of this release.)
In addition, ARLP is maintaining its previous 2017 guidance for capital
expenditures in a range of $145.0 to $165.0 million and total
investments in a range of $120.0 to $130.0 million related to gas
compression services and the acquisition of oil and gas mineral
interests.
About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
ARLP is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major United
States utilities and industrial users. ARLP, the nations first publicly
traded master limited partnership involved in the production and
marketing of coal, is currently the second largest coal producer in the
eastern United States with mining operations in the Illinois Basin and
Appalachian coal producing regions.
ARLP currently operates eight mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana,
Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia as well as a coal loading terminal
on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP also generates income
from a variety of other sources, including investments in oil and gas
royalties and midstream services.
News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.arlp.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OPERATING DATA
(In thousands, except unit and per unit data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tons Sold
|
|
|
|
9,645
|
|
|
|
|
10,757
|
|
|
|
|
27,721
|
|
|
|
|
26,177
|
|
Tons Produced
|
|
|
|
8,521
|
|
|
|
|
8,512
|
|
|
|
|
28,211
|
|
|
|
|
25,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SALES AND OPERATING REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Coal sales
|
|
|
$
|
435,162
|
|
|
|
$
|
533,817
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,256,168
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,357,578
|
|
Transportation revenues
|
|
|
|
8,009
|
|
|
|
|
7,692
|
|
|
|
|
24,933
|
|
|
|
|
19,732
|
|
Other sales and operating revenues
|
|
|
|
10,018
|
|
|
|
|
10,565
|
|
|
|
|
31,888
|
|
|
|
|
26,743
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
|
453,189
|
|
|
|
|
552,074
|
|
|
|
|
1,312,989
|
|
|
|
|
1,404,053
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, depletion and
amortization)
|
|
|
|
295,385
|
|
|
|
|
326,891
|
|
|
|
|
796,845
|
|
|
|
|
842,417
|
|
Transportation expenses
|
|
|
|
8,009
|
|
|
|
|
7,692
|
|
|
|
|
24,933
|
|
|
|
|
19,732
|
|
Outside coal purchases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
15,005
|
|
|
|
|
18,114
|
|
|
|
|
45,982
|
|
|
|
|
53,015
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
69,962
|
|
|
|
|
101,432
|
|
|
|
|
194,109
|
|
|
|
|
245,736
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
388,361
|
|
|
|
|
455,643
|
|
|
|
|
1,061,869
|
|
|
|
|
1,162,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
64,828
|
|
|
|
|
96,431
|
|
|
|
|
251,120
|
|
|
|
|
241,639
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(10,773
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,001
|
)
|
|
|
|
(28,904
|
)
|
|
|
|
(23,386
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Equity in income of affiliates
|
|
|
|
3,798
|
|
|
|
|
1,105
|
|
|
|
|
10,414
|
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
Cost investment income
|
|
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt extinguishment loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,148
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
|
|
2,461
|
|
|
|
|
545
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
|
61,431
|
|
|
|
|
89,831
|
|
|
|
|
229,825
|
|
|
|
|
219,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
|
61,426
|
|
|
|
|
89,824
|
|
|
|
|
229,828
|
|
|
|
|
219,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
|
|
|
(155
|
)
|
|
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
|
|
(425
|
)
|
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. ("NET
INCOME OF ARLP")
|
|
|
$
|
61,271
|
|
|
|
$
|
89,780
|
|
|
|
$
|
229,403
|
|
|
|
$
|
219,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GENERAL PARTNERS' INTEREST IN NET INCOME OF ARLP
|
|
|
$
|
612
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,571
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,362
|
|
|
|
$
|
60,723
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIMITED PARTNERS' INTEREST IN NET INCOME OF ARLP
|
|
|
$
|
60,659
|
|
|
|
$
|
69,209
|
|
|
|
$
|
208,041
|
|
|
|
$
|
159,080
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME OF ARLP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.32
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT
|
|
|
$
|
0.5000
