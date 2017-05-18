Aptitude Extends Product Portfolio With IFRS 17

To equip insurance CFOs who will need to act following this mornings
announcement by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB),
Aptitude Software announces the Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution.
The Aptitude solution will perform IFRS 17 calculations in line with
what has been documented by the accounting regulator and addresses the
range of processing and systems requirements captured via the companys
extensive market discussions.
IFRS 17 requires extensive changes to finance statements as well as the
processes and systems insurance companies rely on to produce management
information. As raised on this mornings IASB webinar, insurance
companies are concerned about implementation costs, data requirements,
the levels of contract aggregation and the inherent requirement to
enhance financial control in their accounting systems.
Aptitudes specialist accounting product approach enables insurance
companies to address the IFRS reporting requirements efficiently, reduce
implementation cost and risk and achieve accounting best practice.
These benefits are delivered by plugging holes in insurance companies
existing systems architectures. The Aptitude solution will embed IFRS 17
processes such as insurance contract portfolio management and P&L
attribution, incorporates an out of the box insurance data model and
accounting templates, and leverages the depth and performance of
Aptitudes proven, packaged operational accounting platform.
Importantly the Aptitude approach delivers flexibility to support other
accounting and regulatory reporting requirements, including IFRS 9 and
IFRS 16.
"The onslaught of current accounting policy changes including IFRS9,
IFRS 15, IFRS16, and IFRS17 all require enterprises to realize control
and account for granular contract detail in their business says Ross E.
Chapman, Aptitude Softwares Marketing Director.
"The Aptitude IFRS 17 solution will equip insurance finance teams with
the foundation to address these requirements while improving control,
transparency and insight over future accounting.
