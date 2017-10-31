31.10.2017 14:02
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

American Express Supports Next Generation of Digital Commerce Over Internet-Connected Devices With SafeKey® 2.0 Rollout

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

American Express today announced SafeKey 2.0, the next generation of its online authentication tool built specifically to meet the needs of todays increasingly mobile commerce environment. SafeKey 2.0, which leverages the EMV® 3-D Secure 2.0 industry standard, is a global solution that provides an extra layer of security when an American Express Card Member makes a purchase online at a participating merchant. American Express has made its SafeKey 2.0 technical specifications available to merchants, issuers and partners at www.amexsafekey.com. The service will be available for deployment in spring 2018.

SafeKey 2.0 includes several enhancements over the existing SafeKey 1.0 platform that can help identify potential fraud in real-time while making it easier for consumers to check out safely across all digital channels. The updated platform supports authentication methods using biometrics, including fingerprints and facial recognition. It can also be deployed for traditional and emerging commerce channels, ranging from ecommerce websites to in-app purchases made on smartphones and other Internet-connected devices.

The growing adoption of digital commerce has put greater emphasis on the need for merchants and card issuers to continue evolving their fraud-prevention strategies to address emerging threats while ensuring their customers can easily check out online. SafeKey 2.0 enables merchants and card issuers to exchange more detailed transaction information, which will help to further reduce fraud and eliminate friction when a customer makes a payment by reducing requests for one-time passwords. In addition, SafeKey 2.0 will support card issuers and merchant acquirers in the European Union as they address the Strong Customer Authentication requirements of the Payment Services Directive 2.0.

"The number of consumers making purchases through mobile channels is continuing to grow, and the expected growth of Internet-connected devices will further fuel digital commerce activity, said Jaromir Divilek, Executive Vice President, Global Network Business, American Express. "SafeKey 2.0 complements American Express fraud-prevention capabilities by addressing the evolving needs of merchants, card issuers and Card Members.

American Express will continue to support the existing 1.0 version of SafeKey for merchants and card issuers who are using the platform. Those who are interested in upgrading to SafeKey 2.0 or deploying the platform for the first time should contact their Merchant Plug-In service provider.

SafeKey 2.0 is one of many tools American Express has made available to help merchants, issuers and Card Members fight fraud. Other tools include Enhanced Authorization, a service that uses additional information submitted by online merchants, such as email addresses, phone numbers, and shipping addresses, to detect fraud when a Card Member transaction is submitted for authorization. American Express also owns Accertify, which helps merchants detect and prevent online fraud across all payment card networks, and InAuth, a leading provider of mobile device authentication and intelligence solutions. For Card Members, American Express offers a number of services and features to help them monitor their account information and prevent fraud at the point of sale, including one-click alerts to confirm charges via text, email and mobile app.

About American Express

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business credit cards, Plenti rewards program, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, corporate card, business travel, and corporate responsibility.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12:42 Uhr
Better Buy: Square, Inc. vs. American Express (MotleyFool)
30.10.17
American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2017-2 -- Moody's: No rating impact on American Express card ABS following issuance of unrated 2017-6, 2017-7 and 2017-8 transactions (Moodys)
30.10.17
New American Express chief prepares for battle in rewards war (Financial Times)
29.10.17
Amex chief Chenault earns rewards worth $370m over 17-year tenure (Financial Times)
21.10.17
Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express (MotleyFool)
20.10.17
AmEx Chief's Mission: Get Millennials, Keep the Rich (The Wall Street Journal)
20.10.17
American Express Reports Higher Third-Quarter Earnings Across the Board (MotleyFool)
20.10.17
American Express Reports Higher Third-Quarter Earnings Across the Board (FOX Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Express News
RSS Feed
American Express zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Express Co.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.04.2017American Express NeutralInstinet
21.04.2017American Express NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.2016American Express NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
11.03.2016American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.01.2016American Express PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
22.10.2015American Express BuyArgus Research Company
18.06.2015American Express HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
17.04.2015American Express BuyArgus Research Company
13.02.2015American Express BuyArgus Research Company
13.02.2015American Express Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
27.04.2017American Express NeutralInstinet
21.04.2017American Express NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.2016American Express NeutralD.A. Davidson & Co.
11.03.2016American Express Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.01.2016American Express PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
22.01.2016American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
26.10.2015American Express SellUBS AG
17.04.2015American Express UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
07.04.2015American Express UnderperformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Express Co. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu American Express