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.4375
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.3750
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.5500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF UNITS OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED
|
|
|
|
114,237,979
|
|
|
|
|
74,375,025
|
|
|
|
|
87,924,986
|
|
|
|
|
74,347,157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except unit data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
18,393
|
|
|
|
$
|
39,782
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
129,031
|
|
|
|
|
152,032
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
|
709
|
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
Due from affiliates
|
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
|
|
271
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
|
87,667
|
|
|
|
|
61,051
|
|
Advance royalties, net
|
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
|
|
|
1,207
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
10,356
|
|
|
|
|
22,050
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
247,651
|
|
|
|
|
276,672
|
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, at cost
|
|
|
|
2,938,362
|
|
|
|
|
2,920,988
|
|
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
(1,436,470
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,335,145
|
)
|
Total property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
1,501,892
|
|
|
|
|
1,585,843
|
|
OTHER ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advance royalties, net
|
|
|
|
40,578
|
|
|
|
|
29,372
|
|
Equity investments in affiliates
|
|
|
|
144,349
|
|
|
|
|
138,817
|
|
Cost investments
|
|
|
|
102,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
136,399
|
|
|
|
|
136,399
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
32,983
|
|
|
|
|
25,939
|
|
Total other assets
|
|
|
|
457,109
|
|
|
|
|
330,527
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
|
$
|
2,206,652
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,193,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
73,597
|
|
|
|
$
|
64,055
|
|
Due to affiliates
|
|
|
|
759
|
|
|
|
|
906
|
|
Accrued taxes other than income taxes
|
|
|
|
20,544
|
|
|
|
|
18,273
|
|
Accrued payroll and related expenses
|
|
|
|
41,124
|
|
|
|
|
41,576
|
|
Accrued interest
|
|
|
|
13,083
|
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
Workers' compensation and pneumoconiosis benefits
|
|
|
|
9,732
|
|
|
|
|
9,897
|
|
Current capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
28,220
|
|
|
|
|
27,196
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
16,697
|
|
|
|
|
14,778
|
|
Current maturities, long-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
149,874
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
303,756
|
|
|
|
|
326,871
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net
|
|
|
|
385,449
|
|
|
|
|
399,446
|
|
Pneumoconiosis benefits
|
|
|
|
64,197
|
|
|
|
|
62,822
|
|
Accrued pension benefit
|
|
|
|
39,497
|
|
|
|
|
42,070
|
|
Workers' compensation
|
|
|
|
52,477
|
|
|
|
|
40,400
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
125,146
|
|
|
|
|
125,266
|
|
Long-term capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
64,358
|
|
|
|
|
85,540
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
|
16,248
|
|
|
|
|
17,203
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
747,372
|
|
|
|
|
772,747
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,051,128
|
|
|
|
|
1,099,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PARTNERS' CAPITAL:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ("ARLP") Partners' Capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Limited Partners - Common Unitholders 130,704,217 and 74,375,025
units outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
|
1,173,066
|
|
|
|
|
1,400,202
|
|
General Partners interest
|
|
|
|
14,781
|
|
|
|
|
(273,788
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
(37,694
|
)
|
|
|
|
(38,540
|
)
|
Total ARLP Partners' Capital
|
|
|
|
1,150,153
|
|
|
|
|
1,087,874
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
|
5,371
|
|
|
|
|
5,550
|
|
Total Partners' Capital
|
|
|
|
1,155,524
|
|
|
|
|
1,093,424
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL
|
|
|
$
|
2,206,652
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,193,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
$
|
456,079
|
|
|
|
$
|
494,528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(105,455
|
)
|
|
|
|
(70,267
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
4,182
