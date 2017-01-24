The Board of Directors of Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) today issued the below
letter to shareholders in response to the latest letter issued by
Elliott Management ("Elliott). Additional information, including the
letter to shareholders and supplemental proxy materials, are available
at www.arconic.com/annualmeeting.
The Company urges shareholders to vote "FOR the Companys new slate of
five director nominees and governance proposals on the NEW WHITE proxy
card.
The full text of the letter follows:
Dear Fellow Shareholders:
The Arconic 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is fast approaching, and
we are writing to ask you to vote for the slate of director candidates
nominated by the Arconic Board of Directors by using the NEW WHITE proxy
card.
Earlier this week, Elliott Management issued its latest letter in the
ongoing proxy contest, which is essentially a compilation of the same
misleading claims and unfounded allegations that have characterized its
months-long attack on Arconics Board and management. Elliotts most
recent letter really boils down to a simple proposition with three
elements: Arconic has the wrong strategy, real change is needed, and
Elliotts director nominees offer the best path to real change. Elliott
has advocated each of these three elements with disingenuous rhetoric,
but each is completely wrong.
We urge shareholders to apply their business judgment and experience in
giving Elliotts assertions a reality check based on the facts and the
specific voting decisions that shareholders will make at Arconics 2017
Annual Meeting on May 25, 2017.
First Elliot Assertion: "Arconic Has The Wrong
Business Strategy
The Boards strategic view for Arconic is straightforward: we believe
that Arconic will maximize value for shareholders through differentiated
innovation and close strategic partnerships with our key customers.
Arconic seeks to add value in these partnerships and to get paid
appropriately for that value added. We believe this is a higher-return,
long-term industrial strategy than the more commoditized,
build-to-print strategy that Elliott, its nominees and its CEO candidate
have advocated. This type of differentiated, innovation-led strategy is
not novel many of the best U.S. advanced manufacturing companies have
generated outstanding shareholder returns through this path. We have
concretely illustrated the implications of our strategic view by
publishing a three-year financial plan which includes double-digit
earnings growth and a substantial increase in returns on capital.
Multiple independent research analysts have noted that Arconics plan
sets ambitious targets.
If achieved, we believe that this plans value creation for shareholders
will be significant. In recruiting a world-class permanent CEO, our
primary focus will be on attracting a leader who agrees that Arconic can
create this type of substantial incremental value for shareholders over
the next few years and over the long term.
Second Elliott Assertion: "Real Change Is
Needed
To this very misplaced assertion, we answer with the facts: real change
dramatic, constructive, value-creating change has been underway for
some time and will continue under your Board and its director nominees.
Your Board has taken or announced a broad range of actions to position
Arconic for success as a new standalone public company, including:
-
Intensive work pre-separation to ensure the timely and successful
launch of both Arconic and Alcoa Corp. as separate companies in
November 2016.
-
Substantial refreshment of the Board itself (seven of the 11 directors
currently serving on the Board have joined within the past 16 months).
-
Initiating a wide range of governance enhancements, including the
formation of a Finance Committee, focused on optimizing capital
allocation, and the adoption of proxy access.
-
Streamlining our executive compensation program to align it with core
metrics (such as RONA, margin improvement and earnings growth) that
directly drive improved shareholder value.
Your Board is committed to aggressively driving constructive change that
creates shareholder value both near- and longer-term and has
demonstrated that it has zero interest in sitting still, "entrenching
itself or any other Elliott-asserted clichés that fly in the face of the
reality at Arconic.
Third Elliott Assertion: "Elliott Nominees
Offer The Best Path to Real Change
The fact is that both Arconics slate and Elliotts slate consist only
of directors who are or will be new to Arconic within the past 16
months. Notwithstanding Elliotts focus on the past, the only decision
being contested at the 2017 Annual Meeting is the vote between Arconics
director nominees and Elliotts director nominees. We welcome a detailed
review by shareholders of the two slates, because we believe the Arconic
slate brings far more relevant skills, leadership experience and global
aerospace-industry expertise. Our nominees include:
-
Arconics Interim CEO, who previously ran a $15 billion global
commercial and military aircraft engine company, and a major Arconic
customer.
-
Arconics Audit Committee Chair, who previously served as CFO of two
different aerospace suppliers, and who was nominated by Elliott in
2016.
-
Arconics Cybersecurity Subcommittee Chair, an aerospace engineer and
innovation expert who serves as the Boards cybersecurity expert.
-
The former head of Boeings Commercial Airplanes business and, prior
to that, leader of Boeings Integrated Defense Systems business.
-
The first female four-star general in U.S. Air Force history, who was
responsible for procurement for the U.S. Air Force and oversaw a
significant restructuring of the Air Force Materiel Command to improve
efficiency.
We believe that all of Arconics nominees are exceptionally
well-qualified and bring the critical skills and experience needed to
drive further constructive change at Arconic and value creation for its
shareholders.
Without the facts on its side, Elliott has resorted to its well-worn
playbook of distortions and diversions. Consider just a few examples of
how Elliotts claims compare to the facts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elliott Claim
|
|
|
The Facts
|
|
|
|
|
|
"[T]he Board is involved. But Elliott is committed.
