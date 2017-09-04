Alps Electric to Exhibit at World Internet of Things Expo

Japans leading electronic component manufacturer, Alps Electric Co., Ltd., (Alps Electric) (TOKYO:6770)(President: Toshihiro Kuriyama; headquartered in Tokyo) will be exhibiting at the World Internet of Things Expo (WIOT) at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre, Wuxi, Jiangsu, China, from Sunday, September 10, 2017.

Alps Electric Sensor Network Module (Photo: Business Wire)

Alps Electric will be demonstrating its IoT sensor module, a combination of sensor and telecommunication technologies, both of which are specialties of the company, at the World Internet of Things Expo (WIOT). Composed of small, low-power-consuming, highly accurate sensors and a telecommunication module, it enables measurement of such environmental data as atmospheric pressure, temperature and humidity, and illuminance, as well as 6-axis (acceleration and geomagnetic) sensing.

Verification tests using the IoT sensor module are already conducted by many partner companies in Japan. A variety of IoT solutions based on the test results, including remote control of agriculture and preventive maintenance of factories, are being introduced at the exhibition site.

Outline of the exhibition Period: September 1013, 2017 Place: Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre (Wuxi, Jiangsu) Zone: A1_05, Building A1 Products to be exhibited [IoT smart module] - Sensor Network Module [V2X module] ...and more

Sensor Network Module

Bluetooth® is introduced along with long-life operation with a button cell.

The cell life is about one year, provided that all sensors are activated every minute.

A micro computer is built in. Sophisticated sensor control contributes to low power consumption.

A wide variety of sensors are mounted: atmospheric pressure, temperature/humidity, UV/illuminance, and 6-axis (acceleration and geomagnetic) sensors

Small-sized module to be built into a variety of devices

High-density package realizes a dimension of 18.5 x 5.6 x 3.4 (mm). Perfect for wearable devices.





Core Technologies of Alps Electric

Three core technology areas of Alps Electric are human-machine interfaces, sensors, and connectivity. By deepening and merging the technologies, the company continues to develop electronic components that have real value to customers. In the human-machine interface and sensor areas, it has business with 2,000 customers worldwide in the smartphone and car industries in the main, and in the connectivity area, Alps was one of the first companies in the industry that commenced mass production of V2X (V2V and V2I) module, thus constantly delivering results.

Efforts of Alps Electric in the Chinese Market

In 1984, Alps Electric started exporting plants to produce color TV components for the start of its business in China. Based on the philosophy "Rooted in a local community and contribute to the local industry, the company has six manufacturing bases, three development bases, and seven sales offices in Wuxi, Beijing, Shanghai, Dalian, and Tianjin. The company also established a joint venture named Shenyang Xikang Alps Technologies Company Limited with Xikang (China) as a product development company in 2012 and is developing products for the healthcare market.

About Alps Electric Company name: Alps Electric Co., Ltd. Date of establishment: November 1, 1948 Registered capital:38 billion 730 million yen (as of March 31, 2017) Number of employees: 42,053 people (Alps Group as of March 31, 2017) Number of employees: 5,588 people (Alps Electric Co., Ltd. as of March 31, 2017) Net revenue: 753 billion 262 million yen (Alps Group as of March 2017) Net revenue: 374 billion 382 million yen (Alps Electric Co., Ltd. as of March 2017)