|
|
|
|
|
(7,965
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
|
|
756
|
|
Contributions to equity investments in affiliates
|
|
|
|
(16,487
|
)
|
|
|
|
(65,367
|
)
|
Purchase of cost investment
|
|
|
|
(100,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions received from investments in excess of cumulative
earnings
|
|
|
|
10,880
|
|
|
|
|
2,167
|
|
Payment for acquisition of business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,011
|
)
|
Payment for acquisition of customer contracts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(23,000
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(205,392
|
)
|
|
|
|
(164,687
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under securitization facility
|
|
|
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
44,600
|
|
Payments under securitization facility
|
|
|
|
(100,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(27,700
|
)
|
Payments on term loan
|
|
|
|
(50,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(106,250
|
)
|
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
|
|
|
|
165,000
|
|
|
|
|
140,000
|
|
Payments under revolving credit facilities
|
|
|
|
(420,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
(215,000
|
)
|
Borrowings under long-term debt
|
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
(145,000
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds on capital lease transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,881
|
|
Payments on capital lease obligations
|
|
|
|
(20,186
|
)
|
|
|
|
(17,769
|
)
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
(16,221
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment for debt extinguishment
|
|
|
|
(8,148
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contributions to consolidated company from affiliate noncontrolling
interest
|
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
|
2,557
|
|
Net settlement of employee withholding taxes on vesting of Long-Term
Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
(2,988
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,336
|
)
|
Cash contributions by General Partners
|
|
|
|
905
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
Distributions paid to Partners
|
|
|
|
(173,284
|
)
|
|
|
|
(194,870
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
|
(2,405
|
)
|
|
|
|
(60
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(272,076
|
)
|
|
|
|
(341,900
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
|
(21,389
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12,059
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
|
|
|
39,782
|
|
|
|
|
33,431
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
|
$
|
18,393
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP "net income attributable
to ARLP" and "net income" to non-GAAP "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA" and
"Distributable Cash Flow" (in thousands).
EBITDA is defined as net income (prior to the allocation of
noncontrolling interest) before net interest expense, income taxes and
depreciation, depletion and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA
modified for certain items that may not reflect the trend of future
results, such as debt extinguishment losses. Distributable cash flow
("DCF") is defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding cost investment income,
interest expense (before capitalized interest), interest income, income
taxes and estimated maintenance capital expenditures. Distribution
coverage ratio ("DCR") is defined as DCF divided by distributions paid
to partners.
Management believes that the presentation of such additional financial
measures provides useful information to investors regarding our
performance and results of operations because these measures, when used
in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide
additional information about our core operating performance and ability
to generate and distribute cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the
financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial,
operational, compensation and planning decisions and (iii) present
measurements that investors, rating agencies and debt holders have
indicated are useful in assessing us and our results of operations.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR should not be considered as
alternatives to net income attributable to ARLP, net income, income from
operations, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of
financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA,