"Elliotts focus is very much long-term oriented.
|
|
|
Arconics directors have real commitments
in the form of fiduciary duties to the Companys
shareholders. Elliott, by contrast, has no commitment to Arconics
other shareholders, and no commitment to the long-term success of
the Company. While Elliott is indeed a significant shareholder and
has an economic interest in Arconic, it has made no commitment to
maintain its shareholding for any period of time. In fact, during
settlement negotiations, Elliott insisted
on having the unfettered ability to sell its shares at any time,
demanding that Arconic file a registration statement to facilitate
its sales.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Elliott is engaging in "responsible and "constructive activism.
Elliotts proxy contest "is a last resort, not a preferred course.
|
|
|
Elliott has spent the last 15 weeks
running one of the most aggressive campaigns of personal
destruction the capital markets have witnessed, seeking
to humiliate and destroy Arconics former CEO, and now its
directors, to win at any cost. And Elliott
has twice reneged on settlement agreements and insisted on
continuing its proxy contest even after its principal
objective (a change in Arconics CEO) occurred, and even after the
Board made a reasonable proposal to appoint two of Elliotts
director nominees, which Elliott promptly rejected.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Board has engaged in a "determined defense for years of its
legacy governance regime.
|
|
|
Arconic, and Alcoa before it, have spent years pursuing governance
reforms, including implementing proxy access, enhancing the
Companys executive compensation programs and submitting past
proposals to declassify the Board and eliminate supermajority
provisions. The reality is that Arconic has been saddled with
legacy supermajority voting requirements that limit the Boards
ability to make desirable governance changes.
Moreover, the Board has made clear that
it will provide for all directors to be subject to annual
elections beginning in 2018, and if the governance
proposals are not approved at the 2017 Annual Meeting, Arconic
intends to pursue reincorporation as soon
as practical. The Board decided not to pursue
reincorporation while the separation was pending because it could
have seriously jeopardized the timing of the separation
(particularly if pro forma financial statements would have been
required by the Securities and Exchange Commission). The Board
also considered whether it would be feasible to submit a
reincorporation proposal at the upcoming annual meeting, but the
need for a merger proxy statement could have resulted in a longer
SEC review process for Arconics proxy materials and therefore
substantially impacted its ability to compete with Elliott for
shareholder support in the proxy contest.
In any event, none of Arconics nominees have been on the Board
"for years. They represent just as much change as Elliotts
nominees.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The "shareholder-friendly corporate governance practices of Alcoa
Corp. provide a basis to criticize Arconics governance.
|
|
|
Alcoa Corp., which, like Arconic, launched in November 2016, is
incorporated in Delaware and has annual director elections. It was
the Alcoa Inc. directors, seven of whom
now serve on the Arconic Board, that created these Alcoa Corp.
governance features, in keeping with the Boards commitment to
corporate governance best practices. Pat Russo,
Arconics current interim Chair, was the chair of Alcoa Inc.s
governance and nominating committee and accordingly played a
critical role in determining the corporate governance profile of
Alcoa Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arconic is seeking to limit its next CEOs "freedom to operate and
will "tie[] any new CEOs hands.
|
|
|
Arconic has begun the process of selecting a world-class candidate
to serve as the new CEO, and the Board is committed to ensuring
that Arconics next leader has the appropriate authority and role
in the Companys operations, financial planning and business
strategy. The Board resisted Elliotts
attempt to impose an "Operations Committee, consisting of a
majority of Elliotts designated nominees and with a mandate
dictated by Elliott, because it could seriously undermine
Arconics efforts to recruit the best possible CEO. CEO
candidates may be unlikely to sign up for micromanagement by a
Board committee with an agenda delineated by one shareholder.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"[T]he Board had no credible succession strategy.
|
|
|
Elliott has manufactured a claim about inadequate succession
planning because it cannot attack the appointment
of David Hess as Arconics highly qualified interim CEO.
Mr. Hess has been a stabilizing force during this period of
transition.
Moreover, considerable succession-planning efforts were recently
required for the separation of Alcoa Inc. into Arconic and Alcoa
Corp., which involved the recruitment or promotion of several
executive candidates in order to ensure both companies had
top-notch, experienced management teams, including an executive
ready to lead a large public company, like Alcoa Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Board has inappropriately "rewarded the interim Chair with "an
immediate eight-fold increase in compensation.
|
|
|
Elliotts math is wrong and
grossly overstates the interim increase in Ms. Russos total
director compensation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arconic should be criticized for "the returns which have been
earned on [its] investments.
|
|
|
Elliott has focused on historical Alcoa Inc. returns that were
impacted by pre-2008 capital commitments in the upstream business
combined with the low commodity price environment. In fact, a substantial
increase in Return On Net Assets has been achieved in Arconics
businesses, and Arconic has implemented an exacting capital
expenditure approval process with strict growth investment criteria.
|
|
|
|
|
|
"[C]hange is not simply about bringing in new people.
|
|
|
The Board has brought in new directors and nominees nine in the
last 16 months. But Arconics changes have not been only about
directors; it has also shed businesses,
acquired others, split the company to create two independent
firms, made a swift and decisive change in leadership and
implemented a revised executive compensation program aligned to
value creation specific to Arconics business.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders should not be concerned about Elliotts ever-increasing
demands at Arconic because it "hasnt nominated any employee or
affiliate and its nominees "will receive no ongoing compensation
from Elliott.
|
|
|
The Board is charged with acting on behalf of all shareholders,
and having one 13% shareholder designate
a majority of the Board and direct the selection of the new CEO is
not consistent with good governance that serves the best interests
of all shareholders.
