Amplitude Surgical Announces Its 2017-18 Financial Calendar

Regulatory News:
Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI,
PEA-PME eligible), a leading French player on the global surgical
technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, today announces its
2017-18 financial information calendar.
Event
Dates *
2017-18 Q1 Sales
Wednesday November 8, 2017
2017-18 H1 Sales
Thursday February 22, 2018
2017-18 H1 Results
Wednesday March 28, 2018
2017-18 Q3 Sales
Thursday April 26, 2018
2017-18 Full-Year Sales
Thursday July 26, 2018
2017-18 Full-Year Results
Wednesday October 17, 2018
2018-19 Q1 Sales
Thursday November 22, 2018
* Subject to modification. Press releases are published after market
closes.
Next financial press release: Q1 2017-18 sales, on Wednesday November
8, 2017, after market.
About Amplitude Surgical
Founded in 1997 in Valence, France,
Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical
technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical
develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering
the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably
foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close
collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in
order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare
facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing
abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors
and agents distributing its products in more than 30 countries.
Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the
intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United
States. At June 30, 2017, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of nearly
370 employees and recorded sales of over 93 million euros.
