Appointment of Laurent Vallée within the Executive Management of Groupe Carrefour

Laurent Vallée has been appointed General Secretary of the Groupe Carrefour (Paris:CA).

As General Secretary, Laurent Vallée will be responsible for the Legal Department, the Sustainable Development Department, the Public Affairs Department, the Audit Department and the Carrefour Foundation.

He succeeds Jérôme Bédier. Carrefour would like to thank Jérôme Bédier for his commitment to the company during his five years as General Secretary and Deputy Chief Executive Officer and for his contribution to the Group's development in several areas, notably in the enhancement of the Group's CSR actions.

The appointment of Laurent Vallée is effective immediately.

Biography of Laurent Vallée.

Laurent Vallée, 46, graduated from ESSEC, Institut d’Etudes Politique and the Ecole Nationale d’Administration. He began his career as a member of the Conseil d'État, France’s administrative supreme court, where he was notably Government Commissioner and Constitutional Adviser to the General Secretary of the government. In 2008 he joined the law firm Clifford Chance. In 2010 he was appointed director of civil affairs at the Justice Ministry. From 2013 to 2015 he served as general counsel at Canal + group. In 2015 he was appointed general secretary of the Conseil Constitutionnel, France’s constitutional court.

A global leader and the reference in food retail, Carrefour operates more than 12,000 stores and e-commerce sites in more than 30 countries. Carrefour is a multi-local, multi-format and omni-channel retail Group that employs more than 384,000 people worldwide and generated total sales of 103.7 billion euros under its banners in 2016. Every day, Carrefour welcomes 13 million customers around the world and is actively committed to quality and to more sustainable trade. The Group's Corporate Social Responsibility worldwide approach is built on three pillars: fighting against waste in all its forms, protecting biodiversity and working alongside the company's partners.

