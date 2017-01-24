+++ Euer Egmond - Sendung verpasst? Auf eueregmond.de können Sie die Sendung von BNP Paribas und Egmond Haidt noch einmal ansehen. +++
19.09.2017
Arconic and Airbus Achieve 3D Printing First

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC), a global technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing leader, announced today that Airbus and Arconic have achieved a 3D printing firstthe installation of a 3D printed titanium bracket on a series production Airbus commercial aircraft, the A350 XWB. Arconic is 3D printing these parts for Airbuss newest widebody aircraft at Arconics additive manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas.

"Arconic is proud to partner with Airbus to advance aerospace additive manufacturing, said Jeremy Halford, President of Arconic Titanium and Engineered Products. "Our comprehensive capabilities, from materials science leadership to qualification expertise, helped make this achievement possible. We look forward to continuing to advance the art of the possible in additive for aerospace.

This first installation of a 3D printed titanium part on a series production Airbus commercial aircraft marks a milestone for additive manufacturing in aerospace. While airplane makers have been using 3D printed parts for quite some time, largely for components inside the cabin, equipping airframes with metal parts produced via additive manufacturing is new. In addition, Airbuss installation of this 3D printed titanium bracket on a series production commercial airplane, as opposed to a test airplane, marks a significant step forward in the qualification of more complex 3D printed parts for production aircraft. 3D-printed parts, including metal printed cabin brackets and bleed pipes, are already flying on Airbus A320neo and A350 XWB test aircraft.

This 3D printed titanium bracket is part of an ongoing partnership between Airbus and Arconic. Last year, Arconic announced three agreements with Airbus to produce titanium and nickel 3D printed parts for commercial aircraft, including the A320 platform and A350 XWB. These agreements draw on Arconics cutting-edge 3D printing technology capabilities, including laser powder bed and electron beam processes.

About Arconic

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensures customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website on www.arconic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "sees," "should," "targets," "will," "would," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Arconics expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, forecasts and expectations relating to the growth of the aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and other end markets; statements and guidance regarding future financial results or operating performance; statements about Arconic's strategies, outlook, business and financial prospects; and statements regarding potential share gains. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Arconics perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Arconic believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (a) deterioration in global economic and financial market conditions generally; (b) unfavorable changes in the markets served by Arconic; (c) the inability to achieve the level of revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings, improvement in profitability and margins, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; (d) changes in discount rates or investment returns on pension assets; (e) Arconics inability to realize expected benefits, in each case as planned and by targeted completion dates, from acquisitions, divestitures, facility closures, curtailments, expansions, or joint ventures; (f) the impact of cyber attacks and potential information technology or data security breaches; (g) any manufacturing difficulties or other issues that impact product performance, quality or safety; (h) political, economic, and regulatory risks in the countries in which Arconic operates or sells products; (i) material adverse changes in aluminum industry conditions, including fluctuations in London Metal Exchange-based aluminum prices; (j) the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on costs and results; (k) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings, government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation, which can expose Arconic to substantial costs and liabilities; and (l) the other risk factors summarized in Arconics Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, Arconics Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Arconic disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Market projections are subject to the risks discussed above and other risks in the market.

