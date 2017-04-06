Annual Results 2016: BIOCORP Keeps Its Development and Innovation Momentum, Combining R&D Advances with Commercial Successes

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR / PEA-PME eligible),
a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of
medical devices and smart-drug delivery systems, announces today its
annual results for the year that ended on December 31, 2016, as approved
by the Board of Directors on March 30, 20171.
"Since its IPO in July 2015, BIOCORP has reached many milestones in
its development. Our teams have maintained their innovation efforts
towards offering a wide range of connected devices (Datapen®, Easylog®,
Inspair®). These products have nurtured BIOCORP into a key player in the
field of connected medical devices for the treatment of chronic
diseases. In addition, weve had great commercial successes: BIOCORP has
signed various development agreements with global pharmaceutical
companies in diseases such as diabetes, Parkinson's disease and growth
hormone deficiency. Our development momentum is strong, and our December
2016 capital increase will allow us to boost the development of new
innovative products and to manufacture our Newseal®, Carpseal® and
Newguard® ranges. BIOCORP's innovation strategy and ambitious R&D policy
also enabled us, in 2016, to achieve important advances, which should
impact the company's growth in the near future, including the market
launch of high-potential products, said Jacques Gardette, founder
and CEO of BIOCORP.
2016 highlights:
-
Raised 3.8 million in December in successful capital increase by
private placement;
-
Signed an exclusive license agreement with a world leader in insulin
for the smart sensor Easylog®;
-
Launched the smart sensor Inspair®, which converts inhalers into
connected devices for patients suffering from asthma or Chronic
Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD);
-
Launched the APOKONNECT project, in partnership with the
pharmaceutical firm Aguettant, to improve the management and follow-up
of patients suffering from Parkinson's disease;
-
Received Frost & Sullivans 2017 "Product Line Strategy Leadership
European award;
-
Accelerated the commercial development of connected devices Datapen®
and Easylog®, in collaboration with several global pharmaceutical
companies, including in the fields of endocrinology and neurology;
-
Easylog® voted "Best Innovation Exhibitor" at the Pharmapack Awards in
February 2016;
-
Appointed Robert Kilgore as Senior Advisor to develop its activities
in the United States;
-
Strengthened its intellectual property: seven new patents filed in
2016 and ten patents granted in Australia, China, Russia, Japan and
the United States.
2016: BIOCORP keeps strong development momentum. The company stays
the course of its ambitious innovation policy, reaching key R&D
milestones and commercial successes.
Our 2016 financial results highlight the extent to which the company
has been consistent in implementing its development strategy and
structuring the activities put in place after its IPO in July 2015.
BIOCORPs dynamics of development is strong and consistent with the
companys forecasts. In compliance with its innovation policy, BIOCORP
is moving forward with its research projects, not only by completing its
ongoing projects and broadening its products range, but also by
intensifying its commercial development, including through new
agreements and partnerships. In line with its intensified activities,
BIOCORP still largely supports the costs related to the development of
its products dedicated to several large customers, without yet
benefiting from the corresponding revenues. The company expects a more
balanced cost-revenue ratio in the coming months.
Sales reached 2,950,000 in 2016, up 19% compared to 2015 (
2,463,000), mainly due to the increase in sales of our traditional
products, which account for the most part of our income (63%), and to
the rise of development services on connected devices (27%). Sales on
connected devices, which still have a low impact on our overall revenue,
will strengthen the company's growth potential in the short term, with
the support of our strong R&D investments since our IPO in July 2015.
In 2016, other
operating income reached 85,000, mainly
as a result of variations in the stored production ( 29,000) and cost
transfers ( 53,000). The sharp decline of our operating income in 2016
compared to 2015 is due to a boost in 2015 because of a payment to
BIOCORP of 400,000 from OMPI, following the signing of their license
agreement for the marketing of Newseal® and Carpseal®.
