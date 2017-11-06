American Equity Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), a leading
issuer of fixed index annuities, today reported third quarter 2017 net
income of $57.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, compared to
net loss of $7.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, for third
quarter 2016.
Non-GAAP operating income1 for the third quarter of 2017 was
$87.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted common share, compared to non-GAAP
operating loss1 of $4.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted common
share, for third quarter 2016. On a trailing twelve month basis,
non-GAAP operating1 return on average equity1 was
13.5% based upon reported results and 12.3% excluding the impact of
assumption revisions in the third quarter of 2017 and losses on
extinguishment of debt.
Third quarter 2017 net income and non-GAAP operating income1
were positively affected by $39.2 million ($0.44 per diluted common
share) and $34.4 million ($0.38 per diluted common share), respectively,
for revisions to assumptions utilized in the determination of deferred
policy acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements and the liability
for future benefits to be paid under lifetime income benefit riders. Net
loss and non-GAAP operating loss1 for the third quarter of
2016 were negatively affected by $52.9 million ($0.61 per diluted common
share) and $52.6 million ($0.60 per diluted common share), respectively,
for similar assumption revisions.
In addition, third quarter 2017 net income and non-GAAP operating income1
were negatively affected by a $10.8 million ($0.12 per diluted common
share) loss on redemption of the 6.625% Notes due in 2021.
POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT UP 1.5% ON $915 MILLION OF SALES
Policyholder funds under management at September 30, 2017 were $47.6
billion, a $693 million or 1.5% increase from June 30, 2017. Third
quarter sales were $915 million before coinsurance ceded and $833
million after coinsurance ceded. Gross sales and net sales for the
quarter were down substantially from third quarter 2016 sales. On a
sequential basis, both gross and net sales declined 22%.
Total sales by independent agents for American Equity Investment Life
Insurance Company (American Equity Life) decreased 22% sequentially
while total sales by broker-dealers and banks for Eagle Life Insurance
Company (Eagle Life) fell by $43 million or 23% sequentially. Sales of
fixed index annuities (FIAs) were down 22% sequentially to $872 million
with decreases at both Eagle Life and American Equity Life.
Commenting on sales, John Matovina, Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer, said: "Sales were down substantially on a year-over-year basis
as third quarter 2016 sales benefited from a high level of multi-year
guaranteed annuity (MYGA) sales. The relatively smaller decline in net
sales compared to gross sales reflects both significantly lower volumes
of MYGA products which are substantially coinsured as well as a
reduction in the coinsured portion of Eagle Life's FIA product sales
from 80% to 50%. In July, we lowered lifetime monthly income benefits on
our most popular guaranteed income products and discontinued offering a
"no-fee" lifetime income rider to recognize lower valuation interest
rates used to compute statutory reserves for policies issued in 2017
compared to policies issued in 2016. We anticipated similar changes from
our competitors which did not materialize, and we began to experience
declining sales levels soon after these changes."
Commenting on the market environment and the outlook for FIA sales,
Matovina added: "We believe low interest rates and the continuation of
the equity bull market are the biggest headwinds for sales. We continue
to see a shift in emphasis on the part of independent agents from
guaranteed income products to accumulation products focused on upside
potential. The market in each of our distribution channels remained
competitive in the third quarter although we have recently seen downward
adjustments in both the accumulation and guaranteed income spaces by
significant competitors."
Matovina continued: "In September, we raised the income account value
growth rate on our guaranteed income products back to the levels
prevailing before the early July adjustments. In addition, we raised
caps and participation rates on our non-bonus products, and we now offer
some of the highest participation rates in the market for annual reset
fixed indexed annuities. In October, we introduced a new lifetime income
benefit rider for our Foundation Gold fixed index annuity which now
offers highly competitive monthly income with the lowest fee levels in
the market. We also reintroduced a no-fee lifetime income benefit rider
for Foundation Gold; our previous no-fee rider had been very popular
with agents. Despite the current challenges facing the FIA market, we
believe the long-term outlook for FIA sales remains favorable driven by
well understood demographic factors, and we are positioned well to fully
participate in that growth."
INVESTMENT SPREAD HOLDS STEADY
American Equitys investment spread was 2.70% for the third quarter of
2017 compared to 2.72% for the second quarter of 2017 and 2.57% for the
third quarter of 2016. On a sequential basis, the average yield on
invested assets declined by two basis points while the cost of money was
unchanged.
