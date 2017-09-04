Alps Electric to Exhibit at World Internet of Things Expo

Japans leading electronic component manufacturer, Alps Electric Co.,
Ltd., (Alps Electric) (TOKYO:6770)(President: Toshihiro Kuriyama;
headquartered in Tokyo) will be exhibiting at the World Internet of
Things Expo (WIOT) at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre, Wuxi,
Jiangsu, China, from Sunday, September 10, 2017.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170904005063/en/
Alps Electric Sensor Network Module (Photo: Business Wire)
Alps Electric will be demonstrating its IoT sensor module, a combination
of sensor and telecommunication technologies, both of which are
specialties of the company, at the World Internet of Things Expo (WIOT).
Composed of small, low-power-consuming, highly accurate sensors and a
telecommunication module, it enables measurement of such environmental
data as atmospheric pressure, temperature and humidity, and illuminance,
as well as 6-axis (acceleration and geomagnetic) sensing.
Verification tests using the IoT sensor module are already conducted by
many partner companies in Japan. A variety of IoT solutions based on the
test results, including remote control of agriculture and preventive
maintenance of factories, are being introduced at the exhibition site.
If you come to WIOT, visit the Alps Electric booth.
|
Outline of the exhibition
|
Period: September 1013, 2017
|
Place: Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre (Wuxi, Jiangsu)
|
Zone: A1_05, Building A1
|
|
Products to be exhibited
|
[IoT smart module]
|
- Sensor Network Module
|
[V2X module]
|
...and more
|
Sensor Network Module
-
Bluetooth® is introduced along with long-life operation with a button
cell.
The cell life is about one year, provided that all sensors
are activated every minute.
-
A micro computer is built in. Sophisticated sensor control contributes
to low power consumption.
-
A wide variety of sensors are mounted: atmospheric pressure,
temperature/humidity, UV/illuminance, and 6-axis (acceleration and
geomagnetic) sensors
-
Small-sized module to be built into a variety of devices
High-density
package realizes a dimension of 18.5 x 5.6 x 3.4 (mm). Perfect for
wearable devices.
Core Technologies of Alps Electric
Three core technology areas of Alps Electric are human-machine
interfaces, sensors, and connectivity. By deepening and merging the
technologies, the company continues to develop electronic components
that have real value to customers. In the human-machine interface and
sensor areas, it has business with 2,000 customers worldwide in the
smartphone and car industries in the main, and in the connectivity area,
Alps was one of the first companies in the industry that commenced mass
production of V2X (V2V and V2I) module, thus constantly delivering
results.
Efforts of Alps Electric in the Chinese Market
In 1984, Alps Electric started exporting plants to produce color TV
components for the start of its business in China. Based on the
philosophy "Rooted in a local community and contribute to the local
industry, the company has six manufacturing bases, three development
bases, and seven sales offices in Wuxi, Beijing, Shanghai, Dalian, and
Tianjin. The company also established a joint venture named Shenyang
Xikang Alps Technologies Company Limited with Xikang (China) as a
product development company in 2012 and is developing products for the
healthcare market.
|
About Alps Electric
|
Company name: Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
|
Date of establishment: November 1, 1948
|
Registered capital:38 billion 730 million yen (as of March 31, 2017)
|
Number of employees: 42,053 people (Alps Group as of March 31, 2017)
|
Number of employees: 5,588 people (Alps Electric Co., Ltd. as of
March 31, 2017)
|
Net revenue: 753 billion 262 million yen (Alps Group as of March
2017)
|
Net revenue: 374 billion 382 million yen (Alps Electric Co., Ltd. as
of March 2017)
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170904005063/en/