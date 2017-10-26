American Midstream Announces Twenty-Fifth Consecutive Distribution

American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) ("Partnership) today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4125 per common unit, or $1.65 per unit annually. The third quarter 2017 distribution represents the twenty-fifth consecutive quarterly distribution since the Partnerships initial public offering in 2011.

The distribution will be paid November 14, 2017 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2017.

About American Midstream Partners, LP

American Midstream Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed to provide critical midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate and specialty chemicals to end-use markets. American Midstreams assets are strategically located in some of the most prolific onshore and offshore basins in the Permian, Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken and Gulf Coast. American Midstream owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 4,000 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in gas processing plants, fractionation facilities, an offshore semisubmersible floating production system with nameplate processing capacity of 100 MBbl/d of crude oil and 240 MMcf/d of natural gas; and terminal sites with approximately 6.7 MMBbls of storage capacity.

For more information about American Midstream Partners, LP, visit www.americanmidstream.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, projections of operational volumetrics and improvements, growth projects, cash flows and capital expenditures. We have used the words "anticipate, "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "potential," and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect.

Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors, which are described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC. Please see "Risk Factors and other disclosures included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed on March 28, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the previous statements. The forward-looking statements herein speak as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any information contained herein or to publicly release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or that we become aware of, after the date of this press release.

This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of American Midstream Partners, LPs distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of American Midstream Partners, LP 's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not American Midstream Partners, LP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

