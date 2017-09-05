+++ Euer Egmond - Sendung verpasst? Auf eueregmond.de können Sie die Sendung von BNP Paribas und Egmond Haidt noch einmal ansehen. +++
Appointments within Solocal Group : Eric Boustouller, CEO, Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

SoLocal Groups (Paris:LOCAL) Board of Directors, which met on 5 September 2017, has decided unanimously to appoint Mr. Eric Boustouller as Chief Executive Officer of SoLocal Group, ending a seeking process that allowed to confront very high profile candidates.

As CEO, Mr. Eric Boustouller, will in particular take responsibility for implementing the required action plan to provide Group activities profitable growth and value creation for its shareholders. Mr. Eric Boustouller will take office from 16 October onwards.

During the same meeting, the Board of Directors took note of Mr. Robert de Metz leaving as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. de Metz had announced that he wanted to terminate his duties as Chairman.

Mr. Pierre Danon was appointed unanimously as Chairman of the Board of Directors to succeed to Mr. Robert de Metz, after having been coopted as board member by the Board of Directors, during the same meeting.

The Board of Directors acknowledged the action of Mr. Robert de Metz. They emphasized that the financial restructuring, allowing the group to get back to growth, was conducted under the chairmanship of Mr. Robert de Metz.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors took note of Mr. Jean-Marc Tassettos resignation from his duties of Board member. They thanked him for his commitment and for the expertise he has provided to the work of the Board.

Mr. Eric Boustouller quoted : "I am very honoured by the trust of the Board of Directors and impatient to assume my duties at the head of SoLocal. I am convinced that the Group has what it takes to get back to sustainable growth and I will, with the help of operational teams, focus on fully satisfying our clients and on motivating the teams in developing the activities and the turnover of the Group.

Graduated from the "Institut dEtudes Politiques de Paris, Mr. Eric Boustouller was in particular Sales General Manager of Compaq France. Deputy CEO (2002-2005), then Chairman and Chief Executive Director of Microsoft France and Deputy Chairman of Microsoft Interrnational (2005-2012), he has been Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Corporation and Western Europe area Vice President of Microsoft since 2012.

Civil engineer from Ponts et Chaussées, graduated from law and from the Institut supérieur des affaires, Mr Pierre Danon has held positions of Chief Executive Officer and member of Boards of Directors, in particular as Chairman of Xerox Europe, Chief Executive Director of Bristish Telecom Retail and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Numericable-Completel. Since 2008, he has been appointing as Vice-Chairman, then Chairman of TDC Copenhagen. He is also Vice Chairman of Agro generation in Paris.

From now on, The Board of Directors members are :

Mr. Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of directors
Mr. David Amar, Chairman of the strategic committee
Mr. Jacques-Henri David
Mrs. Sandrine Dufour, Chairman of the audit committee
Mme. Delphine Grison
Mr. Alexandre Loussert
Mr. Arnaud Marion
Mrs. Monica Menghini
Mrs. Cécile Moulard
Mrs. Joëlle Obadia, member representing employees
Mrs. Sophie Sursock
Mr. Philippe de Verdalle, Chairman of the appointment and remuneration committee

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands (PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides the best local and customised content about professionals. With over 4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services, Retail, Health & Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain, Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812 millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.

