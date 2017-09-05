Appointments within Solocal Group : Eric Boustouller, CEO, Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:
SoLocal Groups (Paris:LOCAL) Board of Directors, which met on 5
September 2017, has decided unanimously to appoint Mr. Eric Boustouller
as Chief Executive Officer of SoLocal Group, ending a seeking process
that allowed to confront very high profile candidates.
As CEO, Mr. Eric Boustouller, will in particular take responsibility for
implementing the required action plan to provide Group activities
profitable growth and value creation for its shareholders. Mr. Eric
Boustouller will take office from 16 October onwards.
During the same meeting, the Board of Directors took note of Mr. Robert
de Metz leaving as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. de Metz had
announced that he wanted to terminate his duties as Chairman.
Mr. Pierre Danon was appointed unanimously as Chairman of the Board of
Directors to succeed to Mr. Robert de Metz, after having been coopted as
board member by the Board of Directors, during the same meeting.
The Board of Directors acknowledged the action of Mr. Robert de Metz.
They emphasized that the financial restructuring, allowing the group to
get back to growth, was conducted under the chairmanship of Mr. Robert
de Metz.
Furthermore, the Board of Directors took note of Mr. Jean-Marc
Tassettos resignation from his duties of Board member. They thanked him
for his commitment and for the expertise he has provided to the work of
the Board.
Mr. Eric Boustouller quoted : "I am very honoured by the trust of the
Board of Directors and impatient to assume my duties at the head of
SoLocal. I am convinced that the Group has what it takes to get back to
sustainable growth and I will, with the help of operational teams, focus
on fully satisfying our clients and on motivating the teams in
developing the activities and the turnover of the Group.
Graduated from the "Institut dEtudes Politiques de Paris, Mr. Eric
Boustouller was in particular Sales General Manager of Compaq France.
Deputy CEO (2002-2005), then Chairman and Chief Executive Director of
Microsoft France and Deputy Chairman of Microsoft Interrnational
(2005-2012), he has been Corporate Vice President of Microsoft
Corporation and Western Europe area Vice President of Microsoft since
2012.
Civil engineer from Ponts et Chaussées, graduated from law and from
the Institut supérieur des affaires, Mr Pierre Danon has held
positions of Chief Executive Officer and member of Boards of Directors,
in particular as Chairman of Xerox Europe, Chief Executive Director of
Bristish Telecom Retail and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of
Numericable-Completel. Since 2008, he has been appointing as
Vice-Chairman, then Chairman of TDC Copenhagen. He is also Vice Chairman
of Agro generation in Paris.
From now on, The Board of Directors members are :
Mr. Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of directors
Mr. David
Amar, Chairman of the strategic committee
Mr. Jacques-Henri David
Mrs.
Sandrine Dufour, Chairman of the audit committee
Mme. Delphine
Grison
Mr. Alexandre Loussert
Mr. Arnaud Marion
Mrs.
Monica Menghini
Mrs. Cécile Moulard
Mrs. Joëlle Obadia, member
representing employees
Mrs. Sophie Sursock
Mr. Philippe de
Verdalle, Chairman of the appointment and remuneration committee
About SoLocal Group
SoLocal Group, European leader in local online communication, reveals
local know-how, and boosts local revenues of businesses. The Internet
activities of the Group are structured around two business lines: Local
Search and Digital Marketing. With Local Search, the Group offers
digital services and solutions to clients which enable them to enhance
their visibility and develop their local contacts. Thanks to its
expertise, SoLocal Group earned the trust of some 490,000 clients of
those services and over 2.4 billions of visits via its 4 flagship brands
(PagesJaunes, Mappy, Ooreka and A Vendre A Louer) but also through its
partnerships. With Digital Marketing, SoLocal Group creates and provides
the best local and customised content about professionals. With over
4,400 employees, including a new orders force of 1,900 local
communication advisors specialised in five verticals (Home, Services,
Retail, Health & Public, BtoB) and Internationally (France, Spain,
Austria, United Kingdom), the Group generated in 2016 revenues of 812
millions euros, of which 80% on Internet and ranks amongst the first
European players in terms of Internet advertising revenues. SoLocal
Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information may be
obtained at www.solocalgroup.com.
