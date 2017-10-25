American Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call

American
Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) today announced that its third
quarter 2017 results will be released before the market opens on
Wednesday, November 8, 2017. The Partnership will host a conference call
at 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 to discuss
results. The call will be webcast on the Partnerships website.
|
|
Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Information
|
|
Date:
|
|
|
|
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
|
Time:
|
|
|
|
10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT
|
Dial-In Numbers:
|
|
|
|
(844) 579-6824 (Domestic toll-free)
|
|
|
|
|
(763) 488-9145 (International)
|
Conference ID:
|
|
|
|
9489529
|
Webcast URL:
|
|
|
|
www.americanmidstream.com
under Investor Relations; also available by clicking here
|
About American Midstream Partners, LP
American Midstream Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership
formed to provide critical midstream infrastructure that links producers
of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate and specialty chemicals to
end-use markets. American Midstreams assets are strategically located
in some of the most prolific onshore and offshore basins in the Permian,
Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken and Gulf Coast. American Midstream owns
or has an ownership interest in approximately 4,200 miles of interstate
and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in gas processing plants,
fractionation facilities, an offshore semisubmersible floating
production system with nameplate processing capacity of 100 MBbl/d of
crude oil and 240 MMcf/d of natural gas; and terminal sites with
approximately 6.7 MMBbls of storage capacity.
For more information about American Midstream Partners, LP, visit www.americanmidstream.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These
statements relate to, among other things, projections of operational
volumetrics and improvements, growth projects, cash flows and capital
expenditures. We have used the words "anticipate, "believe," "could,"
"estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project,"
"should," "will," "potential," and similar terms and phrases to identify
forward-looking statements in this press release. Although we believe
the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based
are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate
and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be
incorrect.
Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from
those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending
on a variety of factors, which are described in greater detail in our
filings with the SEC. Please see "Risk Factors and other disclosures
included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2016 filed on March 29, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. All
future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or
persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety
by the previous statements. The forward-looking statements herein speak
as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to
update any information contained herein or to publicly release the
results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements that may be
made to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or that we become
aware of, after the date of this press release.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171025006441/en/