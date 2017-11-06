06.11.2017 16:00
Amplitude Surgical Announces Its 2017-18 Financial Calendar

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announces its 2017-18 financial information calendar.

Event   Dates *
2017-18 Q1 Sales   Wednesday November 8, 2017
2017-18 H1 Sales   Thursday February 22, 2018
2017-18 H1 Results   Wednesday March 28, 2018
2017-18 Q3 Sales   Thursday April 26, 2018
2017-18 Full-Year Sales   Thursday July 26, 2018
2017-18 Full-Year Results   Wednesday October 17, 2018
2018-19 Q1 Sales   Thursday November 22, 2018

* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market closes.

Next financial press release: Q1 2017-18 sales, on Wednesday November 8, 2017, after market.

About Amplitude Surgical
Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. At June 30, 2017, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of nearly 370 employees and recorded sales of over 93 million euros.

