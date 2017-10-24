24.10.2017 22:05
AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of AMCON declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. This cash dividend is payable on November 27, 2017 to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2017.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates sixteen (16) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Chamberlin's Market & Cafe www.chamberlins.com and Akins Natural Foods Market www.akins.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