Operating expenses amounted to 7,700,000, a 27% increase in
line with the intensification of our operations. This increase resulted
mainly from the fact that, for the first time in a full year, the
strengthening of the BIOCORPs operational structure was taken into
account. Since its IPO, the company has gone through an intense
investment phase and has taken action to strengthen its Research &
Development and Quality & Regulatory departments, which are highly
strategic for the companys development. BIOCORP also hired in January
2016 Robert Kilgore, who is now in charge of the companys future growth
in United States. The operating expenses also includes: other expenses,
including those for depreciation and amortization related to physical
investments (tangible assets); and a technical malfunction in connection
to mergers that were carried out before the IPO and amortized over the
patent terms. An impairment test on the Newseal® and Carpseal® products,
due to delays in the implementation of the contract with OMPI, led to an
additional provision for the technical malfunction of 400,000.
As a result of these various elements, the 2016 net
operating
income was negative at (4,665,000), compared to (3,201,000) in
2015. The improved net
financial income for 2016 shows a
loss of (1,000) compared to (15,000) in 2015.
The exceptional item, which amounted to 17,000, is
significantly lower than last year. As a reminder, the discontinuation
of its current account balance by the main shareholder in 2015 had
largely impacted this figure, which reached 2,162,000 last year.
Through its innovation policy, BIOCORP also confirmed its commitment to Research
& Development, which was allocated 2,023,000 in 2016, or 68%
of the companys sales. R&D plays a key role in BIOCORP's innovation
policy, which has become a major player in connected health, while
continuing to innovate in traditional medical plastics.
In 2016, the amount of R&D services invoiced to the companys customers
also reached 508,000, compared to 90,000 in 2015. In 2016, BIOCORP
also benefited from CIR and CII (Research Tax Credit and Innovation Tax
Credit) in the amount of 200,000.
Taking into account the aforementioned elements, the net profit
of the company in 2016 is negative, at (4,448,000).
As of December 31, 2016, BIOCORP also had a solid cash position of
4,738,000 (compared to 6,025,000 as of December 31, 2015) and a shareholder's
equity of 6,245,000 (compared to 7,062,000 as of December 31,
2015).
|
In euros (1)
|
|
December 31, 2015
|
|
December 31, 2015
|
Sales
|
|
2 950 164
|
|
2 462 576
|
Other operating income
|
|
85 085
|
|
394 364
|
Total operating income
|
|
3 035 249
|
|
2 856 940
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Consumption of goods, raw materials
|
|
700 009
|
|
992 000
|
External purchases and expenses
|
|
2 687 592
|
|
2 163 837
|
Wages and expenses
|
|
3 029 485
|
|
2 293 480
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
1 282 775
|
|
608 324
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
7 699 861
|
|
6 057 641
|
Net operating income
|
|
-4 664 612
|
|
-3 200 701
|
Net financial income
|
|
-1 360
|
|
-15 285
|
Exceptional item
|
|
17 444
|
|
2 161 826
|
Research Tax Credit and Innovation Tax Credit
|
|
200 882
|
|
203 089
|
Net profit
|
|
-4 447 646
|
|
-851 071
|
(1) Audited financial statements
|
|
|
|
|
BIOCORP has made available to the public and filed with the AMF
its annual financial report for the year ended
December
31, 2016. This document is available on the companys website,
www.biocorp.com,
in the Investors
section.
Objectives and outlook for 2017:
In 2017, BIOCORP intends to continue developing its various strategic
areas:
-
Expand and intensify the development of its injectable connected
devices and expand them to new applications;
-
Strengthen its commercial presence, particularly in the United States;
-
Continue partnerships for the development and manufacturing of
Newseal®, Carpseal® and NewGuard® products;
-
Position traditional product offering for small to medium series on a
range of plastic packaging products;
-
Create new development and manufacturing programs through specific
developments project-based services using BIOCORPs know-how.
ABOUT BIOCORP
Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near
Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in
the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug
delivery systems. It is listed as Innovative Company by the French
public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience
and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the
industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs
of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in the area of medical
plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices
(alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration
systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its
solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to
develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a
reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a
mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment
management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are
compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a
team of 48 employees.
BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July
2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).
For more information, please visit: www.biocorp.fr
Follow
us on Twitter @BIOCORPSystems
1 Certified financial statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170405006033/en/