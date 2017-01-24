Arconic Urges Shareholders to Ask Elliott Important Questions

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) today provided a list of questions for investors to
ask Elliott Management ("Elliott), which is seeking to elect four
directors to the Board of Directors of Arconic at the upcoming Annual
Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on May 16, 2017. In particular,
Arconic suggests that all shareholders ask Elliott questions on these
important points:
-
After three directors on Arconics Board were added last year at
Elliotts recommendation, Elliott has now nominated four more
directors.
Question: How are other shareholders
interests served by giving Elliott, a 13.2% shareholder, the privilege
of nominating seven of Arconics 13 directors?
-
Elliott suggests that Arconics Board install Larry Lawson as the new
CEO of Arconic. Mr. Lawson has a non-compete agreement with his prior
employer that legally restricts him from serving as Arconics CEO. In
fact, Mr. Lawsons prior employer has stated that he is already in
violation of the agreement due to his involvement with Elliott.
Questions:
Does Elliott believe that Mr. Lawson should violate his contractual
commitment to his prior employer? Is Mr. Lawson treating his prior
employer ethically by violating his non-compete agreement by offering
to work for Arconic?
-
Mr. Lawson is on Elliotts payroll. In fact, Elliott has already paid
Mr. Lawson approximately $6.6 million in consulting fees and
indemnification for breaching his non-compete agreement. In total,
Elliott has agreed to pay him approximately $28 million over the
course of the next two years, regardless of whether Mr. Lawson becomes
Arconics CEO.
Questions: Arent other shareholders
interests best served by assigning the full Board the responsibility
of selecting the CEO? Why should that be Elliotts privilege? How
would Elliott propose to resolve the apparent conflict of interest
caused by appointing a CEO to whom it is paying tens of millions of
dollars on the side?
-
When Elliott began its proxy contest, it produced an analysis
indicating that it thought Arconics Global Rolled Products ("GRP)
division, which generated EBITDA of $577 million in 2016, could
increase its EBITDA by $750 million. Within a matter of days, Elliott
issued multiple revisions of its analysis and now seemingly believes
that EBITDA can only be expanded by $245 million.ii
Questions:
Does the same prescription apply to a division that has an opportunity
to increase EBITDA by 42% as one that could more than double its
EBITDA? In light of Elliotts admitted, significant analytical error,
how can shareholders rely on Elliotts analysis or plans for Arconics
future?
-
Elliott has compared Arconics Engineered Products Solutions ("EPS)
business to that of Precision Castparts ("PCC). However, EPS is
significantly smaller than PCC and does not participate in some of the
higher margin segments in which PCC is a market leader. Cowen and
Companyiii recently published a report noting "the
benchmark that Elliott cites is an unrealistic bar.
Questions:
Are Elliotts conclusions about margin potential and underperformance
well informed? How specifically does Elliott suggest that EPS, despite
being much smaller and not participating in some high margin segments,
close the margin gap to PCC?
-
Klaus Kleinfeld was appointed as CEO of Alcoa Inc. when the Company
was highly levered and the price of aluminum was near an all-time
high. In the nine months thereafter, aluminum prices collapsed and
Alcoa Inc.s stock price fell dramatically. Since then, shareholders
of Alcoa Inc., now Arconic, have seen Total Shareholder Return ("TSR)
of 182%iv, as the Company generated $8 billion in
shareholder wealth in eight years.i Alcoa Inc. shareholder
return also outperformed both the S&P 500 Metals & Mining Index and
the overall S&P Metals & Mining Index since 2009.v
Alcoa Inc. was included in these two indices from 2009 until the
separation in November 2016, and unlike the broad S&P 500 index, these
indices include companies where earnings power and share prices are
highly correlated to underlying commodity prices, making these indices
the appropriate benchmark for comparison.
Questions:
How can Elliott ignore the impact of the global financial crisis when
evaluating Alcoa Inc.s shareholder returns? How does providing a
comparison to (i) broad market indices that are not directly levered
to commodity pricing or (ii) companies that were not comparable to
Alcoa Inc. for the vast majority of the time period provide
shareholders with any insight into Alcoa Inc.s relative performance?
Shouldnt Elliott focus on relative performance to indices that
include large-scale commodity producers with share price correlation
to commodity markets (i.e. S&P Metals & Mining and S&P 500 Metals &
Mining indices)?
-
Elliott has commended Alcoa Inc. for separating its business into two
publicly traded companies, Arconic and Alcoa Corporation. Indeed,
Elliott said that Alcoa Inc. would not be fully valued unless the
Company took action to split its businesses into two public companies.
Now, however, Elliott is using TSR data that deliberately excludes the
value created by the separation by measuring Mr. Kleinfelds
performance (and the Alcoa Inc. stock performance) only until the day
before the split into two public companies.
Questions:
Why should shareholders ignore the value created by the successful
separation of Arconic and Alcoa Corporation in calculating the value
created by the current leadership team? Isnt it disingenuous to
suggest that shareholders ignore the successful culmination of the
strategic transformation of Alcoa Inc. that was executed by Mr.
Kleinfeld and the rest of the management team under the oversight of
the Board?
-
The current management team, led by Mr. Kleinfeld, has a strong track
record of performance that has been demonstrated before, during and
after completing the highly complex separation of Alcoa Inc. Following
actions taken to save Alcoa Inc. during the global financial crisis by
reducing costs and strengthening the balance sheet, the management
team executed a complex transformation of the upstream and downstream
businesses. The transformation built Arconic into the company it is
today, completing divestitures, organic growth projects and
acquisitions to focus on the high growth, high value aerospace and
automotive markets. Leadership created a successful culture of
innovation and technology, with a strong focus on cost competitiveness
and established deep customer partnerships that are the lifeblood of
Arconic. Arconics major customers, including Airbus, Boeing, GE and
United Technologies have all expressed their strong support for Mr.
Kleinfeld and his continued leadership of Arconic.
Question:
Why arent shareholders interests best served by a management team
with a strong and proven execution-focused track record? Wouldnt
critical customer relationships be jeopardized by a change in
leadership and strategy as Elliott is proposing?
-
Arconic has a substantially new Board; seven of its 12 independent
directors have joined the Board in the last 15 months. Three of those
directors were added at the recommendation of Elliott. Directors have
met with Elliott, other shareholders, customers, suppliers and
employees. The Board has engaged in extensive analysis of Elliotts
claims and of the strategy, performance and leadership of Arconic.
Questions:
Why should shareholders doubt the judgment of highly qualified
independent directors who have worked diligently to evaluate Elliotts
claims and have access to information that Elliott does not? Why
arent shareholders best served by these independent directors, a
majority of whom are new, three of whom were recommended by Elliott,
and all of whom concluded that Arconic has the right strategy and the
right leadership?
Information regarding the Companys track record and plan for continued
value creation is available in its presentation to shareholders dated
March 27, 2017. The presentation and other materials are available at www.arconic.com/annualmeeting.
