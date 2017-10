Appointment of Matthieu Malige within the Executive Management of Groupe Carrefour

Regulatory News:

Matthieu Malige is appointed, effective today, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe Carrefour (Paris:CA). He succeeds Pierre Jean Sivignon, who, faced with personal difficulties, has asked Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Bompard to relieve him of his duties.

While regretting this decision, Alexandre Bompard understands it and commends Pierre Jean Sivignon’s sense of responsibilities. He has asked him to remain by his side as advisor to the CEO, which Pierre Jean Sivignon has accepted.

Matthieu Malige, who knows Carrefour very well after having worked there in the past, will be in charge of the Finance function at group level and will be closely associated with the strategic reflections on its development.

Matthieu Malige is appointed Chief Financial Officer of Carrefour Group. Previously, he served as CFO of Fnac Darty and was CFO of Fnac prior to the 2016 acquisition of Darty. Matthieu Malige started his career at Lazard Frères. From 2003 to 2011, he held different positions within Carrefour Group: Director of Strategy and Development, CFO of Carrefour Belgium and CFO of Carrefour France. He is a graduate of HEC and the Ecole des Travaux Publics and holds a Master of Science Degree from UCLA.

About Carrefour

A global leader and the reference in food retail, Carrefour operates more than 12,000 stores and e-commerce sites in more than 30 countries. Carrefour is a multi-local, multi-format and omni-channel retail Group that employs more than 384,000 people worldwide and generated total sales of 103.7 billion euros under its banners in 2016. Every day, Carrefour welcomes 13 million customers around the world and is actively committed to quality and to more sustainable trade. The Group's Corporate Social Responsibility worldwide approach is built on three pillars: fighting against waste in all its forms, protecting biodiversity and working alongside the company's partners.

For more information: www.carrefour.com, @CarrefourGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171015005098/en/