alle Videos

Meistgelesene American Express News

19.10.17AmEx-Aktie gibt etwas ab: American Express meldet Gewinnsprung
17.10.17Ausblick: American Express öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
21.10.17Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express
19.10.17Stocks to Watch: Apple. eBay. United Continental. American Express. Blue Apron. Verizon. Blackstone. Travelers
20.10.17AmEx Chief's Mission: Get Millennials. Keep the Rich
11.10.17What's In Your Wallet? New Bull Calls On Visa. American Express
18.10.17Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. American Express Company. Abbott Laboratories and more - PRE-MARKET
18.10.17Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. American Express Company. Abbott Laboratories and more - PRE-MARKET
30.10.17New American Express chief prepares for battle in rewards war
14.10.17PayPal's Market Value Eclipses AmEx. Nears Morgan Stanley. Goldman
Weitere American Express News
Anzeige

Inside

Wilde Berg- und Talfahrt - diese Aktie ist ein Traum für jeden Trader
DekaBank: Sechs neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Scalable Capital: Infoabend in Essen | 8. November
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | HEUTE Abend live
Barrick Gold: Das ist der neue fundamentale Ausblick!
UBS: BASF: Verhaltener Blick in die Zukunft
DZ BANK  SAP: verbesserter Jahresausblick kompensiert schwächere Q3-Zahlen
Vontobel: Amazon Aktie explodiert nachbörslich nach überraschend guten Zahlen
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur American Express-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

American Express Peer Group News

14:22 UhrMastercard steigert Gewinn kräftig
13:45 UhrCredit and debit card provider Mastercard delivers above-forecast third quarter earnings
13:21 UhrBNP Paribas steigert Gewinn - Handelsergebnis enttäuscht
13:11 UhrMasterCard beats Street 3Q forecasts
13:02 UhrMasterCard earnings: $1.34 per share. vs expected EPS of $1.23
13:02 UhrMasterCard earnings: $1.34 per share. vs expected EPS of $1.23
12:18 UhrMastercard shares gain premarket after company beats earnings expectations
09:33 UhrSTK Global Payments Launches Pre-sale
01:01 UhrHow to get residence visa for your wife. children in UAE
30.10.17Pakistani family racks up Dh375.000 in UAE visa violations

News von

Nur in Irland haben Banken einen noch mieseren Ruf
Darauf achten Profis bei Edel-Mineralwasser
So gelingt die Flucht aus der teuren Krankenversicherung
Das ändert sich am 1. November
Amazons Alexa verliert mit Sonos One an Hörkraft

News von

DAX: Frisches Kaufsignal
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Goldpreis: Profis treten erneut den Rückzug an
Die heißesten Aktien unter fünf Euro
Zehn Aktien für die Ewigkeit

News von

Es gibt eine Sache, die erfolgreiche Menschen von Träumern unterscheidet, sagte Steve Jobs vor 22 Jahren
Eine Unternehmerin erklärt, welche tägliche Angewohnheit für sie zum Karrierekick wurde
Ein Student fragte Elon Musk nach einem Erfolgstipp und bekam eine brutale Antwort
Self-Made-Milliardärin sagt, ihr sollt Kindern einen ungewöhnlichen Ratschlag fürs Leben geben
31-Jährige erklärt, wie sie sich in fünf Jahren drei Häuser leisten konnte

Heute im Fokus

Börse Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Neues von Facebook wegen Russen-Werbung -- Apple, Facebook, Alphabet im Fokus

Pfizer übertrifft Erwartungen. Apple stoppt iPhone-Talfahrt in China. Sony hebt Gewinnprognose an. Airbus verdient deutlich mehr. Hinweise auf russische Politanzeigen auch bei Google. Bank of Japan bestätigt geldpolitischen Kurs.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Renteneintrittsalter
Hier arbeiten die Menschen am längsten
KW 43: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie für die Nachrüstung ihres Diesel-Fahrzeugs mitbezahlen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:32 Uhr
Börse Frankfurt feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Neues von Facebook wegen Russen-Werbung -- Apple, Facebook, Alphabet im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
14:12 Uhr
Under Armour stürzt nach Gewinnwarnung an der Börse ab
Sonstiges
14:22 Uhr
Mastercard steigert Gewinn kräftig
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
CommerzbankCBK100
GeelyA0CACX
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
Scout24 AGA12DM8