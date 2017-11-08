Amplitude Surgical - 1st Quarter 2017-18: Further Growth

Regulatory News:
Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI,
PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the global surgical
technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announces its sales
for the first quarter of its 2017-18 financial year.
Olivier Jallabert, Chairman and CEO of Amplitude Surgical, says: "Beyond
the sustained growth in our activity, notably being driven by our
international subsidiaries, this quarter is marked as well by the launch
of many new products, resulting from our R&D investments. Thus, we have
recorded the first commercial successes of Aclip®, for the arthroscopy
surgery of the knee anterior cruciate ligament, and of Saturne®II, our
dual mobility cup for the hip, with a new design and a new
instrumentation allowing a faster and safer surgical procedure.
|
Q1 2017-18 sales
thousands IFRS
|
|
30/09/2017
|
|
30/09/2016
|
|
? actual
|
|
? constant
currency
|
France
|
|
10,791
|
|
10,489
|
|
+2.9%
|
|
+2.9%
|
International
|
|
7,404
|
|
6,779
|
|
+9.2%
|
|
+11.1%
|
of which: subsidiaries
|
|
6,072
|
|
5,094
|
|
+19.2%
|
|
+21.6%
|
of which: distributors
|
|
1,332
|
|
1,685
|
|
-20.9%
|
|
-20.8%
|
Total
|
|
18,195
|
|
17,268
|
|
+5.4%
|
|
+6.1%
In the first quarter (July to September) of its 2017-18 financial year,
Amplitude Surgical recorded sales of 18.2 million, up +5.4%. At
constant currency, the increase was +6.1% and +13.5% in mean over two
years.
-
On the French market, the quarterly growth in Amplitude Surgicals
activity was +2.9%. France now accounts for 59% of total revenues
versus 62% over last financial year;
-
regarding international activity, the +11.1% growth at constant
currency is driven by the Groups international subsidiaries, which
grew by +21.6% at constant currency and thus accounted for 82% of
international sales. The more cyclical distributors activity was
affected by a high base effect (+42.6% in Q1 2016-17);
-
Amplitude Surgicals direct activity, i.e. its domestic market and
international subsidiaries, which accounted for almost 93% of total
Group sales, grew by +9% at constant currency.
-
Novastep is continuing its rapid development. After almost doubling
its sales in Q1 2016-17, in the first quarter of 2017-18 sales totaled
1.3 million, or 7.2% of total Group sales. The +14.6% increase at
constant currency was notably driven by the United States, where
quarterly sales were up +28.6% at $0.7 million.
Recent events
-
In the United States, Amplitude Surgical completed the recruitment of
a Director of Sales, Mark Johnson. Mark joined the Company in late
October with over 15 years of experience on the American market with
ZimmerBiomet, the aim being to put together his team to commercialize
the Groups hip and knee implants to US surgeons.
Upon taking on his new role, Mark Johnson said: "I am delighted to be
joining Amplitude Surgicals momentum to steer its ambition in the large
American market. The substantial interest shown by my many contacts in
Amplitude Surgicals portfolio is promising for our sales development in
this territory.
Next financial press release: H1 2017-18 sales, on Thursday February
22, 2018, after market.
About Amplitude Surgical
Founded in 1997 in Valence, France,
Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical
technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical
develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering
the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably
foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close
collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in
order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare
facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing
abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors
and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries.
Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the
intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United
States. At June 30, 2017, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of nearly
370 employees and recorded sales of over 93 million euros.
