Antibe Therapeutics to Attend 2017 CPhI Worldwide Conference to Continue Partnering Discussions

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the "Company) (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB: ATBPF) will be attending the 2017 CPhI Worldwide conference next week in Frankfurt, Germany. CPhI Worldwide is the worlds largest pharma trade show and considered the leading international pharmaceutical business and networking event. The event will be held on October 24th  26th and will host over 42,000 pharma industry professionals from over 150 countries.

Antibe will be meeting with several regional pharmaceutical companies to discuss potential out-licensing opportunities of ATB-346 in advance of clinical results from the on-going Phase 2b GI safety study  a data read-out remains on schedule for Q1 2018.

Dan Legault, Antibes CEO, remarked, "Securing additional regional licensing deals for ATB-346 will provide further validation of Antibes H2S technology and supports our goal of unlocking the most value for shareholders. In addition, this partnering activity provides an important source of non-dilutive funding for development of our pipeline of novel NSAIDs. With Phase 2b GI safety data only months away, we have been entering discussions with several parties who have expressed an interest in our lead drug, ATB-346.

Although it is Antibes goal to execute one or more regional licensing deals in the next six months, there can be no assurance that any partnering discussions will materialize into a successful transaction.

In addition, the Company has granted BND Projects Inc. 30,000 options for investor relations services and 7,500 options to an external consultant. Each option has an exercise price of $0.085, being the 5-day volume weighted average price of Antibes shares, vests quarterly starting on the date of the grant, and will expire October 20, 2020.

About CPhI

CPhI drives growth and innovation at every step of the global pharmaceutical supply chain from drug discovery to finished dosage. Through exhibitions, conferences and online communities, CPhI brings together more than 100,000 pharmaceutical professionals each year to network, identify business opportunities and expand the global market. CPhI hosts events in Europe, Korea, China, India, Japan, South East Asia, Istanbul and Russia, and co-locates with ICSE for contract services, P-MEC for machinery, equipment & technology, InnoPack for pharmaceutical packaging and BioPh for biopharma and Finished Dosage Formulation: for every aspect of the finished dosage supply chain. For more information visit: www.cphi.com.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibes technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibes lead drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibes pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. www.antibethera.com.

Antibes subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. ("Citagenix), is a leader in the sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997, Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, the proposed licensing and development of drugs. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Companys inability to secure additional financing and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market, and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

