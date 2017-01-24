Arconic and Airbus Achieve 3D Printing First

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC), a global technology, engineering and advanced
manufacturing leader, announced today that Airbus and Arconic have
achieved a 3D printing firstthe installation of a 3D printed titanium
bracket on a series production Airbus commercial aircraft, the A350 XWB.
Arconic is 3D printing these parts for Airbuss newest widebody aircraft
at Arconics additive manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170919006567/en/
Arconic and Airbus achieve a 3D printing firstthe installation of a 3D printed titanium bracket, shown here, onto a series production Airbus commercial aircraft, the A350 XWB. (Photo: Business Wire)
"Arconic is proud to partner with Airbus to advance aerospace additive
manufacturing, said Jeremy Halford, President of Arconic Titanium and
Engineered Products. "Our comprehensive capabilities, from materials
science leadership to qualification expertise, helped make this
achievement possible. We look forward to continuing to advance the art
of the possible in additive for aerospace.
This first installation of a 3D printed titanium part on a series
production Airbus commercial aircraft marks a milestone for additive
manufacturing in aerospace. While airplane makers have been using 3D
printed parts for quite some time, largely for components inside the
cabin, equipping airframes with metal parts produced via additive
manufacturing is new. In addition, Airbuss installation of this 3D
printed titanium bracket on a series production commercial airplane, as
opposed to a test airplane, marks a significant step forward in the
qualification of more complex 3D printed parts for production aircraft.
3D-printed parts, including metal printed cabin brackets and bleed
pipes, are already flying on Airbus A320neo and A350 XWB test aircraft.
This 3D printed titanium bracket is part of an ongoing partnership
between Airbus and Arconic. Last year, Arconic announced three agreements
with Airbus to produce titanium and nickel 3D printed parts for
commercial aircraft, including the A320 platform and A350 XWB. These
agreements draw on Arconics cutting-edge
3D printing technology capabilities, including laser powder bed and
electron beam processes.
About Arconic
Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape
industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve
complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build
and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced
manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and
efficiency that ensures customer success and shareholder value. For more
information: www.arconic.com.