While its nominees may not be on its payroll, Elliott
has failed to mention that it has proposed a CEO candidate who it
has agreed to pay approximately $28 million over the course of the
next two years.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Arconic Board has triggered a "poison put whose "sole plausible
purpose is to entrench management and the Board despite having "the
right to unilaterally amend or eliminate the provision at any time
it wanted.
|
|
|
Arconics rabbi trust is not a poison put no
liabilities have been created, accelerated or increased
as a result of the Boards determination. And the rabbi trust has
nothing to do with entrenchment its sole purpose is to set
aside funds to protect the Companys pre-existing benefit
obligations to its employees and retirees, which are already
reflected on Arconics balance sheet, from
mismanagement following a change in control. In fact, a court
recently found "no evidence that the Arconic rabbi trust was
"chilling the votes of any of the shareholders.
After Elliott launched its proxy contest, management identified
the potential change in control trigger in the trust agreement
and, promptly after this was brought to the Boards attention, the
Board took action to ensure full disclosure of the trust agreement.
Moreover, Elliotts claim that Arconic had a clear right to amend
the trust agreement at any time is false.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arconic engaged in "vote-buying and "fail[ed] to make proper
disclosure of the voting commitment entered into with Oak Hill in
August 2016 to "tamper with the shareholder franchise.
|
|
|
The voting commitment was not "bought because no additional value
was given by Arconic for it. The Oak Hill agreement was not filed
because it was not material and contained customary
confidentiality restrictions which continue to prohibit public
disclosure.
Elliott conveniently fails to mention that it has entered into
numerous voting commitments including as part of Alcoa Inc.s
settlement agreement with Elliott last year.
Most importantly, in the context of the current proxy contest, the
Board determined to waive the voting commitment promptly after it
became aware of it, in order to enable
full participation by every shareholder in the contested election.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Despite Elliotts best efforts to paint a picture of a company in
trouble and a Board in need of change, the image they have created does
not bear any semblance to the reality at Arconic. Your Board has
initiated a number of changes both in the Company itself and in its
own composition. We have recently completed a successful separation
transaction and strong first quarter as an independent company, and a
majority of our directors are nearly brand new to the Company. Your
Board is unanimous in opposing Elliotts campaign and believes Elliotts
suggestions are misleading and would jeopardize the value of your
investment in Arconic.
We ask that you join us in looking to the future, and vote
on the NEW WHITE card for the Boards recommended nominees,
who we believe are the most qualified candidates for election at the
2017 Annual Meeting and who will bring the right kind of change to
Arconic.
Unanimously,
The Board of Directors of Arconic Inc.
About Arconic
Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) creates breakthrough products that shape
industries. Working in close partnership with our customers, we solve
complex engineering challenges to transform the way we fly, drive, build
and power. Through the ingenuity of our people and cutting-edge advanced
manufacturing techniques, we deliver these products at a quality and
efficiency that ensure customer success and shareholder value. For more
information: www.arconic.com.
Dissemination of Company Information
Arconic intends to make future announcements regarding Company
developments and financial performance through its website at www.arconic.com.
ForwardLooking Statements
This communication contains statements that relate to future events and
expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as
"anticipates, "believes, "could, "estimates, "expects, "forecasts,
"guidance, "goal, "intends, "may, "outlook, "plans, "projects,
"seeks, "sees, "should, "targets, "will, "would, or other words of
similar meaning. All statements that reflect Arconics expectations,
assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of
historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without
limitation, forecasts relating to the growth of end markets and
potential share gains; statements and guidance regarding future
financial results or operating performance; and statements about
Arconics strategies, outlook, business and financial prospects.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and
it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those
indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks
and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: (a) deterioration in
global economic and financial market conditions generally; (b)
unfavorable changes in the markets served by Arconic; (c) the inability
to achieve the level of revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings,
improvement in profitability and margins, fiscal discipline, or
strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated from
restructuring programs and productivity improvement, cash
sustainability, technology advancements, and other initiatives; (d)
changes in discount rates or investment returns on pension assets; (e)
Arconics inability to realize expected benefits, in each case as
planned and by targeted completion dates, from acquisitions,
divestitures, facility closures, curtailments, expansions, or joint
ventures; (f) the impact of cyber attacks and potential information
technology or data security breaches; (g) political, economic, and
regulatory risks in the countries in which Arconic operates or sells
products; (h) the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings,
government or regulatory investigations, and environmental remediation;
and (i) the other risk factors discussed in Arconics Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2016, and other reports filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Arconic disclaims any
obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in
response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as
required by applicable law. Market projections are subject to the risks
discussed above and other risks in the market.