Average yield on invested assets fell to 4.43% for the third quarter of
2017 compared to 4.45% for the second quarter of 2017 reflecting a
decline in the benefit from fee income from bond transactions,
prepayment income and other non-trendable investment income items to
five basis points in the third quarter of 2017 from eight basis points
in the second quarter of 2017. The average yield on fixed income
securities purchased and commercial mortgage loans funded in the third
quarter of 2017 was 4.39% compared to 3.96% in the second quarter of
2017 and 4.13% in the first quarter of 2017.
The aggregate cost of money for annuity liabilities of 1.73% in the
third quarter of 2017 was unchanged from 1.73% in the second quarter of
2017. The benefit from over hedging the obligations for index linked
interest was six basis points in both the third and second quarters of
2017.
Commenting on investment spread, Matovina said: "Third quarter spread
results were enhanced by over hedging benefits and fee income from bond
transactions and prepayment income, but, excluding such items, were
stable relative to second quarter results. We are working diligently to
increase the yield on our investment portfolio and have identified
opportunities that meet our high credit quality parameters. We continue
to have flexibility to reduce our crediting rates, if necessary, and
could decrease our cost of money by approximately 0.47% through further
reductions in renewal rates to guaranteed minimums should the investment
yields currently available to us persist."
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements relate to future operations, strategies,
financial results or other developments, and are subject to assumptions,
risks and uncertainties. Statements such as "guidance, "expect,
"anticipate, "believe, "goal, "objective, "target, "may, "should,
"estimate, "projects or similar words as well as specific projections
of future results qualify as forward-looking statements. Factors that
may cause our actual results to differ materially from those
contemplated by these forward looking statements can be found in the
companys Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement was
made and the company undertakes no obligation to update such
forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that other factors
not currently anticipated by the company will not materially and
adversely affect our results of operations. Investors are cautioned not
to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by us or
on our behalf.
CONFERENCE CALL
American Equity will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter
2017 earnings on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. CT. The
conference call will be webcast live on the Internet. Investors and
interested parties who wish to listen to the call on the Internet may do
so at www.american-equity.com.
The call may also be accessed by telephone at 855-865-0606, passcode
97593449 (international callers, please dial 704-859-4382). An audio
replay will be available shortly after the call on AELs website. An
audio replay will also be available via telephone through November 14,
2017 at 855-859-2056, passcode 97593449 (international callers will need
to dial 404-537-3406).
ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its
wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, issues fixed annuity and life
insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed index
and fixed rate annuities. American Equity Investment Life Holding
Company, a New York Stock Exchange Listed company (NYSE: AEL), is
headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please
visit www.american-equity.com.
1 Use of non-GAAP financial measures is discussed in this release in the
tables that follow the text of the release.
|
American Equity Investment Life Holding
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premiums and other considerations
|
|
$
|
8,569
|
|
|
$
|
12,731
|
|
|
$
|
25,691
|
|
|
$
|
31,534
|
|
Annuity product charges
|
|
51,931
|
|
|
47,675
|
|
|
144,106
|
|
|
125,304
|
|
Net investment income
|
|
500,202
|
|
|
463,583
|
|
|
1,479,288
|
|
|
1,374,239
|
|
Change in fair value of derivatives
|
|
362,525
|
|
|
103,794
|
|
|
1,015,878
|
|
|
68,828
|
|
Net realized gains on investments, excluding other than temporary
impairment ("OTTI") losses
|
|
1,579
|
|
|
5,256
|
|
|
7,790
|
|
|
10,680
|
|
OTTI losses on investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total OTTI losses
|
|
(273
|
)
|
|
(4,554
|
)
|
|
(273
|
)
|
|
(11,334
|
)
|
Portion of OTTI losses recognized in (from) other comprehensive
income
|
|
(191
|
)
|
|
1,575
|
|
|
(1,281
|
)
|
|
(1,785
|
)
|
Net OTTI losses recognized in operations
|
|
(464
|
)
|
|
(2,979
|
)
|
|
(1,554
|
)
|
|
(13,119
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
(18,389
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(18,817
|
)
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
905,953
|
|
|
630,060
|
|
|
2,652,382
|
|
|
1,597,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benefits and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance policy benefits and change in future policy benefits
|
|
10,823
|
|
|
15,065
|
|
|
32,684
|
|
|
37,567
|
|
Interest sensitive and index product benefits
|
|
501,028
|
|
|
278,943
|
|
|
1,392,763
|
|
|
487,735
|
|
Amortization of deferred sales inducements
|
|
14,707
|
|
|
69,245
|
|
|
110,727
|
|
|
127,396
|
|
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives
|
|
229,702
|
|
|
144,404
|
|
|
628,845
|
|
|
694,564
|
|
Interest expense on notes and loan payable
|
|
7,597
|
|
|
6,887
|
|
|
23,997
|
|
|
20,649
|
|
Interest expense on subordinated debentures
|
|
3,502
|
|
|
3,253
