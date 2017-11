Arcadia Biosciences Announces Passing of Board Chairman George Gosbee

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural technology company, announced with great sadness that George Gosbee, chairman of the board, died suddenly yesterday.

Gosbee joined the Arcadia board in May 2015 and was appointed chair in November 2016. He was the chairman and CEO of AltaCorp Capital and the former chairman, president and CEO of Tristone Capital Global Inc. His career spanned over 20 years in corporate finance, investment banking and global capital markets.

"We are stunned and saddened by the news of George’s untimely passing, and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues,” said Raj Ketkar, president and CEO. "George joined our board just after our IPO and was a strong influence in developing and driving the company’s growth strategy. His wisdom and leadership will be greatly missed.”

The board of directors will meet soon to appoint a new chair.

