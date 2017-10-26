26.10.2017 23:30
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

American Midstream Announces Twenty-Fifth Consecutive Distribution

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) ("Partnership) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4125 per common unit, or $1.65 per unit annually. The third quarter 2017 distribution represents the twenty-fifth consecutive quarterly distribution since the Partnerships initial public offering in 2011.

The distribution will be paid November 14, 2017 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2017.

About American Midstream Partners, LP

American Midstream Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to provide critical midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate and specialty chemicals to end-use markets. American Midstreams assets are strategically located in some of the most prolific onshore and offshore basins in the Permian, Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken and Gulf Coast. American Midstream owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 4,000 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in gas processing plants, fractionation facilities, an offshore semisubmersible floating production system with nameplate processing capacity of 100 MBbl/d of crude oil and 240 MMcf/d of natural gas; and terminal sites with approximately 6.7 MMBbls of storage capacity.

For more information about American Midstream Partners, LP, visit www.americanmidstream.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, projections of operational volumetrics and improvements, growth projects, cash flows and capital expenditures. We have used the words "anticipate, "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "potential," and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect.

Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors, which are described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC. Please see "Risk Factors and other disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed on March 28, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the previous statements. The forward-looking statements herein speak as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any information contained herein or to publicly release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or that we become aware of, after the date of this press release.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of American Midstream Partners, LPs distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of American Midstream Partners, LP 's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not American Midstream Partners, LP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu American Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13.12.16
American Midstream Partners, LP. -- Moody's Publishes Covenant Quality Assessment for American Midstream Partners, LP., Bond Offering (Moodys)
07.12.16
American Midstream Partners, LP. -- Moody's rates American Midstream Partners' notes Caa1; assigns B2 CFR (Moodys)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units News
RSS Feed
American Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene American Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere American Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units News
Anzeige

Inside

Warum private Altersvorsorge?
BNP Paribas: Trader´s Box® App: Kurse, schneller als je zuvor
UBS: Deutsche Bank AG: Abwärtstrend bleibt trotz Erholung intakt
EZB-Sitzung im Fokus: Goldpreis im Schlepptau der US-Anleiherendite
Vontobel: SAP mit Umsatzplus und erhöhter Jahresprognose zum 3. Quartal
3 Gründe für die besten Dividenden-Aktien
HSBC: Beiersdorf (Weekly) - Chattechnischer Infekt
DZ BANK  DAX: Ehemaliges Allzeithoch auf dem Prüfstand
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Payment-Trend: Der Vormarsch von digitalen Zahlungsabwicklern

Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, warum vor allem asiatische Unternehmen beim Mobile-Payment eine wichtige Rolle spielen und welche Aktien vom mobilen Bezahlen profitieren könnten.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur American Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

American Midstream Partners LP Partnership Units Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Fast jeden zweiten Tag gibt es in Asien einen neuen Milliardär
Deutsche-Börse-Chef Kengeter tritt zurück
Die riskante Geldflut in die Schwellenländer
Baukosten einzudämmen ist eine Frage der Disziplin
EZB halbiert monatliche Anleihenkäufe

News von

Top-Picks: Die besten US-Blue Chips für Dividendenjäger
Evotec-Aktie bricht ein - Biotech-Unternehmen im Sog von Celgene
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Neue Besteuerung ab 2018: Was Fonds-Anleger wissen müssen
SAP-Aktie, Zooplus und Co.: Wo die Insider Aktien kaufen, wo sie verkaufen

News von

Die 16 bestbezahlten Jobs der Welt für Menschen, die weniger als 40 Stunden pro Woche arbeiten wollen
Glückliche Mitarbeiter ohne Beförderung, Boni und Überstundenausgleich
Ein Luxus-Autohersteller, den noch kaum jemand auf dem Schirm hatte, stellt ein revolutionäres E-Auto vor
Zwei 37-Jährige wurden über Nacht um 700 Millionen Dollar reicher, weil sie die richtige Entscheidung trafen
Einflussreicher Ökonom sagte Bitcoin 1999 vorher - und machte eine erstaunliche Prophezeiung für die Zukunft

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Dow Jones endet im Plus -- Amazon mit tollen Quartalszahlen -- Alphabet mit kräftigem Gewinnplus -- Twitter-Aktie schießt hoch -- Beiersdorf, Bayer im Fokus

Microsoft steigert Umsatz und Gewinn. Deutsche Bank steigert Gewinn. Deutsche Börse-Chef tritt zurück. DowDuPont-Aktie im Aufwind: Neuer US-Chemieriese erfreut Anleger mit starken Quartalszahlen. EZB-Chef Draghi sieht Inflationsentwicklung optimistisch. Zahlungsabwickler Wirecard schraubt Ergebnisprognose weiter hoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 42: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Erster Job
Wo Absolventen am meisten Geld verdienen
KW 42: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Bitcoin & Co.: Die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Welche Digitalwährung macht das Rennen?
Patentanmeldungen 2017
Diese Unternehmen setzten auf neue Ideen
Die wertvollsten Unternehmen nach Marktkapitalisierung 2017
Welches Unternehmen macht das Rennen?
Arbeiten und Leben im Ausland: Die besten Länder für Expatriats und Auswanderer
Welches Land schneidet am besten ab?
Siebenstelliges Jahresgehalt
In diesen Bundesländern leben die Bestverdiener
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie dass eine Jamaika-Koalition zustande kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
26.10.17
DAX schließt fester -- Dow Jones endet im Plus -- Amazon mit tollen Quartalszahlen -- Alphabet mit kräftigem Gewinnplus -- Twitter-Aktie schießt hoch -- Beiersdorf, Bayer im Fokus
Ausland
26.10.17
Amazon-Aktie geht nachbörslich nach guten Quartalszahlen durch die Decke
Ausland
26.10.17
Alphabet-Aktie nach Quartalszahlen nachbörslich im Plus
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC AG566480
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
Allianz840400
GeelyA0CACX
Apple Inc.865985
Lufthansa AG823212
Infineon AG623100
Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)870737
TeslaA1CX3T