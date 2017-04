Arconic Announces Divestiture of its Fusina, Italy Rolling Mill

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) today announced the divestiture of its Fusina, Italy rolling mill to Slim Aluminium. The transaction follows a thorough review process and is part of Arconic Global Rolled Products’ (GRP) continued drive to convert the business from a commodity producer to a high-margin aerospace and automotive supplier.

Arconic expects to record restructuring-related charges representing the loss on sale of approximately $60 million after tax, or $0.12 per diluted share, in its Statement of Consolidated Operations for the first quarter of 2017. The charges primarily relate to the non-cash impairment of the net book value of the business as well as the injection of $10 million in cash into the business prior to its sale.

GRP has increased its adjusted EBITDA margin by 890 basis points – from 3 percent in 2008 to 11.9 percent in 2016 – through portfolio optimization, manufacturing excellence and commercializing innovations.

About Arconic

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more information: www.arconic.com. Follow @arconic: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Slim Aluminium SpA

Slim Aluminium is an Italy-based rolling mill business. At present Slim Aluminium has a production capacity of around 92,000 metric tons per year, which includes the production of foil, a wide range of coils and sheets, circles and shaped blanks. For more information: www.slimaluminium.com. Slim Aluminium SpA is fully owned by funds managed by Quantum Capital Partners GmbH.

Arconic and subsidiaries

Calculation of Financial Measures (unaudited)

(dollars in millions)

Reconciliation of Global Rolled Products(1) Adjusted EBITDA

($ in millions) 2008 2016 After-tax operating income (ATOI) $ (15 ) $ 269 Add: Depreciation and amortization 190 201 Income taxes 50 107 Other 4 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 229 $ 577 Third Party Sales $ 7,659 $ 4,864 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.0% 11.9%

Arconic’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is net margin plus an add-back for depreciation and amortization. Net margin is equivalent to Sales minus the following items: Cost of goods sold; Selling, general administrative, and other expenses; Research and development expenses; and Provision for depreciation and amortization. The Other line in the table above includes gains/losses on asset sales and other nonoperating items. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information with respect to Arconic’s operating performance and the Company’s ability to meet its financial obligations. The Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

(1) Excludes the Warrick, IN rolling operations and the equity interest in the rolling mill at the joint venture in Saudi Arabia, both of which were previously part of the Global Rolled Products segment but became part of Alcoa Corporation effective November 1, 2016.