|
|
|
10,260
|
|
|
9,627
|
|
Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs
|
|
23,023
|
|
|
98,108
|
|
|
162,248
|
|
|
198,486
|
|
Other operating costs and expenses
|
|
28,782
|
|
|
25,133
|
|
|
82,325
|
|
|
78,786
|
|
Total benefits and expenses
|
|
819,164
|
|
|
641,038
|
|
|
2,443,849
|
|
|
1,654,810
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
86,789
|
|
|
(10,978
|
)
|
|
208,533
|
|
|
(57,344
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
29,832
|
|
|
(3,558
|
)
|
|
70,691
|
|
|
(19,791
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
56,957
|
|
|
$
|
(7,420
|
)
|
|
$
|
137,842
|
|
|
$
|
(37,553
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per common share
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.55
|
|
|
$
|
(0.45
|
)
|
Earnings (loss) per common share - assuming dilution
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.53
|
|
|
$
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per common share
|
|
89,069
|
|
|
86,262
|
|
|
88,873
|
|
|
83,645
|
|
Earnings (loss) per common share - assuming dilution
|
|
90,421
|
|
|
87,044
|
|
|
90,171
|
|
|
84,413
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to net income (loss), the Company has consistently utilized
non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating income (loss)
per common share - assuming dilution, non-GAAP financial measures
commonly used in the life insurance industry, as economic measures to
evaluate its financial performance. Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
equals net income (loss) adjusted to eliminate the impact of items that
fluctuate from quarter to quarter in a manner unrelated to core
operations, and the Company believes measures excluding their impact are
useful in analyzing operating trends. The most significant adjustments
to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss) eliminate the impact of
fair value accounting for the Company's fixed index annuity business and
are not economic in nature but rather impact the timing of reported
results. The Company believes the combined presentation and evaluation
of non-GAAP operating income (loss) together with net income (loss)
provides information that may enhance an investors understanding of its
underlying results and profitability.
Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) to
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
56,957
|
|
|
$
|
(7,420
|
)
|
|
$
|
137,842
|
|
|
$
|
(37,553
|
)
|
Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss): (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net realized investment (gains) losses, including OTTI
|
|
(916
|
)
|
|
(1,008
|
)
|
|
(4,417
|
)
|
|
752
|
|
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives - index
annuities
|
|
47,835
|
|
|
9,400
|
|
|
116,383
|
|
|
160,078
|
|
Change in fair value of derivatives - debt
|
|
(357
|
)
|
|
(1,049
|
)
|
|
(139
|
)
|
|
2,483
|
|
Litigation reserve
|
|
|
|
|
(1,957
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(1,957
|
)
|
Income taxes
|
|
(16,281
|
)
|
|
(2,689
|
)
|
|
(39,127
|
)
|
|
(57,426
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
87,238
|
|
|
$
|
(4,723
|
)
|
|
$
|
210,542
|
|
|
$
|
66,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share - assuming dilution:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
1.53
|
|
|
$
|
(0.45
|
)
|
Adjustments to arrive at non-GAAP operating income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anti-dilutive effect of net loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Net realized investment (gains) losses, including OTTI
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
0.01
|
|
Change in fair value of derivatives and embedded derivatives - index
annuities
|
|
0.52
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
1.29
|
|
|
1.89
|
|
Change in fair value of derivatives - debt
|
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Litigation reserve
|
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Income taxes
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
(0.44
|
)
|
|
(0.68
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
$
|
(0.05
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.33
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Adjustments to net income (loss) to arrive at non-GAAP operating
income (loss) are presented net of related adjustments to
amortization of deferred sales inducements (DSI) and deferred policy
acquisition costs (DAC) where applicable.
|
|
|
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Average Stockholders' Equity and Return on
Average Equity (Unaudited)
Return on average equity measures how efficiently the Company generates
profits from the resources provided by its net assets. Return on average
equity is calculated by dividing net income and non-GAAP operating
income for the trailing twelve months by average equity excluding
average accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"). The Company
excludes AOCI because AOCI fluctuates from quarter to quarter due to
unrealized changes in the fair value of available for sale investments.
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2017
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
Average equity including average AOCI
|
|
$
|
2,787,765
|
|
Average AOCI
|
|
(811,644
|
)
|
Average equity excluding average AOCI
|
|
$
|
1,976,121
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
258,638
|
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
266,509
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Equity Excluding Average AOCI
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
13.09
|
%
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
|
13.49
|
%
