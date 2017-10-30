American Vanguard Completes Acquisition of Grupo Agricenter

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) announced today that its wholly
owned subsidiary AMVAC Netherlands BV, has completed the acquisition of
Grupo Agricenter, a leader in agricultural solutions in Central America
and the Caribbean. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
About American Vanguard
American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and
agricultural products company that develops and markets products for
crop protection, turf and ornamentals management and public health
applications. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and
Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poors Small Cap 600 Index. To
learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Companys web
site at www.american-vanguard.com.
The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information.
Except for the historical information contained in this release, all
forward-looking statements are estimates by the Companys management and
are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to
differ from managements current expectations. Such factors include
weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as
detailed from time-to-time in the Companys SEC reports and filings. All
forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the
Companys judgment as of the date of this release.
About Grupo Agricenter
Grupo Agricenter is a leader in agricultural solutions with presence in
more than 7 countries in the Central America and Caribbean region. It is
the first company certified as carbon neutral in its category of
business. Possess a proactive and dynamic team with a successful
commercial platform, and a well consolidated program of Corporate Social
Responsibility.
In addition, Grupo Agricenter has developed its own line of products
such as Greenplants and maintains partnerships with key partners such as
Adama, BASF, Deccco, FMC, among others. Its structure is based on three
fundamental pillars: Research and Development program (LIFE), a
committed professional team, and a commercial platform with personalized
attention and high quality products.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171030005265/en/