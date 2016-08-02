ANF Immobilier: Stable Like-for-Like Revenues in Group Share for the First Quarter

Regulatory News:
ANF Immobilier's (Paris:ANF) like-for-like rental income, Group
share, was stable in the 1st quarter of 2017.
Under IFRS and on a consolidated basis, rental income was 12.0 million.
This represents a decline of 6% over the 1st quarter of 2016.
This decrease is due mainly to the companys asset rotation policy from
the prior year, which saw the disposal of a large number of mature
assets in the context of commercial programs currently under
development, with expected deliveries starting in the second half of
2018.
Currently, rental income breaks down to 55% for offices, 17% for
retail, 15% for residential and 10% for hotels, with the
remainder comprising other forms of land use, especially car parks. Commercial
rental income now accounts for 82% of total revenue.
Consolidated revenues decreased, reflecting the Group's asset
rotation policy and the general economic conditions in Marseille for
retail premises and offices
The 6% decline in consolidated income and 5% decline (Group Share),
compared to the first quarter of 2016, were due to two main factors:
-
Significant disposals in the amount of 90 million primarily during
the last three quarters of 2016, which automatically reduced rental
income for the 1st quarter of 2017 (0.7) million,
including (0.2) million for the disposal of two hotels in December,
with a neutral effect on the Group Share of rental income.
-
The economic environment that accounts for the drop in income from
offices and retail premises in Marseille (0.5) million: despite the
beneficial strategic repositioning plan, with almost 1,400 sq.m. of
new retail premises rented and a balance of 450 sq.m. of offices
rented in 2016, these positive numbers were not sufficient to fully
offset the loss of tenants caused by the abundant oversupply of retail
premises in Marseille.
This trend is counterbalanced by new developments delivered in 2016:
-
The opening of stores in the former Banque de France premises (+0.3
million): Nike and Maxi Bazar opened stores in 2,500 sq.m. of retail
area in March and September, respectively.
-
The delivery of the Adely 13,100 sq.m. office complex in the Carré de
Soie district in Lyon, fully let to the Adecco France group (+0.6
million), compensates for the vacancy generated by the redevelopment
of their former site (-0.4 million). To recap, ANF Immobilier
acquired the former Adecco France group's headquarters, comprising
9,000 sq.m of office space close to the Tête dOr park, and plans to
redevelop the site in two stages, for a total of 23,000 sq.m. of
offices by 2019-2020.
Summary
|
Gross rental income
(reported data,
under
IFRS, in
millions)
|
|
Q1 2017
millions
|
|
Change
|
|
Q1 2016
millions
|
Offices
|
|
6.6
|
|
-7%
|
|
7.1
|
Retail premises
|
|
2.0
|
|
-8%
|
|
2.2
|
Residential
|
|
1.8
|
|
+8%
|
|
1.7
|
Hotels
|
|
1.3
|
|
-16%
|
|
1.5
|
Other (car parks)
|
|
0.3
|
|
-18%
|
|
0.4
|
TOTAL
|
|
12.0
|
|
-6%
|
|
12.9
|
Group Share
|
|
10.0
|
|
-5%
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux: Immediate growth prospects
regarding revenues with a higher occupancy rate for residential
properties in Marseille and a first major acquisition in Toulouse.
Near-term prospects with the Quai 8.2 development in Bordeaux in 2018
Since mid-2016, placements have accelerated in Marseille with a 2016 net
balance of 30 residential units rented and 28 units rented in Q1 2017
alone. This pick-up illustrates the value of outsourcing property
management and augurs well for a higher rental income stream from this
type of asset, as well as a significant increase in the occupancy rate
in 2017.
Turning to Toulouse, at the end of March 2017, ANF Immobilier signed the
acquisition of 16,155 sq.m. of office space in the Blagnac district,
close to the Airbus headquarters and Toulouse airport. 94% of the
multi-tenant property is let and brings in an additional 2 million in
gross annual rental income, which will have a positive impact in the
last three quarters of 2017.
In mid-2018 in Bordeaux, ANF Immobilier will takeover 29,500 sq.m. of
offices and 2,000 sq.m. of retail space close to the new LGV station, in
a partnership with Foncière des Régions. The properties (partially
leased to Orange and Allianz) will be certified both BREEAM "Very Good"
and HQE® "Excellent," and will help to lift income considerably.
ANF Immobilier confirms its target for stable adjusted EPRA Earnings,
Group share, for full-year 2017, a target that is perfectly in line with
its asset rotation program.
According to Renaud Haberkorn, Chief Executive Officer of ANF
Immobilier, "We are continuing on our growth trajectory and taking a
long-term view. Our strategic positioning focused on commercial real
estate in the major regional French cities is producing results, and is
being extended to Toulouse. The early part of the year is in line with
our expectations, with recently announced acquisitions that will offset
the decline in revenues stemming from our dynamic disposals program.
|
2017 Financial Calendar
|
2017 Shareholders Meeting
|
May 10, 2017 2 pm
|
2017 half-year results
|
July 25, 2017
|
About ANF Immobilier
|
ANF Immobilier (ISIN FR0000063091) is a French listed real estate
investment company which owns a diversified portfolio of French
office, retail, hotel and residential property worth 1,068
million. The Company is transforming and is oriented toward
commercial properties, value creation and the growth of dynamic
regional metropolises. It currently has offices in Bordeaux, Lyon,
Marseille and Toulouse. Listed on Eurolist B of Euronext Paris and
included in the EPRA real estate index, ANF Immobilier is a
company of the Eurazeo Group.
