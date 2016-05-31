Almonty Announces it has Reached an Agreement to Extend a CAD$6.0 Million Convertible Note by Two Years and to Issue Common Shares in Satisfaction of Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX-V:AII) ("Almonty) announces that it
reached an agreement with Deutsche Rohstoff AG ("DRAG), an
existing shareholder of and lender to Almonty, to extend to March 22,
2019 the maturity date of a non-transferable secured convertible
promissory note in the principal amount of CAD$6,000,000 (the "2014
Note) in favour of DRAG. The Note was extended on the same terms
as were prevailing.
In connection with the extension of the maturity date of the 2014 Note,
Almonty also reached an agreement with DRAG to settle the outstanding
interest under the 2014 Note in the amount of $422,103 through the
issuance of Common Shares, subject to approval of the TSX Venture
Exchange. Such Common Shares are to be issued at a price per Common
Share of $0.35, resulting in the issuance of 1,206,574 Common Shares.
This represents a premium of 32% at current share price.
Almonty and DRAG also reached agreement as to the issuance of Common
Shares in satisfaction of the outstanding interest in the amount of
$79,496 for the period to December 31, 2016 under the US$1.0 million
promissory note issued to DRAG on January 1, 2016 (the "2016 Note)
and due on January 1, 2019, subject to approval of the TSX Venture
Exchange. Such Common Shares are to be issued at a price per Common
Share of $0.28, resulting in the issuance of 283,914 Common Shares.
The amendments to the 2014 Note Financing and the issuance of Common
Shares in satisfaction of interest due under the 2014 Note and the 2016
Note each constitute a "related party transaction within the meaning of
Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in
Special Transactions ("MI 61-101). For these transactions,
Almonty is relying on the exemption from the formal valuation
requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and
on the exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements of
MI 61-101 contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.
Lewis Black, Chief Executive Officer of Almonty, commented, "The
extension to the $6.0 million convertible note to March 22, 2019 and the
settlement of interest at significantly above market by the issuance of
equity is the continuation of our balance sheet clean-up program. To
date we have now reduced current debt and liabilities by over $10
million and reduced our short term liabilities by $6 million. As this
program continues we will update the market accordingly.
About Almonty
The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc.
is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its
Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as
well as the refurbishment of its Wolfram Camp Mine in north Queensland,
Australia, the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon
Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten
project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by
Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres
from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The
Wolfram Camp Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2014 and is
located approximately 130 kilometres west of Cairns in northern
Queensland, Australia and has produced tungsten and molybdenum
concentrate, although the Wolfram Camp Mine is not currently producing
due to ongoing refurbishment of the processing plant. The Panasqueira
mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately
260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January
2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was
historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of
the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was
acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in
Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten
project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almontys
activities may be found at www.almonty.com
and under Almontys profile at www.sedar.com.
Legal Notice
The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in certain
jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such
jurisdictions into which this announcement is released, published or
distributed should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
When used in this press release, the words "estimate, "project,
"belief, "anticipate, "intend, "expect, "plan, "predict, "may or
"should and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or
comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking
statements and information. This press release contains forward-looking
statements and information. These statements and information are based
on managements beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that
statements are made and reflect Almontys current expectations.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level
of activity, performance or achievements of Almonty to be materially
different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements, including but not limited to: any specific risks relating to
fluctuations in the price of ammonium para tungstate ("APT) from which
the sale price of Almontys tungsten concentrate is derived, actual
results of mining and exploration activities, environmental, economic
and political risks of the jurisdictions in which Almontys operations
are located and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be
refined, forecasts and assessments relating to Almontys business,
credit and liquidity risks, hedging risk, competition in the mining
industry, risks related to the market price of Almontys shares, the
ability of Almonty to retain key management employees or procure the
services of skilled and experienced personnel, risks related to claims
and legal proceedings against Almonty and any of its operating mines,
risks relating to unknown defects and impairments, risks related to the
adequacy of internal control over financial reporting, risks related to
governmental regulations, including environmental regulations, risks
related to international operations of Almonty, risks relating to
exploration, development and operations at Almontys tungsten mines, the
ability of Almonty to obtain and maintain necessary permits, the ability
of Almonty to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting
requirements, lack of suitable infrastructure and employees to support
Almontys mining operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral
reserves and mineral resources estimates, production estimates from
Almontys mining operations, inability to replace and expand mineral
reserves, uncertainties related to title and indigenous rights with
respect to mineral properties owned directly or indirectly by Almonty,
the ability of Almonty to obtain adequate financing, the ability of
Almonty to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion,
challenges related to global financial conditions, risks related to
future sales or issuance of equity securities, differences in the
interpretation or application of tax laws and regulations or accounting
policies and rules and acceptance of the TSX-V of the listing of Almonty
shares on the TSX-V.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management
believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to, no material
adverse change in the market price of ammonium para tungstate (APT), the
continuing ability to fund or obtain funding for outstanding
commitments, expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax
matters, no negative change to applicable laws, the ability to secure
local contractors, employees and assistance as and when required and on
reasonable terms, and such other assumptions and factors as are set out
herein. Although Almonty has attempted to identify important factors
that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or
achievements to differ materially from those contained in
forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause
results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as
anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that
forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events
or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or
substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have
the expected consequences to, or effects on, Almonty. Accordingly,
readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements
and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary.
Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to
forward-looking statements. Almonty cautions that the foregoing list of
material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on Almontys
forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors
and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other
uncertainties and potential events.
Almonty has also assumed that material factors will not cause any
forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from
actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not
exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that
such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or
factors.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE
REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ALMONTY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS
RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS
SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND
SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE
ALMONTY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION
AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE
LAWS.
