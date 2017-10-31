American Express Supports Next Generation of Digital Commerce Over Internet-Connected Devices With SafeKey® 2.0 Rollout

American Express today announced SafeKey 2.0, the next generation of its
online authentication tool built specifically to meet the needs of
todays increasingly mobile commerce environment. SafeKey 2.0, which
leverages the EMV® 3-D Secure 2.0 industry standard, is a global
solution that provides an extra layer of security when an American
Express Card Member makes a purchase online at a participating merchant.
American Express has made its SafeKey 2.0 technical specifications
available to merchants, issuers and partners at www.amexsafekey.com.
The service will be available for deployment in spring 2018.
SafeKey 2.0 includes several enhancements over the existing SafeKey 1.0
platform that can help identify potential fraud in real-time while
making it easier for consumers to check out safely across all digital
channels. The updated platform supports authentication methods using
biometrics, including fingerprints and facial recognition. It can also
be deployed for traditional and emerging commerce channels, ranging from
ecommerce websites to in-app purchases made on smartphones and other
Internet-connected devices.
The growing adoption of digital commerce has put greater emphasis on the
need for merchants and card issuers to continue evolving their
fraud-prevention strategies to address emerging threats while ensuring
their customers can easily check out online. SafeKey 2.0 enables
merchants and card issuers to exchange more detailed transaction
information, which will help to further reduce fraud and eliminate
friction when a customer makes a payment by reducing requests for
one-time passwords. In addition, SafeKey 2.0 will support card issuers
and merchant acquirers in the European Union as they address the Strong
Customer Authentication requirements of the Payment Services Directive
2.0.
"The number of consumers making purchases through mobile channels is
continuing to grow, and the expected growth of Internet-connected
devices will further fuel digital commerce activity, said Jaromir
Divilek, Executive Vice President, Global Network Business, American
Express. "SafeKey 2.0 complements American Express fraud-prevention
capabilities by addressing the evolving needs of merchants, card issuers
and Card Members.
American Express will continue to support the existing 1.0 version of
SafeKey for merchants and card issuers who are using the platform. Those
who are interested in upgrading to SafeKey 2.0 or deploying the platform
for the first time should contact their Merchant Plug-In service
provider.
SafeKey 2.0 is one of many tools American Express has made available to
help merchants, issuers and Card Members fight fraud. Other tools
include Enhanced Authorization, a service that uses additional
information submitted by online merchants, such as email addresses,
phone numbers, and shipping addresses, to detect fraud when a Card
Member transaction is submitted for authorization. American Express also
owns Accertify, which helps merchants detect and prevent online fraud
across all payment card networks, and InAuth, a leading provider of
mobile device authentication and intelligence solutions. For Card
Members, American Express offers a number of services and features to
help them monitor their account information and prevent fraud at the
point of sale, including one-click alerts to confirm charges via text,
email and mobile app.
