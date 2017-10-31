American Express Supports Next Generation of Digital Commerce Over Internet-Connected Devices With SafeKey® 2.0 Rollout

American Express today announced SafeKey 2.0, the next generation of its online authentication tool built specifically to meet the needs of todays increasingly mobile commerce environment. SafeKey 2.0, which leverages the EMV® 3-D Secure 2.0 industry standard, is a global solution that provides an extra layer of security when an American Express Card Member makes a purchase online at a participating merchant. American Express has made its SafeKey 2.0 technical specifications available to merchants, issuers and partners at www.amexsafekey.com. The service will be available for deployment in spring 2018.

SafeKey 2.0 includes several enhancements over the existing SafeKey 1.0 platform that can help identify potential fraud in real-time while making it easier for consumers to check out safely across all digital channels. The updated platform supports authentication methods using biometrics, including fingerprints and facial recognition. It can also be deployed for traditional and emerging commerce channels, ranging from ecommerce websites to in-app purchases made on smartphones and other Internet-connected devices.

The growing adoption of digital commerce has put greater emphasis on the need for merchants and card issuers to continue evolving their fraud-prevention strategies to address emerging threats while ensuring their customers can easily check out online. SafeKey 2.0 enables merchants and card issuers to exchange more detailed transaction information, which will help to further reduce fraud and eliminate friction when a customer makes a payment by reducing requests for one-time passwords. In addition, SafeKey 2.0 will support card issuers and merchant acquirers in the European Union as they address the Strong Customer Authentication requirements of the Payment Services Directive 2.0.

"The number of consumers making purchases through mobile channels is continuing to grow, and the expected growth of Internet-connected devices will further fuel digital commerce activity, said Jaromir Divilek, Executive Vice President, Global Network Business, American Express. "SafeKey 2.0 complements American Express fraud-prevention capabilities by addressing the evolving needs of merchants, card issuers and Card Members.

American Express will continue to support the existing 1.0 version of SafeKey for merchants and card issuers who are using the platform. Those who are interested in upgrading to SafeKey 2.0 or deploying the platform for the first time should contact their Merchant Plug-In service provider.

SafeKey 2.0 is one of many tools American Express has made available to help merchants, issuers and Card Members fight fraud. Other tools include Enhanced Authorization, a service that uses additional information submitted by online merchants, such as email addresses, phone numbers, and shipping addresses, to detect fraud when a Card Member transaction is submitted for authorization. American Express also owns Accertify, which helps merchants detect and prevent online fraud across all payment card networks, and InAuth, a leading provider of mobile device authentication and intelligence solutions. For Card Members, American Express offers a number of services and features to help them monitor their account information and prevent fraud at the point of sale, including one-click alerts to confirm charges via text, email and mobile app.

