Antibe Therapeutics to Attend 2017 CPhI Worldwide Conference to Continue Partnering Discussions

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. ("Antibe" or the "Company) (TSXV: ATE, OTCQB:
ATBPF) will be attending the 2017 CPhI Worldwide conference next week in
Frankfurt, Germany. CPhI Worldwide is the worlds largest pharma trade
show and considered the leading international pharmaceutical business
and networking event. The event will be held on October 24th
26th and will host over 42,000 pharma industry
professionals from over 150 countries.
Antibe will be meeting with several regional pharmaceutical companies to
discuss potential out-licensing opportunities of ATB-346 in advance of
clinical results from the on-going Phase 2b GI safety study a data
read-out remains on schedule for Q1 2018.
Dan Legault, Antibes CEO, remarked, "Securing additional regional
licensing deals for ATB-346 will provide further validation of Antibes H2S
technology and supports our goal of unlocking the most value for
shareholders. In addition, this partnering activity provides an
important source of non-dilutive funding for development of our pipeline
of novel NSAIDs. With Phase 2b GI safety data only months away, we have
been entering discussions with several parties who have expressed an
interest in our lead drug, ATB-346.
Although it is Antibes goal to execute one or more regional licensing
deals in the next six months, there can be no assurance that any
partnering discussions will materialize into a successful transaction.
In addition, the Company has granted BND Projects Inc. 30,000 options
for investor relations services and 7,500 options to an external
consultant. Each option has an exercise price of $0.085, being the 5-day
volume weighted average price of Antibes shares, vests quarterly
starting on the date of the grant, and will expire October 20, 2020.
About CPhI
CPhI drives growth and innovation at every step of the global
pharmaceutical supply chain from drug discovery to finished dosage.
Through exhibitions, conferences and online communities, CPhI brings
together more than 100,000 pharmaceutical professionals each year to
network, identify business opportunities and expand the global market.
CPhI hosts events in Europe, Korea, China, India, Japan, South East
Asia, Istanbul and Russia, and co-locates with ICSE for contract
services, P-MEC for machinery, equipment & technology, InnoPack for
pharmaceutical packaging and BioPh for biopharma and Finished Dosage
Formulation: for every aspect of the finished dosage supply chain. For
more information visit: www.cphi.com.
About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe develops safer medicines for pain and inflammation. Antibes
technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an
existing drug to produce a patented, improved medicine. Antibes lead
drug ATB-346 targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for
chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in Antibes
pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic
for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of
aspirin. www.antibethera.com.
Antibes subsidiary, Citagenix Inc. ("Citagenix), is a leader in the
sales and marketing of tissue regenerative products servicing the
orthopedic and dental marketplaces. Since its inception in 1997,
Citagenix has become an important source of knowledge and experience for
bone regeneration in the Canadian medical device industry. Citagenix is
active in 15 countries, operating in Canada through its direct sales
teams, and internationally via a network of distributor partnerships. www.citagenix.com.
Forward Looking Information
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may
include, but are not limited to, the proposed licensing and development
of drugs. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of
historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those
identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan",
"estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in
this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are
not limited to, the Companys inability to secure additional financing
and licensing arrangements on reasonable terms, or at all, its inability
to execute its business strategy and successfully compete in the market,
and risks associated with drug and medical device development generally.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. assumes no obligation to update the
forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results
could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements
except as required by applicable law.
