AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha,
Nebraska based consumer products company is pleased to announce that the
Board of Directors of AMCON declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18
per common share. This cash dividend is payable on November 27, 2017 to
shareholders of record as of November 7, 2017.
AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including
beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled
foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois,
Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also
operates sixteen (16) health and natural product retail stores in the
Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names
Chamberlin's Market & Cafe www.chamberlins.com
and Akins Natural Foods Market www.akins.com
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are
subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's
current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry
conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of
factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause
those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's
forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability
of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its
capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item
1.A. of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past
financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of
future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of
the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such
forward-looking statements.
Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com
