Arconic Announces Preliminary Results of 2017 Annual Meeting

Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) today announced that, based on the preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitor following the Company’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting”) held today, shareholders have elected Christopher L. Ayers, Elmer L. Doty, David P. Hess, Patrice E. Merrin and Ulrich R. Schmidt to the Arconic Board of Directors. In addition, effective immediately following the Annual Meeting, James "Jim” F. Albaugh was appointed to the Board to fill the vacancy resulting from the resignation of L. Rafael Reif, which was effective at the same time.

The preliminary voting results also indicate that the following proposals were approved:

The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2017.

On an advisory basis, the executive compensation programs and policies and the resulting 2016 compensation listed in Arconic’s proxy statement.

On an advisory basis, to hold the advisory vote on executive compensation on an annual basis.

A shareholder proposal for the Board to take the steps necessary to eliminate supermajority voting requirements in Arconic’s governing documents.

Preliminary voting results indicate that the following proposals did not receive the requisite votes for approval:

A proposal to amend the Articles of Incorporation to eliminate the supermajority voting requirement in the Articles regarding amending Article SEVENTH (fair price protection).

A proposal to amend the Articles of Incorporation to eliminate the supermajority voting requirement in the Articles regarding amending Article EIGHTH (director elections).

A proposal to amend the Articles of Incorporation to eliminate the supermajority voting requirement in the Articles relating to the removal of directors.

A proposal to amend the Articles of Incorporation to eliminate the classification of the Board of Directors.

As previously announced, Arconic intends to use reasonable best efforts to reincorporate in Delaware by the end of this year, and the certificate of incorporation and bylaws of the resulting Delaware corporation will provide for an annually elected Board and contain no provisions requiring a supermajority shareholder vote.

The Company expects to file a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission reporting the preliminary results of all proposals based on the independent Judge of Election’s preliminary tabulation, and to report the final voting outcome once it has received the final, certified report from the Judge of Election. Shareholders may access these filings on www.arconic.com and www.sec.gov.

