Appointments within Solocal Group : Eric Boustouller, CEO, Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of Directors

SoLocal Groups (Paris:LOCAL) Board of Directors, which met on 5 September 2017, has decided unanimously to appoint Mr. Eric Boustouller as Chief Executive Officer of SoLocal Group, ending a seeking process that allowed to confront very high profile candidates.

As CEO, Mr. Eric Boustouller, will in particular take responsibility for implementing the required action plan to provide Group activities profitable growth and value creation for its shareholders. Mr. Eric Boustouller will take office from 16 October onwards.

During the same meeting, the Board of Directors took note of Mr. Robert de Metz leaving as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. de Metz had announced that he wanted to terminate his duties as Chairman.

Mr. Pierre Danon was appointed unanimously as Chairman of the Board of Directors to succeed to Mr. Robert de Metz, after having been coopted as board member by the Board of Directors, during the same meeting.

The Board of Directors acknowledged the action of Mr. Robert de Metz. They emphasized that the financial restructuring, allowing the group to get back to growth, was conducted under the chairmanship of Mr. Robert de Metz.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors took note of Mr. Jean-Marc Tassettos resignation from his duties of Board member. They thanked him for his commitment and for the expertise he has provided to the work of the Board.

Mr. Eric Boustouller quoted : "I am very honoured by the trust of the Board of Directors and impatient to assume my duties at the head of SoLocal. I am convinced that the Group has what it takes to get back to sustainable growth and I will, with the help of operational teams, focus on fully satisfying our clients and on motivating the teams in developing the activities and the turnover of the Group.

Graduated from the "Institut dEtudes Politiques de Paris, Mr. Eric Boustouller was in particular Sales General Manager of Compaq France. Deputy CEO (2002-2005), then Chairman and Chief Executive Director of Microsoft France and Deputy Chairman of Microsoft Interrnational (2005-2012), he has been Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Corporation and Western Europe area Vice President of Microsoft since 2012.

Civil engineer from Ponts et Chaussées, graduated from law and from the Institut supérieur des affaires, Mr Pierre Danon has held positions of Chief Executive Officer and member of Boards of Directors, in particular as Chairman of Xerox Europe, Chief Executive Director of Bristish Telecom Retail and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Numericable-Completel. Since 2008, he has been appointing as Vice-Chairman, then Chairman of TDC Copenhagen. He is also Vice Chairman of Agro generation in Paris.

From now on, The Board of Directors members are :

Mr. Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of directors

Mr. David Amar, Chairman of the strategic committee

Mr. Jacques-Henri David

Mrs. Sandrine Dufour, Chairman of the audit committee

Mme. Delphine Grison

Mr. Alexandre Loussert

Mr. Arnaud Marion

Mrs. Monica Menghini

Mrs. Cécile Moulard

Mrs. Joëlle Obadia, member representing employees

Mrs. Sophie Sursock

Mr. Philippe de Verdalle, Chairman of the appointment and remuneration committee

