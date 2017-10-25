American Midstream Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call

American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) today announced that its third quarter 2017 results will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. The Partnership will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 to discuss results. The call will be webcast on the Partnerships website.

Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Information Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017 Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CT Dial-In Numbers: (844) 579-6824 (Domestic toll-free) (763) 488-9145 (International) Conference ID: 9489529 Webcast URL: www.americanmidstream.com under Investor Relations; also available by clicking here

About American Midstream Partners, LP

American Midstream Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to provide critical midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate and specialty chemicals to end-use markets. American Midstreams assets are strategically located in some of the most prolific onshore and offshore basins in the Permian, Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken and Gulf Coast. American Midstream owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 4,200 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in gas processing plants, fractionation facilities, an offshore semisubmersible floating production system with nameplate processing capacity of 100 MBbl/d of crude oil and 240 MMcf/d of natural gas; and terminal sites with approximately 6.7 MMBbls of storage capacity.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, projections of operational volumetrics and improvements, growth projects, cash flows and capital expenditures. We have used the words "anticipate, "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "potential," and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect.

Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors, which are described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC. Please see "Risk Factors and other disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed on March 29, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the previous statements. The forward-looking statements herein speak as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any information contained herein or to publicly release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or that we become aware of, after the date of this press release.

