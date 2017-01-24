24.01.2017 18:50
ams Announces Completion of Transaction to Acquire Heptagon and Related Capital Increase

ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance sensor and analog solutions, announces the completion of the transaction to acquire 100% of the shares in Heptagon and the related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital excluding subscription rights. ams announced on 24 October 2016 that the company had signed an agreement to acquire Heptagon, the worldwide leader in high performance optical packaging and micro-optics.

The upfront consideration for the transaction includes approximately USD 64 million in cash, 5,450,586 ams shares from currently held treasury shares as well as 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital. The capital increase creating the 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital was registered with the commercial register today and the shares are admitted to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange from tomorrow, 25 January 2017, onwards. The total number of shares outstanding of ams AG will therefore be 84,419,826 no par value bearer shares with a calculated nominal value of EUR 1.00 per share.

Following the registration, the selling shareholders of Heptagon hold approximately 19.5% of the total registered share capital of ams. They are subject to a market standard, staggered lock-up obligation ending in the second quarter 2018.

About ams

ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions and analog ICs. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.

ams high-performance analog products drive applications requiring extreme precision, dynamic range, sensitivity, and ultra-low power consumption. Products include sensor solutions, sensors, sensor interfaces and power management ICs for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.

With headquarters in Austria, ams employs over 2,900 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at www.ams.com.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/amsAnalog

or share with LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/company/ams-ag?trk=hb_tab_compy_id_20853