Adjusted EBITDA and DCF are not intended to represent cash flow and do
not represent the measure of cash available for distribution. Our method
of computing EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR may not be the same
method used to compute similar measures reported by other companies, or
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, DCF and DCR may be computed differently by us
in different contexts (i.e. public reporting versus computation under
financing agreements).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended
|
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2017E Midpoint
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to ARLP
|
|
|
$
|
61,271
|
|
|
|
$
|
89,780
|
|
|
|
$
|
229,403
|
|
|
|
$
|
219,803
|
|
|
|
$
|
63,230
|
|
|
|
$
|
310,000
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
61,426
|
|
|
|
|
89,824
|
|
|
|
|
229,828
|
|
|
|
|
219,843
|
|
|
|
|
63,352
|
|
|
|
|
310,000
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization (1)
|
|
|
|
69,962
|
|
|
|
|
101,432
|
|
|
|
|
194,109
|
|
|
|
|
245,736
|
|
|
|
|
59,020
|
|
|
|
|
275,000
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
10,876
|
|
|
|
|
8,045
|
|
|
|
|
29,176
|
|
|
|
|
23,698
|
|
|
|
|
10,727
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
Capitalized interest
|
|
|
|
(107
|
)
|
|
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
|
|
(354
|
)
|
|
|
|
(320
|
)
|
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
142,162
|
|
|
|
|
199,261
|
|
|
|
|
452,756
|
|
|
|
|
488,961
|
|
|
|
|
132,937
|
|
|
|
|
625,000
|
|
Debt extinguishment loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
142,162
|
|
|
|
|
199,261
|
|
|
|
|
460,904
|
|
|
|
|
488,961
|
|
|
|
|
141,085
|
|
|
|
|
625,000
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(10,876
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,045
|
)
|
|
|
|
(29,176
|
)
|
|
|
|
(23,698
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,727
|
)
|
|
|
|
(40,000
|
)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (2)
|
|
|
|
(36,214
|
)
|
|
|
|
(40,432
|
)
|
|
|
|
(119,897
|
)
|
|
|
|
(122,355
|
)
|
|
|
|
(40,256
|
)
|
|
|
|
(164,050
|
)
|
Distributable Cash Flow
|
|
|
$
|
95,067
|
|
|
|
$
|
150,777
|
|
|
|
$
|
311,834
|
|
|
|
$
|
342,904
|
|
|
|
$
|
90,098
|
|
|
|
$
|
420,950
|
|
Distributions paid to partners (3)
|
|
|
$
|
66,844
|
|
|
|
$
|
53,059
|
|
|
|
$
|
173,284
|
|
|
|
$
|
194,870
|
|
|
|
$
|
53,216
|
|
|
|
$
|
240,796
|
|
Distribution Coverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
1.42
|
|
|
|
|
2.84
|
|
|
|
|
1.80
|
|
|
|
|
1.76
|
|
|
|
|
1.69
|
|
|
|
|
1.75
|
|
__________________________________
|
(1)
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization for the 2016 Quarter and
2016 Period have been recast to reflect a reclass of the amount
capitalized into coal inventory previously reflected as an
adjustment to operating expense.
|
(2)
|
Our maintenance capital expenditures, as defined under the terms of
our partnership agreement, are those capital expenditures required
to maintain, over the long-term, the operating capacity of our
capital assets. We estimate maintenance capital expenditures on an
annual basis based upon a five-year planning horizon. For the 2017
planning horizon, average annual estimated maintenance capital
expenditures are assumed to be $4.25 per produced ton compared to
the estimated $4.75 per produced ton in 2016. Reflecting the
anticipated utilization of used equipment previously acquired from
third parties and redeployment of used equipment from our idled
operations to other ARLP mines, we are currently estimating actual
maintenance capital expenditures in 2017 of approximately $4.00 per
ton produced. Our actual maintenance capital expenditures vary
depending on various factors, including maintenance schedules and
timing of capital projects, among others. We annually disclose our
actual maintenance capital expenditures in our Form 10-K filed with
the SEC.
|
(3)
|
Distributions paid to partners at the midpoint of our current 2017
guidance reflects actual distribution payments through September 30,
2017 and estimated payment for the remainder of the year based on
the $0.505 distribution per unit declared for the 2017 Quarter.
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP "Operating Expenses" to
non-GAAP "Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton" and Reconciliation of
non-GAAP "EBITDA" to "Segment Adjusted EBITDA" and "Segment Adjusted
EBITDA per ton" (in thousands, except per ton data).
