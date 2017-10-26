American Midstream Announces Twenty-Fifth Consecutive Distribution

American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) ("Partnership) today
announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a
quarterly cash distribution of $0.4125 per common unit, or $1.65 per
unit annually. The third quarter 2017 distribution represents the
twenty-fifth consecutive quarterly distribution since the Partnerships
initial public offering in 2011.
The distribution will be paid November 14, 2017 to unitholders of record
as of the close of business on November 7, 2017.
About American Midstream Partners, LP
American Midstream Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership
formed to provide critical midstream infrastructure that links producers
of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate and specialty chemicals to
end-use markets. American Midstreams assets are strategically located
in some of the most prolific onshore and offshore basins in the Permian,
Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken and Gulf Coast. American Midstream owns
or has an ownership interest in approximately 4,000 miles of interstate
and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in gas processing plants,
fractionation facilities, an offshore semisubmersible floating
production system with nameplate processing capacity of 100 MBbl/d of
crude oil and 240 MMcf/d of natural gas; and terminal sites with
approximately 6.7 MMBbls of storage capacity.
For more information about American Midstream Partners, LP, visit www.americanmidstream.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. These
statements relate to, among other things, projections of operational
volumetrics and improvements, growth projects, cash flows and capital
expenditures. We have used the words "anticipate, "believe," "could,"
"estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project,"
"should," "will," "potential," and similar terms and phrases to identify
forward-looking statements in this press release. Although we believe
the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based
are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate
and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be
incorrect.
Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from
those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending
on a variety of factors, which are described in greater detail in our
filings with the SEC. Please see "Risk Factors and other disclosures
included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2016 filed on March 28, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC. All
future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or
persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety
by the previous statements. The forward-looking statements herein speak
as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to
update any information contained herein or to publicly release the
results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements that may be
made to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or that we become
aware of, after the date of this press release.
This release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for
under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d).
Please
note that 100 percent of American Midstream Partners, LPs distributions
to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively
connected with a United States trade or business.
Accordingly,
all of American Midstream Partners, LP 's distributions to foreign
investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest
effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable.
Nominees,
and not American Midstream Partners, LP, are treated as withholding
agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on
behalf of foreign investors.