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton includes operating expenses,
coal purchases and other income divided by tons sold. Transportation
expenses are excluded as these expenses are passed through to our
customers and, consequently, we do not realize any margin on
transportation revenues. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is used as a
supplemental financial measure by our management to assess the operating
performance of our segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense is a key
component of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in addition to coal sales and
other sales and operating revenues. The exclusion of corporate general
and administrative expenses from Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense allows
management to focus solely on the evaluation of segment operating
performance as it primarily relates to our operating expenses.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expense (1)
|
|
|
$
|
295,385
|
|
|
|
$
|
326,891
|
|
|
|
$
|
796,845
|
|
|
|
$
|
842,417
|
|
|
|
$
|
238,668
|
|
Outside coal purchases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
|
(774
|
)
|
|
|
|
(293
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,461
|
)
|
|
|
|
(545
|
)
|
|
|
|
(389
|
)
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense
|
|
|
$
|
294,611
|
|
|
|
$
|
328,112
|
|
|
|
$
|
794,384
|
|
|
|
$
|
843,386
|
|
|
|
$
|
238,279
|
|
Divided by tons sold
|
|
|
|
9,645
|
|
|
|
|
10,757
|
|
|
|
|
27,721
|
|
|
|
|
26,177
|
|
|
|
|
8,466
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA Expense per ton
|
|
|
$
|
30.55
|
|
|
|
$
|
30.50
|
|
|
|
$
|
28.66
|
|
|
|
$
|
32.22
|
|
|
|
$
|
28.15
|
|
__________________________________
|
(1)
|
Operating expenses for the 2016 Quarter and 2016 Period have been
recast to reflect a reclass of depreciation and depletion
capitalized into inventory previously included as an adjustment to
operating expense now being reflected as an adjustment to
depreciation, depletion and amortization.
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per ton is defined as net income (prior to the
allocation of noncontrolling interest) before net interest expense,
income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, general and
administrative expenses and debt extinguishment loss divided by tons
sold. Segment Adjusted EBITDA removes the impact of general and
administrative expenses from Adjusted EBITDA (discussed above) to allow
management to focus solely on the evaluation of segment operating
performance.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months
Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (See reconciliation to GAAP above)
|
|
|
$
|
142,162
|
|
|
$
|
199,261
|
|
|
$
|
460,904
|
|
|
$
|
488,961
|
|
|
$
|
141,085
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
15,005
|
|
|
|
18,114
|
|
|
|
45,982
|
|
|
|
53,015
|
|
|
|
14,944
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
157,167
|
|
|
$
|
217,375
|
|
|
$
|
506,886
|
|
|
$
|
541,976
|
|
|
$
|
156,029
|
Divided by tons sold
|
|
|
|
9,645
|
|
|
|
10,757
|
|
|
|
27,721
|
|
|
|
26,177
|
|
|
|
8,466
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA per ton
|
|
|
$
|
16.30
|
|
|
$
|
20.21
|
|
|
$
|
18.29
|
|
|
$
|
20.70
|
|
|
$
|
18.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual basic and diluted earnings per limited
partner unit and pro forma earnings per basic and diluted limited
partner unit.
Below is the actual basic and diluted earnings per limited partner unit
as well as pro forma basic and diluted earnings per limited partner unit
for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, as if
the Exchange Transaction had occurred on January 1, 2016. For a detailed
reconciliation of actual and pro forma net income of ARLP to actual and
pro forma basic and diluted earnings per limited partner unit, please
see "Note 9 Net Income of ARLP Limited Partner Unit" in our Form 10-Q
for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 expected to be filed on or
about November 6, 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Actual
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per unit data)
|
Net income of ARLP available to limited partners
|
|
|
$
|
59,534
|
|
|
$
|
67,348
|
|
|
$
|
203,846
|
|
|
$
|
154,916
|
Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding basic and
diluted
|
|
|
|
114,238
|
|
|
|
74,375
|
|
|
|
87,925
|
|
|
|
74,347
|
Basic and diluted net income of ARLP per limited partner unit
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.91
|
|
|
$
|
2.32
|
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
Pro forma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pro forma net income of ARLP available to limited partners
|
|
|
$
|
59,534
|
|
|
$
|
87,509
|
|
|
$
|
224,114
|
|
|
$
|
214,310
|
Pro forma weighted-average limited partner units outstanding basic
and diluted
|
|
|
|
130,704
|
|
|
|
130,482
|
|
|
|
130,673
|
|
|
|
130,454
|
Pro forma basic and diluted net income of ARLP per limited partner
unit
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
$
|
0.67
|
|
|
$
|
1.72
|
|
|
$
|
1.64
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005297/en/